Author Correction: SARS-CoV-2 uses metabotropic glutamate receptor subtype 2 as an internalization factor to infect cells

By Jinliang Wang
Nature.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHttps://doi.org/10.1038/s41421-021-00357-z published online 14 December 2021. In the original publication of this article1, we made some mistakes in Fig. 4c and d. The layer of nucleus was missing in the images of CK5 and CK8 of Fig. 4c, and the layer of Ace2 was shifted in the image of Ace2 of...

www.nature.com

Nature.com

Tamoxifen and clomiphene inhibit SARS-CoV-2 infection by suppressing viral entry

Signal Transduction and Targeted Therapy volumeÂ 6, ArticleÂ number:Â 435 (2021) Cite this article. COVID-19 pandemic caused by severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2) is still a threat to millions of lives worldwide. Although SARS-CoV-2 vaccines have been approved to reduce the severity and death associated with COVID-19, the number of SARS-CoV-2-infected cases still remains high, especially with the appearance of various mutant strains such as P.1.351 and P.1.617 (also known as South Africa strain and India strain, respectively), which may reduce the efficacy of vaccine protection. There is an urgent need to develop effective antiviral agents to treat COVID-19 patients, especially with those infected with SARS-CoV-2 variants of concern.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Phys.org

SARS-CoV-2 goes 'underground' to spread from cell to cell

The virus that causes COVID-19 has adopted some stealth moves to stay alive and kicking, and one secret to its success is hiding from the immune system by spreading through cell-to-cell transmission, a new study has found. Cell culture experiments showed that SARS-CoV-2, which causes COVID-19, limits the release of...
SCIENCE
NIH Director's Blog

Evolution of enhanced innate immune evasion by SARS-CoV-2

Emergence of SARS-CoV-2 variants of concern (VOCs) suggests viral adaptation to enhance human-to-human transmission1,2. Although much effort has focused on characterisation of spike changes in VOCs, mutations outside spike likely contribute to adaptation. Here we used unbiased abundance proteomics, phosphoproteomics, RNAseq and viral replication assays to show that isolates of the Alpha (B.1.1.7) variant3 more effectively suppress innate immune responses in airway epithelial cells, compared to first wave isolates. We found that Alpha has dramatically increased subgenomic RNA and protein levels of N, Orf9b and Orf6, all known innate immune antagonists. Expression of Orf9b alone suppressed the innate immune response through interaction with TOM70, a mitochondrial protein required for RNA sensing adaptor MAVS activation. Moreover, the activity of Orf9b and its association with TOM70 was regulated by phosphorylation. We propose that more effective innate immune suppression, through enhanced expression of specific viral antagonist proteins, increases the likelihood of successful Alpha transmission, and may increase in vivo replication and duration of infection4. The importance of mutations outside Spike in adaptation of SARS-CoV-2 to humans is underscored by the observation that similar mutations exist in the Delta and Omicron N/Orf9b regulatory regions.
SCIENCE
Phys.org

Understanding the entry mechanism of SARS-CoV-2 into human cells

The biology of SARS-CoV-2, the virus behind the COVID-19 pandemic, remains partially elusive. Understanding viral mechanisms is a key factor in developing effective treatment strategies against the outbreak. Now, Keesiang Lim and Richard Wong from Kanazawa University and colleagues have shown how the virus is equipped to enter human cells in real-time.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Author Correction: Cellular basis of omentum activation and expansion revealed by single-cell RNA sequencing using a parabiosis model

Correction to: Scientific Reports https://doi.org/10.1038/s41598-021-93330-5, published online 06 July 2021. The Supplementary Information file published with this Article contained an error in the Table S1 format, where the table was incorrectly converted into PDF. This error has now been corrected in the Supplementary Information file that accompanies the original Article.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Conformational dynamics of the Beta and Kappa SARS-CoV-2 spike proteins and their complexes with ACE2 receptor revealed by cryo-EM

The emergence of SARS-CoV-2 Kappa and Beta variants with enhanced transmissibility and resistance to neutralizing antibodies has created new challenges for the control of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. Understanding the structural nature of Kappa and Beta spike (S) proteins and their association with ACE2 is of significant importance. Here we present two cryo-EM structures for each of the Kappa and Beta spikes in the open and open-prone transition states. Compared with wild-type (WT) or G614 spikes, the two variant spikes appear more untwisted/open especially for Beta, and display a considerable population shift towards the open state as well as more pronounced conformational dynamics. Moreover, we capture four conformational states of the S-trimer/ACE2 complex for each of the two variants, revealing an enlarged conformational landscape for the Kappa and Beta S-ACE2 complexes and pronounced population shift towards the three RBDs up conformation. These results implicate that the mutations in Kappa and Beta may modify the kinetics of receptor binding and viral fusion to improve virus fitness. Combined with biochemical analysis, our structural study shows that the two variants are enabled to efficiently interact with ACE2 receptor despite their sensitive ACE2 binding surface is modified to escape recognition by some potent neutralizing MAbs. Our findings shed new light on the pathogenicity and immune evasion mechanism of the Beta and Kappa variants.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Heterologous prime-boost immunizations with chimpanzee adenoviral vectors elicit potent and protective immunity against SARS-CoV-2 infection

