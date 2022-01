Dole Fresh Vegetables is recalling all Dole-branded and private label packaged salads due to possible Listeria monocytogenes health concerns according to the FDA. The voluntary, precautionary recall is for products processed at Dole's Bessemer City, North Carolina, and Yuma, Arizona, facilities. Both facilities are also temporarily halting operations to conduct extensive cleaning and sanitation protocols. Products subject to the voluntary recall will have a "Best if Used By" date of between November 30, 2021, and January 8, 2022. Packaged salads will also have a product lot code beginning with either the letter "N" or "Y" in the upper right-hand corner of the package.

FOOD SAFETY ・ 4 DAYS AGO