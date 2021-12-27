ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dicerna Pharma (DRNA) Announces Expiration of Hart-Scott-Rodino Act Waiting Period for Novo Nordisk Tender Offer to Acquire Dicerna

 5 days ago

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: DRNA) today announced that the waiting period under the Hart-Scott-Rodino Antitrust Improvements Act of 1976, as amended ("HSR"), in connection with Novo Nordisk's cash tender offer for Dicerna expired at 11:59 p.m., Eastern Time,...