A safe and effective vaccine for severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2) is urgently needed to tackle the COVID-19 global pandemic. Here, we describe the development of chimpanzee adenovirus serotypes 6 and 68 (AdC6 and AdC68) vector-based vaccine candidates expressing the full-length transmembrane spike glycoprotein. We assessed the vaccine immunogenicity, protective efficacy, and immune cell profiles using single-cell RNA sequencing in mice. Mice were vaccinated via the intramuscular route with the two vaccine candidates using prime-only regimens or heterologous prime-boost regimens. Both chimpanzee adenovirus-based vaccines elicited strong and long-term antibody and T cell responses, balanced Th1/Th2 cell responses, robust germinal center responses, and provided effective protection against SARS-CoV-2 infection in mouse lungs. Strikingly, we found that heterologous prime-boost immunization induced higher titers of protective antibodies, and more spike-specific memory CD8+ T cells in mice. Potent neutralizing antibodies produced against the highly transmissible SARS-CoV-2 variants B.1.1.7 lineage (also known as N501Y.V1) and B.1.351 lineage (also known as N501Y.V2) were detectable in mouse sera over 6 months after prime immunization. Our results demonstrate that the heterologous prime-boost strategy with chimpanzee adenovirus-based vaccines is promising for further development to prevent SARS-CoV-2 infection.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Author Correction: Modulation of neural activity in frontopolar cortex drives reward-based motor learning

Correction to: Scientific Reports https://doi.org/10.1038/s41598-021-98571-y, published online 13 October 2021. The Acknowledgements section in the original version of this Article was incomplete. "This research was supported by the International Engagement Fund of Goldsmiths University of London (MHR). MHR and VVN were partially supported by theÂ National Research University Higher School...
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Author Correction: Effects of Aqueous Solubility and Geochemistry on CO Injection for Shale Gas Reservoirs

Correction to: Scientific Reports https://doi.org/10.1038/s41598-020-59131-y, published online 07 February 2020. The original version of the Article contained an error in the Author Information section, where the statement of equal contribution was implemented erroneously: "These authors contributed equally: Ji Ho Lee, Jinhyung Cho and Kun Sang Lee.". Ji Ho Lee is the first author, Jinhyung Cho is the second author and Kun Sang Lee is the corresponding author of this Article.
SCIENCE
Genetic Engineering News

SARS-CoV-2 Neutralized by Antibody-Like Proteins from Sharks

Scientists are exploring every possible option when it comes to the development of COVID-19 treatments. A potential therapeutic could be found in Single-domain Variable New Antigen Receptors (VNARs) derived from the immune system of sharks. These unique, antibody-like proteins are the smallest naturally occurring binding domains found in nature. New research suggests that they can prevent variants of SARS-CoV-2, and related coronaviruses, from infecting human cells.
WILDLIFE
Medagadget.com

Therapeutic Fusion Protein Inhibits SARS-CoV-2

Researchers at the Technical University of Munich in Germany have developed a new protein therapeutic against SARS-CoV-2. Unlike previously developed antibody therapies and vaccines, the virus is very unlikely to be able to circumvent this latest technology through mutation, as it is based on the viral target site in the body, the ACE2 receptor. The technology consists of the ACE2 protein, which the researchers have fused with a fragment of a human antibody to ensure that it remains stable for longer in the body. Once administered, viral particles will bind to the fusion protein within the body, preventing them from binding to a cell and deactivating them.
MEDICAL SCIENCE
Nature.com

Author Correction: Quality control methods in musculoskeletal tissue engineering: from imaging to biosensors

Correction to: Bone Research https://doi.org/10.1038/s41413-021-00167-9, published online 27 October 2021. Following publication of this article [1], the authors would like to change the order of the affiliations 6 and 7. The correct order is below. 6 Istituto di Struttura della Materia, Consiglio Nazionale delle Ricerche (ISM-CNR), Via del Fosso del...
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Humoral immune response to SARS-CoV-2 in five different groups of individuals at different environmental and professional risk of infection

