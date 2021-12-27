ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

FEMA Funds Available For COVID Funeral Costs

By Mable Cundiff
wvih.com
 4 days ago

Many families seem to still be unaware of a federal program that reimburses families up to $9,000 for funeral costs for loved ones who died of COVID-19. Even a cremation can cost nearly $2,000 leaving the family struggling to pay an unexpected expense and some families have suffered the loss of...

www.wvih.com

KIRO 7 Seattle

Federal government will reimburse up to $9,000 for COVID-19-related funeral costs

As the death toll from COVID-19 continues to rise, the federal government has a program that could help families who are not dealing with just the grief of losing a loved one but are also trying to figure out how to quickly come up with thousands of dollars for funeral costs, especially for families who have lost multiple members in a short amount of time to the virus.
U.S. POLITICS
State
Oregon State
State
Maryland State
Houston Chronicle

'My sincere condolences': Struggles and heartaches mark FEMA's massive covid funeral assistance program

DENVER - The only light in the apartment came from the glow of a computer monitor and a candle that was supposed to smell like Christmas cookies. The trainers had said to cultivate calm and self-care, and Irene Hild was trying. She called over her cat, took a deep breath and logged on to her computer, where the blue logo of the Federal Emergency Management Agency appeared.
PUBLIC HEALTH
#Cremation#Covid
knsiradio.com

Funeral Expense Help Available for Families Who Lose a Loved One to COVID-19

(KNSI) — Families who have lost a loved one to COVID-19 can apply for funeral benefits through the Federal Emergency Management Agency. FEMA’s COVID Funeral Assistance website will pay up to $9000 for funeral expenses. To qualify, the person must have died on American soil; applicants must prove the loved one died after January 20th, 2020, with COVID-19 as the likely cause of death. So far, Minnesota applicants have received more than $13 million in aid.
PUBLIC HEALTH
fox26houston.com

FEMA funeral coverage going unused by families

Houston - Many people are leaving money on the table when a family member dies from COVID-19. Less than half of those eligible have applied for FEMA's funeral coverage. Unexpected funerals can leave a family financially devastated. But the American Rescue Plan provides up to $9000 for funerals and burials for people who died of COVID-19.
HOUSTON, TX
whvoradio.com

Six Counties Added To FEMA Relief; Funeral Coverage Increased

Six more counties have been added to the FEMA assistance list as of Saturday, including Christian, Hart, Hickman, Logan, Lyon and Ohio — per Governor Andy Beshear. In total, 18 Kentucky counties suffered some variance of damage during last weekend’s swathe of storms and tornadoes, with several of those counties already declared federal disaster areas and personnel tending to those needs.
POLITICS
wnypapers.com

New funding to help counties with COVID-19 response costs

Assistance to cover costs associated with vaccine, booster, tests & mask-related expenses. √ Funds help counties combat rise in cases during holiday season surge. √ Hochul: Getting vaccinated, boosted & wearing masks continue to be best ways to stay safe during season of indoor gatherings. Gov. Kathy Hochul on Monday...
PUBLIC HEALTH
FingerLakes1.com

Federal funds available to NY communities to deal with COVID-19 pandemic

$78 million in federal funds are available to New York communities to battle the COVID-19 pandemic. Governor Kathy Hochul announced the money comes from Community Development Block Grant funds under the CARES Act passed by Congress earlier this year. Hochul said “I thank President Biden and our federal partners in helping to secure funds to help combat the COVID-19 pandemic. These funds are designed to assist communities in preventing further spread of COVID-19 and protect our vulnerable neighbors. Mayors, communities, and nonprofits tell us your vision, tell us where you believe the vulnerabilities are greatest in your communities, wherever you think you need the extra help. These additional funds will help, and we will get through this together.”
NEW YORK CITY, NY
News-Democrat

You can apply for money to help cover COVID funeral costs. Here’s how

If you lost a loved one to COVID-19, you can apply for some financial assistance to cover funeral costs, including cremation, burial plots, officiant services and caskets. To be eligible for the government aid, the death must have occurred on or after Jan. 20, 2020 and be attributed directly or indirectly to COVID-19 on a death certificate, according to the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA).
PUBLIC HEALTH
cbslocal.com

FEMA Authorizes Federal Funds To Fight Marshall Fire

(CBS4) – Colorado will have an influx of federal money to help fight and recover from the Marshall Fire. Acting Regional Manager Tammy Littrell approved a state request for a federal Fire Management Assistance Grant late Thursday afternoon. At the time of the request, the Marshall Fire had destroyed more than 100 homes and threatened more than 5,000 more. It was later determined that nearly 600 homes had been lost or damaged in the fire.
POLITICS
wvih.com

Barren County Now Eligible For FEMA Assistance

Barren County is now eligible for FEMA assistance after the December 11 storms and tornadoes. Individuals in Barren County can apply for FEMA individual assistance, which may include temporary housing assistance, basic home repairs, and other uninsured disaster-related needs. Residents in the designated counties can apply online at DisasterAssistance.gov, by...
BARREN COUNTY, KY

