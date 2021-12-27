ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Agriculture

Integration of genome-wide association studies and gene coexpression networks unveils promising soybean resistance genes against five common fungal pathogens

By Fabricio Almeida-Silva
Nature.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSoybean is one of the most important legume crops worldwide. However, soybean yield is dramatically affected by fungal diseases, leading to economic losses of billions of dollars yearly. Here, we integrated publicly available genome-wide association studies and transcriptomic data to prioritize candidate genes associated with resistance to Cadophora gregata, Fusarium graminearum,...

www.nature.com

Nature.com

CD147 supports paclitaxel resistance via interacting with RanBP1

Though the great success of paclitaxel, the variable response of patients to the drug limits its clinical utility and the precise mechanisms underlying the variable response to paclitaxel remain largely unknown. This study aims to verify the role and the underlying mechanisms of CD147 in paclitaxel resistance. Immunostaining was used to analyze human non-small-cell lung cancer (NSCLC) and ovarian cancer tissues. RNA-sequencing was used to identify downstream effectors. Annexin V-FITC/propidium iodide and terminal deoxynucleotidyl transferase dUTP nick end labeling (TUNEL) staining were used to detect apoptosis. Co-immunoprecipitation (Co-IP), fluorescence resonance energy transfer (FRET) and surface plasmon resonance (SPR) were performed to determine protein interactions. Fluorescence recovery after photobleaching (FRAP) was performed to measure the speed of microtubule turnover. Xenograft tumor model was established to evaluate sensitivity of cancer cells to paclitaxel in vivo. In vitro and in vivo assays showed that silencing CD147 sensitized the cancer cells to paclitaxel treatment. CD147 protected cancer cells from paclitaxel-induced caspase-3 mediated apoptosis regardless of p53 status. Truncation analysis showed that the intracellular domain of CD147 (CD147ICD) was indispensable for CD147-regulated sensitivity to paclitaxel. Via screening the interacting proteins of CD147ICD, Ran binding protein 1 (RanBP1) was identified to interact with CD147ICD via its C-terminal tail. Furthermore, we showed that RanBP1 mediated CD147-regulated microtubule stability and dynamics as well as response to paclitaxel treatment. These results demonstrated that CD147 regulated paclitaxel response by interacting with the C-terminal tail of RanBP1 and targeting CD147 may be a promising strategy for preventing paclitaxel resistant.
CANCER
Nature.com

Renormalization of metabolic coupling treats age-related degenerative disorders: an oxidative RPE niche fuels the more glycolytic photoreceptors

Retinitis pigmentosa is characterized by a dysregulation within the metabolic coupling of the retina, particularly between the glycolytic photoreceptors and the oxidative retina pigment epithelium. This phenomenon of metabolic uncoupling is seen in both aging and retinal degenerative diseases, as well as across a variety of cell types in human biology. Given its crucial role in the health and maintenance of these cell types, the metabolic pathways involved present a suitable area for therapeutic intervention. Herein, this review covers the scope of this delicate metabolic interplay, its dysregulation, how it relates to the retina as well other cell types, and finally concludes with a summary of various strategies aimed at reinstating normal metabolic coupling within the retina, and future directions within the field.
HEALTH
Nature.com

An update on long-acting therapies in chronic sight-threatening eye diseases of the posterior segment: AMD, DMO, RVO, uveitis and glaucoma

