ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Science

Detection of persistent SARS-CoV-2 IgG antibodies in oral mucosal fluid and upper respiratory tract specimens following COVID-19 mRNA vaccination

By Aubree Mades
Nature.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCOVID-19 mRNA vaccines are highly effective at preventing COVID-19. Prior studies have found detectable SARS-CoV-2 IgG antibodies in oral mucosal specimens of participants with history of COVID-19. To assess the development of oral SARS-CoV-2 IgG antibodies among people who received either the Moderna or Pfizer/BioNTech COVID-19 vaccination series, we developed a...

www.nature.com

Comments / 148

Leslie Meadows
4d ago

Why don't you test a person who wasn't vaxxed to see how many antibodies they have? Does science not want to know the same answer as a vaxxed person?

Reply(32)
84
KeaginsDad
4d ago

if there are antibodies found in the people that were vaccinated, why are they still being hospitalized and dieing at such a high rate? I mean if it works it works right?

Reply(33)
40
Topher Morgan
4d ago

But how does mucosal immunity compare to serum immunity… and how exactly do evidence of either compare in regards to evidence for antibodies elsewhere?? I’m not an expert in the slightest in this discipline or especially the focus/concentration, but I feel like much more evidence and explanation of underlying biology is needed to be able to make meaningful conclusions from this

Reply(1)
10
Related
scitechdaily.com

Two Common Over-the-Counter Compounds Reduce COVID-19 Virus Replication by 99% in Early Testing

A pair of over-the-counter compounds has been found in preliminary tests to inhibit the virus that causes COVID-19, University of Florida Health researchers have found. The combination includes diphenhydramine, an antihistamine used for allergy symptoms. When paired with lactoferrin, a protein found in cow and human milk, the compounds were found to hinder the SARS-CoV-2 virus during tests in monkey cells and human lung cells.
CANCER
spring.org.uk

The Vitamin That Could Halve COVID Risk

More evidence that this vitamin protects people against severe COVID-19 infection, hospitalization, and death. A study on nearly half a million people in the UK found that UVB radiation strongly protects people against COVID-19 hospitalization and death. The sun’s Ultraviolet B (UVB) radiation is the key for the production of...
SCIENCE
KRQE News 13

Study finds apparent increase in Myopericarditis after Covid-19 Vaccination

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – A new analysis published in The American Journal of Cardiology has revealed a possible link between Covid-19 vaccines and an elevated risk of Myopericarditis, which is an inflammation of the heart muscle. According to CDC data about 2,300 reports of myocarditis occurred from 1990 to...
SCIENCE
DEALBREAKER

New Unfortunate COVID Vaccine Side Effect: Having To Go To The Office

As it happens, not only are New York’s bankers and brokers able to do pretty mu ch everything they used to in the office from home, but on balance, they’d rather prefer to, especially the younger ones. And while in the face of the COVID-19 omicron variant companies are once again rejiggering their return-to-office plans, it seems there’s only one surefire way to ensure you never have to set foot in one again.
PUBLIC HEALTH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
WISH-TV

Nonprescription drug combo 99% effective in treating COVID-19, scientists warn against self medicating

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – Researchers at the University of Florida released a report showing two common nonprescription drugs–when taken together–reduce coronavirus cell reproduction by 99%. The combination includes diphenhydramine, which is an antihistamine used for allergies. The drug compound treats symptoms such as runny nose, itchy/watery eyes and...
MEDICAL SCIENCE
healththoroughfare.com

New Scientific Theory Claims the COVID-19 Omicron Variant May Have Originated in Rodents

According to some scientists, it is possible that the new COVID-19 variant known as Omicron may have evolved in a species other than humans, more precisely, rodents!. The theory reported by STAT claims that it is likely an animal got SARS-CoV-2 last year and after it mutated multiple times inside its body, the virus jumped back to humans, more dangerous than ever.
SCIENCE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Respiratory Tract#Monoclonal Antibodies#Pfizer Biontech Covid 19#Elisa#Pfizer Biontech Vaccines
MarketWatch

