Business

Southwest Gas (SWX) Rejects Carl Icahn's Unsolicited $75/sh Tender Offer

StreetInsider.com
 5 days ago

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: SWX) today confirmed that an affiliate of Carl Icahn ("Icahn") extended its tender offer to acquire any and all outstanding common shares of the Company for $75.00 per...

www.streetinsider.com

reviewjournal.com

Southwest Gas calls Carl Icahn tender offer ‘opportunistic’

Southwest Gas Holdings pushed back against an extended offer from activist investor Carl Icahn to buy remaining shares of the company, calling the offer an unwelcome attempt to acquire it, the Las Vegas-based utility service said. The rejection, announced Friday, follows Icahn’s bid to buy any outstanding company shares for...
LAS VEGAS, NV
OnTownMedia / OnSachem News

Southwest Gas Holdings Issues Statement Regarding Extension of Carl Icahn's Unsolicited Tender Offer

LAS VEGAS, Dec. 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: SWX) ("Southwest Gas" or "the Company") today confirmed that an affiliate of Carl Icahn ("Icahn") extended its tender offer to acquire any and all outstanding common shares of the Company for $75.00 per share in cash (the "Offer"). As previously announced, Southwest Gas' Board of Directors rejected Icahn's unsolicited, inadequate, structurally coercive, highly conditional and illusory tender offer. Accordingly, the Board continues to recommend that stockholders not tender any of their shares into the Offer.
BUSINESS
OnTownMedia / OnSachem News

Icahn Enterprises Announces Extension of Southwest Gas Tender Offer

SUNNY ISLES BEACH, Fla., Dec. 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- IEP Utility Holdings LLC, an affiliate of Icahn Enterprises L.P. (the "Offeror"), announced that it has extended the expiration date of its tender offer to purchase any and all of the issued and outstanding shares of the common stock, par value $1.00 per share (the "Common Stock"), of Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc., a Delaware corporation (the "Company" or "Southwest Gas"), including the associated rights issued pursuant to the Rights Agreement, dated October 10, 2021 (as it may be amended from time to time, the "Rights Agreement"), between the Company and Equiniti Trust Company, as rights agent, that are issued and outstanding (the "Rights" and, together with the Common Stock, the "Shares"), for $75.00 per Share in cash, without interest, less any applicable withholding taxes (the "Offer Price"), until 12:00 midnight, New York City time, on Wednesday, January 26, 2022, unless further extended or earlier terminated in the event that a condition to the Offer becomes incapable of being satisfied.
ECONOMY
Reuters

Judge says Icahn firm cannot block Southwest Gas stock sale

Dec 21 (Reuters) - Billionaire activist investor Carl Icahn's investment firm cannot stop Southwest Gas Holdings Inc's (SWX.N) board from potentially selling $1 billion worth of shares at a discounted price to fund an acquisition, a Delaware state judge ruled on Tuesday. Chancellor Kathaleen McCormick of the Delaware Chancery Court...
CONGRESS & COURTS
StreetInsider.com

Otis Worldwide (OTIS) Reaches Agreement for Euro-Syns to Tender its Full Stake in the Cash Tender Offer for Zardoya Otis Shares

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Otis Worldwide Corporation ("Otis") (NYSE: OTIS) today announced that its wholly-owned subsidiary, Opal Spanish Holdings, S.A.U. ("Opal"), has reached an agreement for Euro-Syns, S.A. to irrevocably tender its shares in the voluntary tender offer for Zardoya Otis, S.A. ("Zardoya Otis" or the "Company") at an offer price of €7.14 (€7.07 after adjusting for announced dividends). The price of Opal's tender will be subject to further adjustments for dividends and other distributions to be declared and paid by Zardoya Otis. The offer price pre-dividends (i.e., €7.21) represents a premium of 33% to the Company's one-month volume weighted average price as of September 23, the date the offer was first announced, implying a total equity value for Zardoya Otis, including Otis' existing interest, of €3.39 billion.
BUSINESS
StreetInsider.com

