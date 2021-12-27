ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Drinks

Untappd Names The Top India Pale Ales of 2021

americancraftbeer.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleUntappd is a geosocial networking service and mobile phone app that allows users to rate the beers they’re drinking, and share those check-ins and their locations with their friends. And the beer style they’re drinking the most is the IPA, whose origins can be traced back to 18th...

www.americancraftbeer.com

Comments / 0

Related
Mashed

The Absolute Best Whiskey Of 2021

Despite slowdowns in many global industries, the whiskey world was alive and well in 2021. A plethora of new releases launched to great acclaim, and old favorites saw updates and restocks to please their loyal fans. Also, since it turns out whiskey might actually be good for you (in moderation, of course), what better time to become a liquor-aficionado than during a pandemic?
DRINKS
vinepair.com

These Are the Top 10 Beers of 2021, According to Untappd

For the fourth year in a row, Guinness is the top beer consumed across the world, according Untappd. On Saturday, Untappd released its annual list of the top beers shared or “checked in” by users in 2021. Untappd is a geosocial network and application that allows users to check into different bars, share photos, view tap lists, rate beers, and see what their friends are drinking. Each beer was ranked based on the number of “check-ins,” or how many times users shared that they were drinking a brand on the application.
FOOD & DRINKS
InsideHook

Our Favorite Whiskey of the Year Brought the Fire

Turns out you don’t need a lot of time to make a great whiskey. Whiskey Del Bac is a “mesquited” American single malt. That unique process, carried out at a Tucson, Arizona, distillery led by the father-daughter team of Stephen and Amanda Paul, leads to a range of whiskeys that have aged as little as 11 to 15 months.
DRINKS
vinepair.com

Ale Academy: Winter Warmer

VinePair is ringing in the Holiday Cheers with a spotlight on the bottles we’re gifting (and hoping to receive) and a look inside some of our favorite holiday traditions and recipes — from elevated eggnog to all things bubbly. Plus, we’ll be reflecting on the past year in the beverage industry and shifting our focus to the drinks trends we expect to see in 2022.
DRINKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Food Drink#Beverages#Untappd Names#Anchor Brewing#Cascade#Liberty Ale#British#Tree House#Ma#The Top Rated New England#Trillium Brewing Co#The World Lrb#Parish Brewing Co#Russian River Brewing Co#Carton Brewing Company
americancraftbeer.com

Beer Alert: New Barrel-Aged Stouts And Red Pale Ales

Winter is ON. And American craft brewers are addressing the season with a full slate of brewed wonders you’re gonna want have around. Stout Stuff (Longmont, CO) – Oskar Blues Brewery is celebrating winter with two new barrel-aged beauties that stand up to the season Returning for a limited time in 2021, 0skar Blues Barrel-Aged Ten Fidy Imperial Stout is a pitch black 12.5% ABV behemoth that takes decadence to the next level. And making its debut, Oskar Blues BA21 vol.7 is an 11.5% ABV whiskey barrel-aged Imperial Stout which was crafted with graham crackers, rich chocolate and late additions of cherries.
DRINKS
mynspr.org

Blue Dot #240: Pale Ale for a Blue Dot: A visit with Sierra Nevada Brewing Company

Host Dave gets to visit with three people from one of his favorite businesses on the planet: Sierra Nevada Brewing Company. Retired UC Davis Professor Charlie Bamforth, aka "The Pope of Foam," is now the Senior Quality Advisor for Sierra Nevada and joins Dave for a Beer 101, including some very specific instructions on how to create the perfect foam atop your favorite brew.
CHICO, CA
americancraftbeer.com

Beer Alert: New Porters And India Pale Ales

Winter is ON. And American craft brewers are addressing the season with a full slate of brews you’re gonna want have around. Up To New Tricks (San Diego, CA) – AleSmith Brewing is debuting a new year-round addition to its portfolio in 2022. Brewed with massive amounts of Strata, El Dorado and Citra hops, AleSmith Party Tricks is a 6.8% ABV West Coast-Style IPA with invigorating aromatics and bright grapefruit, strawberry, and passion fruit notes.
DRINKS
Hoppy Boston