In the real-world setting, there is suboptimal compliance with treatments that require frequent administration and assessment visits. This undertreatment frequently has negative consequences in eye disease and carries a real risk to vision. For example, patients with glaucoma risk progression of visual loss even with a small number of missed doses, and patients with neovascular age-related degeneration (nAMD) who fail to attend a bi-monthly clinic appointment to receive an intravitreal anti-vascular endothelial growth factor (VEGF) drug injections may lose the initial vision gains in vision. Protracted regular treatment schedules represent a high burden not only for patients and families, but also healthcare professionals, systems, and ultimately society too. There has been a clear need for longer-acting therapies that reduce the frequency, and therefore the burden, of treatment interventions. Several longer-acting interventions for nAMD, diabetic macular oedema, retinal vein occlusion, uveitis and glaucoma have either been developed or are in late-phase development, some of which employ novel mechanisms of actions, and all of which of promise longer (â‰¥3 month) treatment intervals. This review delivers an overview of anti-VEGF agents with longer durations of action, DARPins, bispecific anti-VEGF/Ang2 therapies, anti-PDGF and anti-integrin therapy, Rho-kinase inhibitors, the Port Delivery System, steroids, gene therapy for retina and uveitis, and for glaucoma, ROCK inhibitors, implants and plugs, and SLT laser and MIGS. The review also refers to the potential of artificial intelligence to tailor treatment efficacy with a resulting reduction in treatment burden.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Nature.com

Country-level factors dynamics and ABO/Rh blood groups contribution to COVID-19 mortality

The identification of factors associated to COVID-19 mortality is important to design effective containment measures and safeguard at-risk categories. In the last year, several investigations have tried to ascertain key features to predict the COVID-19 mortality tolls in relation to country-specific dynamics and population structure. Most studies focused on the first wave of the COVID-19 pandemic observed in the first half of 2020. Numerous studies have reported significant associations between COVID-19 mortality and relevant variables, for instance obesity, healthcare system indicators such as hospital beds density, and bacillus Calmette-Guerin immunization. In this work, we investigated the role of ABO/Rh blood groups at three different stages of the pandemic while accounting for demographic, economic, and health system related confounding factors. Using a machine learning approach, we found that the "B+" blood group frequency is an important factor at all stages of the pandemic, confirming previous findings that blood groups are linked to COVID-19 severity and fatal outcome.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Nature.com

Reduction in trabecular meshwork stem cell content in donor eyes with primary open angle glaucoma

We previously identified and characterized human trabecular meshwork stem cells (TMSCs) based on high expression of ABCG2/p75 positivity and high nucleus to cytoplasmic ratio. These TMSCs expressing high ABCG2 and p75 were located to the insert region of the human TM. Additionally, we demonstrated an age-related reduction in the TMSC content which was significantly associated with TM cell loss. In continuation, this study was aimed to determine the TMSC content in glaucomatous donor eyes wherein a drastic reduction in TM cellularity has already been reported. Anterior segments from known glaucomatous (n"‰="‰6) and age-matched normal (n"‰="‰8) donors were dissected into four quadrants. A minimum of three sections from each quadrant were used for histopathological analysis as well as immunostaining. Analysis of hematoxylin and eosin-stained sections from glaucomatous tissues revealed a decrease in total TM cellularity, thickening of trabecular beams, fusion of trabeculae, absence of patent Schlemm's canal compared to age-matched controls. In addition, the TM thickness at various positions of the meshwork and the coronal as well as the meridional diameters of the Schlemm's canal were observed to be significantly reduced in glaucomatous eyes. Further, sections from both the groups were immunostained for universal stem cell marker ABCG2 and neural crest derived stem cell marker p75. The images were acquired using Leica SP8 confocal microscope. Quantification of total TM cellularity based on nuclear counterstain (mean"‰Â±"‰SD) using ImageJ identified 69.33"‰Â±"‰12.77 cells/section in control eyes. In glaucomatous donors, the TM cellularity was found to be reduced significantly to 41.83"‰Â±"‰9.0 (p"‰="‰0.0007). In addition, a reduction in the percentage of TMSCs (cells with high ABCG2 expression and p75 positivity) was evident in glaucomatous donors (0.14"‰Â±"‰0.17%) compared to age-matched controls (4.73"‰Â±"‰5.46%) (p"‰="‰0.064). Thus, the present study confirmed the significant decline in TM cellularity and a reducing trend in the TMSC content, though this reduction was non-significant in glaucomatous donor eyes. Further studies are essential to elucidate the role of TMSCs in the pathogenesis of primary open angle glaucoma.
CANCER
Nature.com

