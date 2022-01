Wilmer Valderrama is fixin’ to saddle up as Don Diego de la Vega and his masked alter ego Zorro in an update of the ABC series from the late 1950s. The project, which is in development at Disney Branded Television, is described as a reimagining of the Zorro series that starred Guy Williams and aired from 1957-59, and spawned a quartet of Walt Disney anthology specials. “Growing up, Zorro was the one character that made me, as a Latino, feel like I could be a hero,” Valderrama, who will also executive-produce the project, said in a statement. “As an adult and...

TV & VIDEOS ・ 17 DAYS AGO