‘There’s no reason to test if you have no symptoms,’ and two more surprising statements by a South African doctor instrumental in identifying omicron

Dr. Angelique Coetzee, the South African doctor who is among those credited with alerting the world to the omicron variant of the coronavirus SARS-CoV-2, on Friday offered a few intriguing findings about the strain that has contributed to hundreds of flights being canceled on Christmas Eve, as the illness depletes air-carrier workforces.
PUBLIC HEALTH
NBC News

First Covid shot recipient in U.S. is now a vaccine activist

She became a vaccine celebrity by accident. Since being hailed as the first person in the United States to get a Covid-19 vaccine, New York nurse Sandra Lindsay has become a prominent face in the country’s biggest-ever vaccination campaign. She has been promoting the shots on panels, in Zoom...
ACCIDENTS
arizonadailyindependent.com

Severe Adverse COVID-19 Vaccine Reactions Accumulate

Big Bird is advertising shots for tots, and many are facing unemployment just after Christmas because of shot mandates. So why wait?. The main reason for getting the shot is to lower your risk of dying, since it does not reliably prevent catching or transmitting COVID. The statistics are confusing—did a person die with or of COVID? But we can tell whether a person died. Are more people dying than usual?
PHARMACEUTICALS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Moderna
NewsBreak
Science
NewsBreak
AstraZeneca
NewsBreak
Public Health
tctmd.com

New Insights Into Myocarditis and mRNA COVID-19 Vaccines

The risk of myocarditis or myopericarditis appears to be about three- to fourfold higher for those who receive the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine compared with unvaccinated individuals, while the one manufactured by Pfizer is linked to greater risk only for females, according to new Danish population data. But the absolute rate of developing these complications is low, even for younger patients, and the clinical consequences were, for the vast majority, mild.
MEDICAL SCIENCE
Nature.com

Pancreatoblastomas and mixed and pure acinar cell carcinomas share epigenetic signatures distinct from other neoplasms of the pancreas

Pancreatic neoplasms are heterogenous and have traditionally been classified by assessing their lines of cellular differentiation using histopathologic methods, particularly morphologic and immunohistochemical evaluation. These methods frequently identify overlapping differentiation along ductal, acinar, and neuroendocrine lines, raising diagnostic challenges as well as questions regarding the relationship of these neoplasms. Neoplasms with acinar differentiation, in particular, frequently show more than one line of differentiation based on immunolabeling. Genome methylation signatures, in contrast, are better conserved within cellular lineages, and are increasingly used to support the classification of neoplasms. We characterized the epigenetic relationships between pancreatoblastomas, acinar cell carcinomas (including mixed variants), pancreatic neuroendocrine tumors, solid pseudopapillary neoplasms, and pancreatic ductal adenocarcinomas using a genome-wide array platform. Using unsupervised learning approaches, pancreatic neuroendocrine tumors, solid pseudopapillary neoplasms, ductal adenocarcinomas, and normal pancreatic tissue samples all localized to distinct clusters based on their methylation profiles, whereas all neoplasms with acinar differentiation occupied a broad overlapping region located between the predominantly acinar normal pancreatic tissue and ductal adenocarcinoma clusters. Our data provide evidence to suggest that acinar cell carcinomas and pancreatoblastomas are similar at the epigenetic level. These findings are consistent with genomic and clinical observations that mixed acinar neoplasms are closely related to pure acinar cell carcinomas rather than to neuroendocrine tumors or ductal adenocarcinomas.
CANCER
FOX8 News

COVID-19 directly damages, creates scar tissue on the kidneys, study finds

(StudyFinds.org) – Although studies show COVID-19 is capable of infecting a patient’s kidneys, the virus’s exact impact on the organs has been unclear – until now. A team of German and Dutch scientists report COVID-19 causes direct cellular damage within the kidneys, contributing to tissue scarring. Conducted at the RWTH Uniklinik Aachen in Germany and […]
PUBLIC HEALTH

Comments / 0

Community Policy