Singleton exome sequencing of 90 fetuses with ultrasound anomalies revealing novel disease-causing variants and genotype"“phenotype correlations

European Journal of Human Genetics (2022)Cite this article. Exome sequencing has been increasingly implemented in prenatal genetic testing for fetuses with morphological abnormalities but normal rapid aneuploidy detection and microarray analysis. We present a retrospective study of 90 fetuses with different abnormal ultrasound findings, in which we employed the singleton exome sequencing (sES; 75 fetuses) or to a lesser extent (15 fetuses) a multigene panel analysis of 6713 genes as a primary tool for the detection of monogenic diseases. The detection rate of pathogenic or likely pathogenic variants in this study was 34.4%. The highest diagnostic rate of 56% was in fetuses with multiple anomalies, followed by cases with skeletal or renal abnormalities (diagnostic rate of 50%, respectively). We report 20 novel disease-causing variants in different known disease-associated genes and new genotype"“phenotype associations for the genes KMT2D, MN1, CDK10, and EXOC3L2. Based on our data, we postulate that sES of fetal index cases with a concurrent sampling of parental probes for targeted testing of the origin of detected fetal variants could be a suitable tool to obtain reliable and rapid prenatal results, particularly in situations where a trio analysis is not possible.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Pancreatoblastomas and mixed and pure acinar cell carcinomas share epigenetic signatures distinct from other neoplasms of the pancreas

Pancreatic neoplasms are heterogenous and have traditionally been classified by assessing their lines of cellular differentiation using histopathologic methods, particularly morphologic and immunohistochemical evaluation. These methods frequently identify overlapping differentiation along ductal, acinar, and neuroendocrine lines, raising diagnostic challenges as well as questions regarding the relationship of these neoplasms. Neoplasms with acinar differentiation, in particular, frequently show more than one line of differentiation based on immunolabeling. Genome methylation signatures, in contrast, are better conserved within cellular lineages, and are increasingly used to support the classification of neoplasms. We characterized the epigenetic relationships between pancreatoblastomas, acinar cell carcinomas (including mixed variants), pancreatic neuroendocrine tumors, solid pseudopapillary neoplasms, and pancreatic ductal adenocarcinomas using a genome-wide array platform. Using unsupervised learning approaches, pancreatic neuroendocrine tumors, solid pseudopapillary neoplasms, ductal adenocarcinomas, and normal pancreatic tissue samples all localized to distinct clusters based on their methylation profiles, whereas all neoplasms with acinar differentiation occupied a broad overlapping region located between the predominantly acinar normal pancreatic tissue and ductal adenocarcinoma clusters. Our data provide evidence to suggest that acinar cell carcinomas and pancreatoblastomas are similar at the epigenetic level. These findings are consistent with genomic and clinical observations that mixed acinar neoplasms are closely related to pure acinar cell carcinomas rather than to neuroendocrine tumors or ductal adenocarcinomas.
CANCER
Nature.com

Humoral immune response to SARS-CoV-2 in five different groups of individuals at different environmental and professional risk of infection

It is partially unknown whether the immune response to severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS"CoV"2) infection persists with time. To address this issue, we detected the presence of SARS-CoV-2 antibodies in different groups of individuals previously diagnosed with COVID-19 disease (group 1 and 2), or potentially exposed to SARS-CoV-2 infection (group 3 and 4), and in a representative group of individuals with limited environmental exposure to the virus due to lockdown restrictions (group 5). The primary outcome was specific anti-SARS-CoV-2 antibodies in the different groups assessed by qualitative and quantitative analysis at baseline, 3 and 6Â months follow-up. The seroconversion rate at baseline test was 95% in group 1, 61% in group 2, 40% in group 3, 17% in group 4 and 3% in group 5. Multivariate logistic regression analysis revealed male gender, close COVID-19 contact and presence of COVID-19 related symptoms strongly associated with serological positivity. The percentage of positive individuals as assessed by the qualitative and quantitative tests was superimposable. At the quantitative test, the median level of SARS-CoV-2 antibody levels measured in positive cases retested at 6-months increased significantly from baseline. The study indicates that assessing antibody response to SARS-CoV-2 through qualitative and quantitative testing is a reliable disease surveillance tool.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Nature.com

