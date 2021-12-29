ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Markets

Tuniu (TOUR) Announces Up to $2M Upcoming Insider Buy by Senior Management

StreetInsider.com
 3 days ago

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Tuniu Corporation (Nasdaq: TOUR), a leading online leisure travel company in China, today announced that certain senior management members of...

www.streetinsider.com

Comments / 0

Related
StreetInsider.com

IPO for SPAC Battery Future Acquisition Corp. (BFRA) Opens at $9.89

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Today's IPO for SPAC Battery Future Acquisition Corp. (NYSE: BFAC) (NYSE: BFAC-U) opened for trading at $9.89 after pricing 30,000,000 units at a price of $10.00 per unit. acquisition,...
MARKETS
StreetInsider.com

Azure Power (AZRE) Announces Rights Offering for Equity Shares

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Azure Power Global Limited (NYSE: AZRE), an independent renewable power producer in India, announced today that its Board of Directors has approved a rights offering to raise proceeds of up to $249,938,599. Pursuant to the rights offering, each shareholder of the Company will receive one non-transferable subscription right (a "Right") for each equity share, par value $0.000625 per share (an "Equity Share") held as of 5:00 p.m., Eastern Time, on January 6, 2022 (the "Record Date"). The rights offering will be made only by means of a prospectus, and this announcement does not constitute an offer to sell, or a solicitation of an offer to buy, any of the Company's securities.
MARKETS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Senior Management#Stock#Streetinsider Premium#Company#American
StreetInsider.com

Yellowstone Acquisition Company (YSACU) Announces Additional $45M PIPE Subscription

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Yellowstone Acquisition Company (NASDAQ:YSAC, YSACU, YSACW), a special purpose acquisition company, announced today that Boston Omaha Corporation, through its subsidiary BOC YAC, LLC, has agreed to provide $45 million of PIPE financing in connection with the closing of the potential business combination with Sky Harbour LLC (“Sky”), in addition to the $55 million Series B investment that will convert to Class A common stock upon completion of the business combination. Boston Omaha is committing $100 million in total to Sky for the acceleration of Sky’s business plan. The PIPE Financing will be provided through the purchase of Yellowstone Class A common stock at a price of $10.00 per share immediately prior to the closing of the business combination. BOC YAC, LLC has executed a PIPE Subscription Agreement to provide the additional $45 million in equity financing. In consideration of the investment, Sky has agreed to waive the $150 million minimum financing condition (as described below) which required that the Company deliver cash proceeds of at least $150 million (after payment of certain expenses) to Sky as a condition precedent to consummating the business combination.
BUSINESS
StreetInsider.com

Flotek Industries (FTK) Receives Unsolicited Indication of Interest, Hires Banker

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Flotek Industries, Inc. (NYSE: FTK) has received an unsolicited indication of interest for a potential transaction for all or part of the Company. To assist in evaluating this unsolicited indication of interest, Flotek's Board of Directors has engaged Piper Sandler & Co. ("Piper Sandler") as a financial advisor to assist with the evaluation process.
ECONOMY
StreetInsider.com

Condor Hospitality Trust (CDOR) Declares $7.94 Special Dividend; 108.5% Yield, to Delist

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Condor Hospitality Trust (NYSE: CDOR) declared a special dividend of $7.94 per share. The dividend will be payable on December 30, 2021, to stockholders of record on December 27, 2021, with an ex-dividend date of December 31, 2021. The annual yield on the dividend is 108.5 percent.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Nasdaq
NewsBreak
Markets
Country
China
Seekingalpha.com

Tuniu executives to purchase up to $2M of ADSs

Tuniu (NASDAQ:TOUR) says that certain senior management members of the company, consisting of Mr. Donald Dunde Yu, founder, chairman and chief executive officer, Mr. Wei Zhang, executive vice president, and Mr. Anqiang Chen, financial controller and certain employees of Tuniu, intend to use their personal funds to purchase the company's American depositary shares on the open market for an aggregate amount up to a maximum of $2M within the next 6 months.
MARKETS
Benzinga

Tuniu's Management Members Plan To Buy Shares Worth $2M

Tuniu Corp (NASDAQ: TOUR) said its senior management members, including Donald Dunde Yu, founder, chairman, and CEO, Wei Zhang, EVP, and Anqiang Chen, financial controller, intend to purchase the company's American depositary shares (ADS) on the open market. The company's employees plan to use their personal funds to purchase the...
STOCKS
Footwear News

Rothy’s CEO Talks Alpargatas’ Nearly $500 Million Investment, 2022 Expansion Plans

Earlier this week, Rothy’s landed a deal valuing it at $1 billion. Alpargatas S.A., the Brazilian company behind flip-flop brand Havaianas, has scooped up a 49.9% stake in the sustainable footwear label. In a two-step transaction, Alpargatas will invest $200 million in cash followed by an offering to acquire approximately $275 million of Rothy’s shares from current stockholders, resulting in a post-investment valuation of $1 billion. Co-founder and CEO of Rothy’s, Stephen Hawthornthwaite, said the partnership will build on Rothy’s current momentum while advancing the vision of creating a profitable and sustainable global business. Hawthornthwaite and co-founder Roth Martin will maintain a significant...
BUSINESS
StreetInsider.com

Marpai, Inc. (MRAI) Announces $1.1M Insider Buy by Management

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Marpai, Inc. (NASDAQ: MRAI), a deep learning technology company transforming third party administration (TPA) in the self-funded health insurance market, today announced the Company’s management and directors purchased $1.1 million of Marpai common stock. Our board...
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

UPDATE: Jefferies Downgrades Adagio (ADGI) to Hold

Jefferies analyst Michael Yee downgraded Adagio (NASDAQ: ADGI) from Buy to Hold with a price target of $10.00. The analyst comments "ADGI's lead drug, ADG20 is currently in Phase III for treatment and prevention of CV-19. We moved to HOLD w/ a $10 PT due to uncertainty around next steps and development plan given the antibody does have reduced neutralization against omicron virus (although it does have some activity and at least appears similar to other antibodies on Omicron). The issue is it will take a lot of time to get more answers and we predict the Phase III timeline may be delayed due to shifting into new countries and to avoid Omicron; so the timing is likely to be delayed to H2:22. Possible interim analysis in Q1 could present some risk. We acknowledge significant uncertainty of role the drug will play in a future pandemic. On a positive, the drug is expected to be very good on CV-19 "ex-omicron" and assuming they can run a phase III ex-omicron they should have very good phase III results. Stock was very interesting near cash levels around $5 but has since doubled back up to $10 and uncertainty abounds."
MARKETS
StreetInsider.com

KeyBanc Downgrades Oracle (ORCL) to Sector Weight Following 'Non-Strategic' $28 Billion Acquisition of Cerner

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. KeyBanc analyst Michael Turits downgraded shares of Oracle (NYSE: ORCL) to Sector Weight from Overweight following the $28.3 billion acquisition of Cerner (NASDAQ: CERN). The all-cash deal is seen as “accretive but non-strategic” and would be “near-term...
STOCKS

Comments / 0

Community Policy