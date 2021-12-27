ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Soccer

Vinicius Jr: Real Madrid Nivea Cool Kick Fresh Player Winner

goal.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Brazilian has been a key player as dominant Los Blancos enjoy a stellar season so far and sit top the table with an eight-point gap. Over the past two months, GOAL has been ranking the performances of Real Madrid players after each game both in LaLiga and in the Champions...

www.goal.com

Comments / 0

Related
Tribal Football

Barcelona signing Ferran Torres posts open letter to Man City and fans

Barcelona signing Ferran Torres has posted a message to Manchester City and their fans after this week's departure. The Spain international signed for the Blaugrana in exchange for a reported 55 million euros plus 10m euros more in add-ons, just a year and a half after joining City from Valencia.
PREMIER LEAGUE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Neymar
Daily Mail

Angry Thomas Tuchel says Chelsea are 'stupid' to think they are in the title race with their injuries and Covid woes... with Reece James on crutches after their draw with Brighton and Liverpool up next

Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel was left furious following Wednesday night's draw with Brighton, as his side suffered yet more injuries while throwing away three points by conceding with the last kick of the game. The German boss, in an explosive outburst, appears to be close to throwing in the towel...
SOCCER
SPORTbible

'The Coverage Is Completely Tinged With Racism' - Ian Wright Slams The 'Disrespect' Shown To The Africa Cup Of Nations

Ian Wright has slammed the “disrespect” shown towards the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) and says coverage of the tournament is “tinged with racism”. Cameroon is scheduled to host AFCON from January 9 to February 6 but the decision to stage the tournament during the domestic European season, and amid rising cases of Omicron Covid‑19 variant, has attracted some criticism.
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Transfer news LIVE: Bukayo Saka to Liverpool, Chelsea target defensive trio, Bruno Guimaraes latest

Transfer news is swirling with the January transfer window set to open and Premier League clubs eyeing up opportunities to boost their seasons. And with Covid causing additional pressure on squads, extra depth could prove crucial in the second half of the season. Last year there were several important signings, as Arsenal loaned Martin Odegaard from Real Madrid before making it permanent last summer. Liverpool had a defensive crisis with Virgil Van Dijk and others out long-term at the time, forcing the Reds to dip into the market to acquire numbers. Ben Davies arrived from Preston and Ozan Kabak joined...
PREMIER LEAGUE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nivea#Brazilian#Goal#The Champions League#Melilla#Real Madrid
The Independent

Scott McTominay inspires Manchester United to comfortable win over Burnley

Scott McTominay starred as Manchester United ended 2021 with a much-needed win against a depleted Burnley Having gone top of the Premier League with victory at Turf Moor in January, talk of a title challenge had turned to the need to kickstart their Champions League qualification push by the end of a topsy-turvy year.There remains plenty of work for Ralf Rangnick to do, but Thursday’s 3-1 win against an under-strength Burnley continued the unbeaten start to his interim stint and sent the side up to sixth heading into the new year.United would have ended the calendar year outside the top...
PREMIER LEAGUE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Soccer
Real Madrid F.C.
NewsBreak
Soccer
Place
Europe
NewsBreak
Champions League
NewsBreak
Sports
The Independent

Phil Foden back with a bang as Manchester City extend lead at the top

Phil Foden climbed off the naughty step to send Manchester City into the new year with an eight-point lead at the top of the Premier League.Foden’s first-half goal was enough for City to secure a 1-0 win at Brentford and tighten their grip on the title race after slip-ups by Liverpool and Chelsea.Foden and Jack Grealish had been benched for City’s wins over Newcastle and Leicester after they were pictured on a night out following the 7-0 home win over Leeds.But the England pair were back in the starting line-up in west London, and Foden’s goal made it a perfect...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Yardbarker

Chelsea have ‘contacted’ the agent of Barcelona star

Chelsea look to be putting some work in for some potential summer moves already, keeping their eye on some players who could become free agents. In fact, they are going further than just keeping an eye on one of those players in particular, according to a good source yesterday. It...
NFL
The Independent

Injuries pile up for Chelsea ahead of crunch clash with title rivals Liverpool

Chelsea are facing an injury crisis in defence ahead of Sunday’s match with Premier League title rivals Liverpool at Stamford Bridge The Blues were already without several key figures for Wednesday’s visit of Brighton – with Ruben Loftus-Cheek, Timo Werner and Kai Havertz again not part of the squad – and sustained further injuries during the match.Here, the PA news agency takes a look at the defenders who could miss the clash with Jurgen Klopp’s Liverpool.Ben ChilwellAn injury update on @BenChilwell. ⤵️— Chelsea FC (@ChelseaFC) December 28, 2021The England international suffered a knee injury in last month’s win over Juventus...
PREMIER LEAGUE
goal.com

'The world's his oyster' - The making of Chelsea's Champions League-winning star Reece James

From winning the European Cup to starring for England at the Euros, it has been a meteoric rise for the 22-year-old right-back. England have a wealth of options at right-back. Kyle Walker and Kieran Trippier enjoyed the most game time as Gareth Southgate’s side reached the final of the European Championship, but the next generation is even more promising.
PREMIER LEAGUE
AFP

Man City extend lead to 8 points as Chelsea stumble

Manchester City beat Brentford 1-0 on Wednesday to extend their lead at the top of the Premier League to an ominous eight points as title rivals Chelsea conceded a last-gasp equaliser at home to Brighton. Phil Foden's first-half goal was enough to give Pep Guardiola's champions a 10th consecutive league win as they took full advantage of injury-hit Chelsea's slip-up at Stamford Bridge. The defending champions now have 50 points after 20 matches, putting them eight clear of second-placed Chelsea. Liverpool, who lost to Leicester on Tuesday, are a further point behind. The coronavirus pandemic has ravaged English football's fixture list, leaving some clubs needing to play catch-up, but 2021 will end with City out on their own.
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Jurgen Klopp knows just how damaging Liverpool’s defeat at Leicester could be

The disappointment layering Jurgen Klopp’s words spelt out the severity of the damage defeat at Leicester did to Liverpool’s title aspirations. It was just their second loss in 29 league games, yet juxtaposed against Manchester City’s form and history of their relentlessness at the summit, the feeling hanging in the air was “game over”.By the time Liverpool play again, they could be 12 points behind Pep Guardiola’s machine – and worse still, their next opponents are fellow championship contenders.You can’t win the division in December, but you can certainly lose it… “Chelsea and us play against each other so we...
PREMIER LEAGUE

Comments / 0

Community Policy