Long non-coding RNA-associated competing endogenous RNA axes in the olfactory epithelium in schizophrenia: a bioinformatics analysis

The etiology of schizophrenia (SCZ), as a serious mental illness, is unknown. The significance of genetics in SCZ pathophysiology is yet unknown, and newly identified mechanisms involved in the regulation of gene transcription may be helpful in determining how these changes affect SCZ development and progression. In the current work, we used a bioinformatics approach to describe the role of long non-coding RNA (lncRNA)-associated competing endogenous RNAs (ceRNAs) in the olfactory epithelium (OE) samples in order to better understand the molecular regulatory processes implicated in SCZ disorders in living individuals. The Gene Expression Omnibus database was used to obtain the OE microarray dataset (GSE73129) from SCZ sufferers and control subjects, which contained information about both lncRNAs and mRNAs. The limma package of R software was used to identify the differentially expressed lncRNAs (DElncRNAs) and mRNAs (DEmRNAs). RNA interaction pairs were discovered using the Human MicroRNA Disease Database, DIANA-LncBase, and miRTarBase databases. In this study, the Pearson correlation coefficient was utilized to find positive correlations between DEmRNAs and DElncRNAs in the ceRNA network. Eventually, lncRNA-associated ceRNA axes were developed based on co-expression relations and DElncRNA-miRNA-DEmRNA interactions. This work found six potential DElncRNA-miRNA-DEmRNA loops in SCZ pathogenesis, including, SNTG2-AS1/hsa-miR-7-5p/SLC7A5, FLG-AS1/hsa-miR-34a-5p/FOSL1, LINC00960/hsa-miR-34a-5p/FOSL1, AQP4-AS1/hsa-miR-335-5p/FMN2, SOX2-OT/hsa-miR-24-3p/NOS3, and CASC2/hsa-miR-24-3p/NOS3. According to the findings, ceRNAs in OE might be promising research targets for studying SCZ molecular mechanisms. This could be a great opportunity to examine different aspects of neurodevelopment that may have been hampered early in SCZ patients.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Engineering CAR-T cells to activate small-molecule drugs in situ

Chimeric antigen receptor (CAR)-T cells represent a major breakthrough in cancer therapy, wherein a patient's own T cells are engineered to recognize a tumor antigen, resulting in activation of a local cytotoxic immune response. However, CAR-T cell therapies are currently limited to the treatment of B cell cancers and their effectiveness is hindered by resistance from antigen-negative tumor cells, immunosuppression in the tumor microenvironment, eventual exhaustion of T cell immunologic functions and frequent severe toxicities. To overcome these problems, we have developed a novel class of CAR-T cells engineered to express an enzyme that activates a systemically administered small-molecule prodrug in situ at a tumor site. We show that these synthetic enzyme-armed killer (SEAKER) cells exhibit enhanced anticancer activity with small-molecule prodrugs, both in vitro and in vivo in mouse tumor models. This modular platform enables combined targeting of cellular and small-molecule therapies to treat cancers and potentially a variety of other diseases.
CANCER
Nature.com

Gut microbiomes from Gambian infants reveal the development of a non-industrialized Prevotella-based trophic network

