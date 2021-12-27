Myanmar's military is blamed for a Christmas Eve massacre

Sudanese security forces deployed on Khartoum's streets Thursday, sealing the capital off from its suburbs and cutting phone lines and mobile internet as opponents of the military government prepared to hold fresh protests. Pro-democracy activists have kept up a campaign of street demonstrations against the army's October 25 coup, despite a crackdown that has seen at least 48 people die in protest-related violence, according to the independent Doctors' Committee. Army, police and paramilitary patrols criss-crossed Khartoum's streets, while shipping containers blocked the Nile bridges that connect the capital with its northern suburbs and its twin city Omdurman. The bridges were blocked off for the last protests on December 26, when tens of thousands took to the streets.

PROTESTS ・ 2 DAYS AGO