RR Donnelley (RRD) Announces Non-Binding $11/sh Cash Acquisition Proposal

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. R.R. Donnelley & Sons Company (NYSE: RRD) (“RRD” or the “Company”) announced today the receipt of an unsolicited non-binding “Alternative Acquisition Proposal” as defined in its previously announced definitive merger agreement with affiliates of Chatham Asset Management, LLC (“Chatham”), dated as of December 14, 2021 (the “Chatham Merger Agreement”), from a strategic party (the “Strategic Party”) to acquire all of the outstanding shares of RRD’s common stock for $11.00 per share in cash, subject to other terms and conditions (the “Strategic Party Proposal”). Under the terms of the Chatham Merger Agreement, affiliates of Chatham have agreed to acquire the Company for $10.85 per share in cash. As previously announced, on November 27, 2021, RRD had received a non-binding proposal from the Strategic Party to acquire all of the outstanding shares of RRD’s common stock for $10.00 per share in cash, subject to other terms and conditions.
BUSINESS
kitco.com

Gold Royalty makes unsolicited offer for Elemental Royalties

Gold Royalty (NYSE American:GROY) said yesterday it seeking to acquire all outstanding shares of Elemental Royalties (TSXV:ELE). The offer for Gold Royalty is C$1.78 per share, which GROY said is a 37% premium. Elemental Royalties responded to the bid saying that the shareholders need not take any action at this...
BUSINESS
StreetInsider.com

KeyBanc Downgrades Oracle (ORCL) to Sector Weight Following 'Non-Strategic' $28 Billion Acquisition of Cerner

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. KeyBanc analyst Michael Turits downgraded shares of Oracle (NYSE: ORCL) to Sector Weight from Overweight following the $28.3 billion acquisition of Cerner (NASDAQ: CERN). The all-cash deal is seen as “accretive but non-strategic” and would be “near-term...
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

Yellowstone Acquisition Company (YSACU) Announces Additional $45M PIPE Subscription

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Yellowstone Acquisition Company (NASDAQ:YSAC, YSACU, YSACW), a special purpose acquisition company, announced today that Boston Omaha Corporation, through its subsidiary BOC YAC, LLC, has agreed to provide $45 million of PIPE financing in connection with the closing of the potential business combination with Sky Harbour LLC (“Sky”), in addition to the $55 million Series B investment that will convert to Class A common stock upon completion of the business combination. Boston Omaha is committing $100 million in total to Sky for the acceleration of Sky’s business plan. The PIPE Financing will be provided through the purchase of Yellowstone Class A common stock at a price of $10.00 per share immediately prior to the closing of the business combination. BOC YAC, LLC has executed a PIPE Subscription Agreement to provide the additional $45 million in equity financing. In consideration of the investment, Sky has agreed to waive the $150 million minimum financing condition (as described below) which required that the Company deliver cash proceeds of at least $150 million (after payment of certain expenses) to Sky as a condition precedent to consummating the business combination.
BUSINESS
StreetInsider.com

NexGel (NXGL) Prices 2.585M Share IPO at $5.50/sh

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. NexGel, Inc. (Nasdaq: NXGL, NXGLW), a manufacturer of high water content, electron beam cross-linked, aqueous polymer hydrogels, or gels, used for wound care, medical diagnostics, transdermal drug delivery and cosmetics, today announced the pricing of its initial public offering of 2,585,000 shares of its common stock and accompanying warrants to purchase up to 2,585,000 shares of common stock. Each share of common stock is being sold together with one warrant to purchase one share of common stock with an exercise price of $5.50 per share at a combined offering price of $5.50, for gross proceeds of approximately $14.2 million, before deducting underwriting discounts and offering expenses. In addition, NexGel has granted the underwriters a 45-day option to purchase up to an additional 387,750 shares of common stock and/or warrants to purchase 387,750 shares of common stock to cover over-allotments at the initial public offering price, less the underwriting discount.
BUSINESS
Benzinga

RR Donnelley Gets $11/Share Unsolicited Offer; Sticks With Chatham Deal At This Time

RR Donnelley & Sons Co (NYSE: RRD) has received an unsolicited non-binding alternative acquisition proposal from a strategic party at $11/share in cash. Affiliates of Chatham Asset Management had recently agreed to acquire the company for $10.85 per share in cash. Earlier, RRD had terminated its previously announced merger agreement with Atlas Holdings LLC and entered a merger agreement with Chatham.
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