Distinct bacterial trophic networks exist in the gut microbiota of individuals in industrialized and non-industrialized countries. In particular, non-industrialized gut microbiomes tend to be enriched with Prevotella species. To study the development of these Prevotella-rich compositions, we investigated the gut microbiota of children aged between 7 and 37 months living in rural Gambia (616 children, 1,389 stool samples, stratified by 3-month age groups). These infants, who typically eat a high-fibre, low-protein diet, were part of a double-blind, randomized iron intervention trial (NCT02941081) and here we report the secondary outcome. We found that child age was the largest discriminating factor between samples and that anthropometric indices (collection time points, season, geographic collection site, and iron supplementation) did not significantly influence the gut microbiome. Prevotella copri, Faecalibacterium prausnitzii and Prevotella stercorea were, on average, the most abundant species in these 1,389 samples (35%, 11% and 7%, respectively). Distinct bacterial trophic network clusters were identified, centred around either P. stercorea or F. prausnitzii and were found to develop steadily with age, whereas P. copri, independently of other species, rapidly became dominant after weaning. This dataset, set within a critical gut microbial developmental time frame, provides insights into the development of Prevotella-rich gut microbiomes, which are typically understudied and are underrepresented in western populations.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Author Correction: Differential microbial responses to antibiotic treatments by insecticide-resistant and susceptible cockroach strains (Blattella germanica L.)

Correction to: Scientific Reports https://doi.org/10.1038/s41598-021-03695-w, published online 17 December 2021. The original version of this Article contained an error in Affiliation 1, which was incorrectly given as 'Department of Entomology, Purdue University, Tucson, AZ, 47907, USA'. The correct affiliation is listed below:. Department of Entomology, Purdue University, West Lafayette, IN...
WILDLIFE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Agriculture
NewsBreak
Industry
Nature.com

A global analysis of conservative and non-conservative mutations in SARS-CoV-2 detected in the first year of the COVID-19 world-wide diffusion

The ability of SARS-CoV-2 to rapidly mutate represents a remarkable complicancy. Quantitative evaluations of the effects that these mutations have on the virus structure/function is of great relevance and the availability of a large number of SARS-CoV-2 sequences since the early phases of the pandemic represents a unique opportunity to follow the adaptation of the virus to humans. Here, we evaluated the SARS-CoV-2 amino acid mutations and their progression by analyzing publicly available viral genomes at three stages of the pandemic (2020 March 15th and October 7th, 2021 February 7th). Mutations were classified in conservative and non-conservative based on the probability to be accepted during the evolution according to the Point Accepted Mutation substitution matrices and on the similarity of the encoding codons. We found that the most frequent substitutions are T"‰>"‰I, L"‰>"‰F, and A"‰>"‰V and we observe accumulation of hydrophobic residues. These findings are consistent among the three stages analyzed. We also found that non-conservative mutations are less frequent than conservative ones.Â This finding may be ascribed to a progressive adaptation of the virus to the host. In conclusion, the present study provides indications of the early evolution of the virus and tools for the global and genome-specific evaluation of the possible impact of mutations on the structure/function of SARS-CoV-2 variants.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

A training plan to implement lung ultrasound for diagnosing pneumonia in children

Lung ultrasound (LUS) for critical patients requires trained operators to perform them, though little information exists on the level of training required for independent practice. The aims were to implement a training plan for diagnosing pneumonia using LUS and to analyze the inter-observer agreement between senior radiologists (SRs) and pediatric intensive care physicians (PICPs).
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Phys.org

Fluorescence lifetime imaging for studying DNA compaction and gene activities

Studies of the genomic DNA compaction in the cell nucleus and dynamic reorganization during physiologic processes or disease development in live cell environments are exceedingly challenging. This complexity stems from a high degree of compaction required to accommodate ~2 meters of genomic DNA within the cell nucleus, which typically is 5 to 10 micrometers in diameter. In addition, the chromatin compaction density is not static, but fluctuates over time accommodating for gene activities. Meanwhile, the 3D resolution of optical microscopy is not high enough even for sub-diffraction imaging modalities, thus limiting studies of the spatial geometry of complex genomic architecture and its dynamic transformations.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

ESKAPE velocity: total synthesis platforms promise to increase the pace and diversity of antibiotic development

