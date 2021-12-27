Fixing of Coupon Interest Rate

If you have not taken advantage of the lower interest rates and refinanced your mortgage, Midwest Bank President Chris Gavin says now is the time to do so:. “If you haven’t refinanced over the last year or two and taken advantage of some of the rates we have right now, the lower rates, it might be a good time to consider that. The rates have moved up a little bit over the last six months and they could move higher if the Federal Reserve stops slowing down some of the stimulus they provide to our monetary system. It might be a good idea, if you haven’t done that yet, I think most people have, but if somebody is out there and paying 4% say, then they should really take a look at that as it might be a good opportunity for you to get that mortgage rewritten and lock in a rate.”

REAL ESTATE ・ 11 DAYS AGO