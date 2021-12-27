ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Military

Myanmar's military is blamed for a Christmas Eve massacre

 5 days ago

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org. The attack in the east of the country left at least 35 people dead — as resistance to the military's Feb. 1 coup grows. The military has not responded directly to the allegations about the massacre. Transcript. A MARTINEZ, HOST:....

albuquerqueexpress.com

UN 'Horrified' by Reports of Massacre of Civilians in Myanmar

UNITED NATIONS - A U.N. official said Sunday he was 'horrified' by credible reports that at least 30 civilians were killed and their bodies burned in Myanmar, and demanded the government launch an investigation. Two workers for the nonprofit group Save the Children remain missing after their vehicle was among...
WORLD
Fort Wayne Journal Gazette

Save the Children staff confirmed dead in Myanmar massacre

The humanitarian group Save the Children said Tuesday it has confirmed that two of its staff were among at least 35 people, including children, who were killed in eastern Myanmar on Christmas Eve in an attack it blamed on the country's military. It said the two staff members were caught...
SOCIETY
Boston Herald

Images from massacre in Myanmar fuel outrage

BANGKOK — Photos of the aftermath of a Christmas Eve massacre in eastern Myanmar that reportedly left more than 30 people, including women and children, dead and burned in their vehicles, have spread on social media in the country, fueling outrage against the military that took power in February.
ASIA
AFP

UN Security Council condemns Myanmar massacre

The United Nations Security Council on Wednesday condemned last week's massacre in Myanmar of more than 30 people, including two Save the Children staff, that was blamed on junta troops. The killings took place on Christmas Eve in eastern Kayah state, where pro-democracy rebels have been fighting the military, which took over the government from the democratically elected administration in February. In a statement released Wednesday evening, Security Council members "stressed the need to ensure accountability for this act." They also called "for the immediate cessation of all violence and emphasized the importance of respect for human rights and of ensuring safety of civilians."
POLITICS