It is partially unknown whether the immune response to severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS"CoV"2) infection persists with time. To address this issue, we detected the presence of SARS-CoV-2 antibodies in different groups of individuals previously diagnosed with COVID-19 disease (group 1 and 2), or potentially exposed to SARS-CoV-2 infection (group 3 and 4), and in a representative group of individuals with limited environmental exposure to the virus due to lockdown restrictions (group 5). The primary outcome was specific anti-SARS-CoV-2 antibodies in the different groups assessed by qualitative and quantitative analysis at baseline, 3 and 6Â months follow-up. The seroconversion rate at baseline test was 95% in group 1, 61% in group 2, 40% in group 3, 17% in group 4 and 3% in group 5. Multivariate logistic regression analysis revealed male gender, close COVID-19 contact and presence of COVID-19 related symptoms strongly associated with serological positivity. The percentage of positive individuals as assessed by the qualitative and quantitative tests was superimposable. At the quantitative test, the median level of SARS-CoV-2 antibody levels measured in positive cases retested at 6-months increased significantly from baseline. The study indicates that assessing antibody response to SARS-CoV-2 through qualitative and quantitative testing is a reliable disease surveillance tool.
PUBLIC HEALTH
pharmaceutical-technology.com

ChemRar’s Avifavir demonstrates effectiveness against SARS-CoV-2 variants

Russia-based ChemRar Group has reported that its drug, Avifavir (favipiravir), demonstrated effectiveness against several SARS-CoV-2 variants, including Delta and Omicron. Avifavir is a direct antiviral to treat Covid-19. Supported by the Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF), ChemRar developed and introduced the drug in Russia and several global markets in June...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
Nature.com

Author Correction: Chronic kidney disease and pregnancy outcomes

Correction to: Scientific Reports https://doi.org/10.1038/s41598-021-00670-3, published online 29 October 2021. The original version of this Article contained errors in the spelling of the authors Jan DvoÅ™Ã¡k, Michal KouckÃ½, Eva JanÄovÃ¡, Marek MysliveÄek, VladimÃr TesaÅ™ and AntonÃn PaÅ™Ãzek, which were incorrectly given as DvoÅ™Ã¡k Jan, KouckÃ½ Michal, JanÄovÃ¡ Eva, MysliveÄek Marek, TesaÅ™ VladimÃr and PaÅ™Ãzek AntonÃn.
WOMEN'S HEALTH
Nature.com

Local and systemic responses to SARS-CoV-2 infection in children and adults

We are providing an unedited version of this manuscript to give early access to its findings. Before final publication, the manuscript will undergo further editing. Please note there may be errors present which affect the content, and all legal disclaimers apply. It is not fully understood why COVID-19 is typically...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Nature.com

Author Correction: Biomimetic cellulose-based superabsorbent hydrogels for treating obesity

Correction to: Scientific Reports https://doi.org/10.1038/s41598-021-00884-5, published online 01 November 2021. The original version of this Article contained an error in Affiliation 2, which was incorrectly given as 'Mucosal Immunology and Microbiota Unit, Humanitas Research Hospital, 20090, Pieve Emanuele, Milan, Italy'. The correct affiliation is listed below:. IRCCS Humanitas Research Hospital,...
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Author Correction: Differential microbial responses to antibiotic treatments by insecticide-resistant and susceptible cockroach strains (Blattella germanica L.)

Correction to: Scientific Reports https://doi.org/10.1038/s41598-021-03695-w, published online 17 December 2021. The original version of this Article contained an error in Affiliation 1, which was incorrectly given as 'Department of Entomology, Purdue University, Tucson, AZ, 47907, USA'. The correct affiliation is listed below:. Department of Entomology, Purdue University, West Lafayette, IN...
WILDLIFE
Nature.com

Clinical implication of impaired skin microvascular function in patients with hypertension

Several noninvasive methods for imaging microcirculation have been developed and used in clinical practice. Laser Doppler perfusion imaging (LDPI) is a laser-based optical imaging technique that has occasionally been used for the assessment of skin microcirculation. A major limitation of the standard LDPI technique is its low temporal resolution; a measurement time of one minute is required for scanning. Therefore, the standard LDPI technique is not suitable for skin microvascular function tests with a dynamic process [1]. The development of laser Doppler flowmetry (LDF) using the Doppler shift of laser light as the information carrier has enabled continuous measurement of tissue blood flow, making it possible to evaluate skin microvascular function [2, 3]. However, the spatial resolution and reproducibility of LDF are poor [4]. An alternative laser-based optical imaging method for microcirculation is laser speckle contrast imaging (LSCI), which has an excellent correlation with LDPI [5]. This method relies on the speckle phenomenon to create dynamic two-dimensional maps of microvascular perfusion and visualizes blood flux in real time with high spatial and temporal resolution. Therefore, the LSCI technique enables dynamic mapping of skin blood flux in almost real time with higher reproducibility than that of LDF, making the LSCI technique a fascinating tool for the assessment of skin microvascular function [6].
DISEASES & TREATMENTS

