FedEx Corp. (NYSE: FDX) today announced that it has entered into an accelerated share repurchase agreement ("ASR") with Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC ("Goldman") as part of the company's previously announced share repurchase programs. Under the terms of the ASR, FedEx has agreed to repurchase an aggregate of $1.5 billion of its common stock from Goldman, with an initial delivery of approximately 4.8 million shares based on current market prices. The final number of shares to be repurchased under the ASR will be based on a discount to the average of the daily volume-weighted average stock prices for Rule 10b-18 eligible transactions in FedEx's common stock during the term of the ASR. Purchases under the ASR are expected to be completed prior to the end of FedEx's current fiscal year. FedEx may continue to repurchase shares in the open market from time to time subject to market and other conditions.

BUSINESS ・ 12 DAYS AGO