Nature Structural & Molecular Biology (2021)Cite this article. Iboxamycin (IBX) is a new oxepanoprolinamide antibiotic based on clindamycin. Crystal structures of IBX in complex with bacterial ribosomes uncover the structural mechanism of its activity against multidrug-resistant pathogens and reveal key interactions with tRNAs and 23S rRNA, including resistance-conferring rRNA methylations.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Development of a risk prediction score for hypertension incidence using Japanese health checkup data

Hypertension is a risk factor for cardiovascular disease. We developed a simple scoring method for predicting future hypertension using health checkup data. A total of 41,902 participants aged 30"“69 years without baseline hypertension who underwent annual health checkups (mean age, 52.3"‰Â±"‰10.2 years; male, 47.7%) were included. They were randomly assigned to derivation (n"‰="‰27,935) and validation cohorts (n"‰="‰13,967) at a ratio of 2:1. In the derivation cohort, we performed multivariable logistic regression analysis and assigned scores to each factor significantly associated with 5-year hypertension. We evaluated the predictive ability of the scores using area under the curve (AUC) analysis and then applied them to the validation cohort to assess their validity. The score including items requiring blood sampling ranged from 0 to 14 and included seven indicators (age, body mass index, blood pressure, current smoking, family history of hypertension, diabetes, and hyperuricemia). The score not including items requiring blood sampling ranged from 0 to 12 and included five indicators (the above indicators, except diabetes and hyperuricemia). The score not including items requiring blood sampling was better; blood sampling did not improve diagnostic ability. The AUC of the score not including items requiring blood sampling was 0.76, with a sensitivity and specificity of 0.82 and 0.60, respectively, for scores â‰¥6 points. The incidence of hypertension gradually and constantly increased (from 0.9 to 49.6%) as the score increased from 0 to â‰¥10. Analysis in the validation cohort yielded similar results. We developed a simple and useful clinical prediction model to predict the 5-year incidence of hypertension among a general Japanese population. The model had reasonably high predictive ability and reproducibility.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Nature.com

Association of ITPKC gene polymorphisms rs28493229 and rs2290692 in North Indian children with Kawasaki disease

Single-nucleotide polymorphisms (SNPs) of several genes are linked to the etiopathogenesis of Kawasaki disease (KD). Association of SNPs of inositol 1,4,5-triphosphate-3-kinase C (ITPKC) gene with susceptibility to KD and coronary artery lesions (CALs) has been observed in children of certain ethnicities, but not from others. The present study was planned to explore this genetic association in the North Indian cohort.
HEALTH
Nature.com

Identification of structurally diverse menaquinone-binding antibiotics with in vivo activity against multidrug-resistant pathogens

The emergence of multidrug-resistant bacteria poses a threat to global health and necessitates the development of additional in vivo active antibiotics with diverse modes of action. Directly targeting menaquinone (MK), which plays an important role in bacterial electron transport, is an appealing, yet underexplored, mode of action due to a dearth of MK-binding molecules. Here we combine sequence-based metagenomic mining with a motif search of bioinformatically predicted natural product structures to identify six biosynthetic gene clusters that we predicted encode MK-binding antibiotics (MBAs). Their predicted products (MBA1"“6) were rapidly accessed using a synthetic bioinformatic natural product approach, which relies on bioinformatic structure prediction followed by chemical synthesis. Among these six structurally diverse MBAs, four make up two new MBA structural families. The most potent member of each new family (MBA3, MBA6) proved effective at treating methicillin-resistant Staphylococcus aureus infection in a murine peritonitis-sepsis model. The only conserved feature present in all MBAs is the sequence 'GXLXXXW', which we propose represents a minimum MK-binding motif. Notably, we found that a subset of MBAs were active against Mycobacterium tuberculosis both in vitro and in macrophages. Our findings suggest that naturally occurring MBAs are a structurally diverse and untapped class of mechanistically interesting, in vivo active antibiotics.
SCIENCE