MMTec, Inc. (MTC) Announces 5M Share Private Placement at $0.40/sh

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. MMTEC, Inc. (NASDAQ: MTC) today announced that on December 20, 2021, it had entered into a Securities Purchase Agreement (the "Purchase Agreement") with a single investor (the "Investor") pursuant to which the Investor will make a $2.0 million investment in the Company in a Regulation S private placement. Under the terms of the Purchase Agreement, the Investor will purchase 5,000,000 common shares of the Company at a purchase price of $0.40 per share. The gross proceeds of the transaction will be approximately $2.0 million before deducting fees and other expenses. The closing of the transaction is expected to occur on or about December 30, 2021, subject to the satisfaction of customary closing conditions for transactions of this type.
STOCKS
aithority.com

Dell Technologies Announces Early Results And Increase Of Tender Cap And Maximum Tender Amount For Cash Tender Offers For Certain Outstanding Debt Securities

Dell Technologies Inc. announces that, in connection with the previously announced cash tender offers by Dell Inc., its wholly-owned subsidiary (“Dell”), for up to $2.500 billion aggregate purchase price (excluding accrued and unpaid interest to, but not including, the applicable settlement date and excluding fees and expenses related to the Offers) (the “Maximum Tender Amount”) of the debt securities listed in the table below (collectively, the “Securities” and each referred to as a “series” of Securities) from each registered holder of Securities (individually, a “Holder,” and collectively, the “Holders”), $1,594,768,000 in aggregate principal amount of the 8.350% Senior Notes due 2046 and $1,089,875,000 in aggregate principal amount of the 8.100% Senior Notes due 2036 was validly tendered and not validly withdrawn at or prior to 5:00 p.m., New York City time, on December 17, 2021 (the “Early Tender Deadline”), in the aggregate amounts as shown in the table below. Dell Technologies also today announced that it has amended the Offers to (1) increase the previously announced tender cap with respect to the 8.350% Senior Notes due 2046 from $1,000.0 million in aggregate principal amount to $1,200.0 million in aggregate principal amount (the “Amended Tender Cap”) and (2) increase the previously announced Maximum Tender Amount from $2.500 billion to $2.850 billion (the “Amended Maximum Tender Amount”). Subject to the Amended Maximum Tender Amount and the Amended Tender Cap, the Offers and order of priority (the “Acceptance Priority Levels”) set forth in the table below are as described in the Offer to Purchase dated December 6, 2021, as amended or supplemented (the “Offer to Purchase”). The determination of the Total Consideration (as defined in the Offer to Purchase) will occur at 10:00 a.m., New York City time, on December 20, 2021. The early settlement date is expected to occur on December 21, 2021.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
StreetInsider.com

SPX Flow (FLOW) Acquired by Lone Star for $86.50/sh Cash or $3.8B

SPX FLOW, Inc. (NYSE: FLOW), a leading provider of process solutions for the nutrition, health and industrial markets, announced today it entered into an agreement to be acquired by an affiliate of Lone Star Funds in an all-cash transaction valued at $3.8 billion, including the assumption of debt. The purchase...
STOCKS
martechseries.com

OpenText Extends Tender Offer for Zix Corporation

In connection with the previously announced agreement to acquire Zix Corporation , OpenText announced that it has extended the expiration of its tender offer for all outstanding shares of common stock of Zix at a price of U.S. $8.50 per share, through its subsidiary, Zeta Merger Sub Inc. The tender offer is now scheduled to expire at one minute after 11:59 P.M., Eastern time, on December 22, 2021 unless it is further extended. The tender offer was previously scheduled to expire at one minute after 11:59 P.M., Eastern time, on December 20, 2021.
BUSINESS
Motley Fool

12 TOP Stocks to Buy Now in January 2022! (2022 High Growth)

The New Year is here, and you are asking yourself, "Which stocks should I buy now for 2022?" I've got you covered. Today, I am bringing you 12 stock picks for 2022 and the next decade. I am providing a variety of secular growth trends to consider, from cloud services, cybersecurity, and electric vehicles to metaverse, artificial intelligence, fintech, big data analytics, and more!
STOCKS