Tree House Brewing Juli-ish Pale Ale

Every year on the weekend before Thanksgiving I head out of town for a weekend with my college buddies, we've been doing these trips since we were in school (which is quite a few years ago now). The trips themselves have changed a bit over the years, but we've made it work almost every year, with 2020 being an obvious exception. This year we really wanted to do something, and we found a way to make it work, an Air B&B in western Mass, everyone taking a COVID test the night before, and plenty of awesome food and beer. On the way out a group of us stopped at the new Tree House location in Deerfield for supplies. I can't say much about the brewery itself, they were only doing online order fulfillment at the time, but it was an easy and efficient in-and-out on a Friday afternoon. I grabbed a couple cases with a whole variety of Tree House goodies. While I love me some hazy IPAs, the issue I run into on a guys weekend is the ABVs that tend to hover around 7% or more. My alcohol tolerance is a shadow of it's peak in my early 20's (which is a good thing, much more healthy now), so I need lower ABV beers if I am going to have more than a couple. I was excited to try a new-to-me offering during this visit, Juli-ish, a lower ABV American pale ale version of Tree House's flagship Julius NEIPA. Tree House Juli-ish is brewed with a similar citrus-heavy hop blend as the original, and is available on a rotating basis on draft and in 16 oz cans.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Technology
Country
India
NewsBreak
Drinks
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
The Independent

10 best ports for a taste of the Portuguese wine: From vintage ruby to tawny

Few will remember 2021 as a vintage year, so perhaps we’d be forgiven for investigating places where vintage years have been celebrated – such as Portugal’s Douro Valley. For it’s here, in serried terraces that the grapes that go towards making one of the world’s greatest fortified wines, port, are grown.Vintage ruby ports, with their deep and rich fruit flavours, produced during a declared “vintage” year mature in the bottle and are often at their best and most mellow 20 years or so after bottling.Tawny ports, lighter in hue and slightly nuttier in flavour, are matured in oak casks for 10,...
DRINKS
americancraftbeer.com

The World’s Biggest Beer Producers: 2020

With the year rolling to a close it’s a good time to look back at the brewing biz and what was…like who’s brewing the most beer a around the world. But because this ranking is based on the metric system’s Hectoliter unit of volume, it’s probably best that we turn to the Oxford Companion to Beer definition of what a hectoliter is…
DRINKS
TrendHunter.com

Fruity Sour Ales

Bellwoods Brewery, based in Toronto, has launched a brand new sour ale that is designed to function as a fruitier and juicier version of its hugely popular ale. The Ratclops Pale Ale has been hopped with simcoe, loral and citra hops. However, it has a lot more to offer than merely bitter hop flavors due to the fact that it throws up sweetly sour pineapple, clementine as well as hints of stone fruit.
DRINKS
Maxim

The Best New American Single Malt Whiskeys of 2021

These single-malt stunners are an excellent addition to any whiskey connoisseur’s collection. The second installment of this year’s Best New American Whiskey for 2021 (after the Rye edition) highlights another blossoming segment, American Single Malts. Although not an official category protected by Appellation of Origin (AOC) laws, the...
DRINKS
TrendHunter.com

Bourbon Barrel-Aged Brown Ales

West Sixth Brewing, a Kentucky-based brewery, has teamed up with fellow Kentucky company Bulleit Frontier Whiskey to develop a unique brown ale that combines the best of both companies' offerings. The Bourbon Barrel Brownie is an imperial brown ale that is reminiscent of milky brownies as well as the signature...
DRINKS
Robb Report

The 25 Best Bourbons of the 21st Century (So Far)

The end of the calendar year is nigh, and media outlets from The New York Times to Thrillist are marking the occasion by unleashing a torrent of “Best Of” lists. And we here at Robb Report are not above employing that well-worn journalistic trope as well. There’s much to love about the world’s great Japanese, scotch and Irish whiskey distilleries. But when it comes to innovation, the wily bourbon producers in the United States have been leading the way for decades. Over the last 21 years, incredible new American-made whiskies have come to market, from new and venerable producers alike....
DRINKS
americancraftbeer.com

Christmas 2021

Season’s Greetings from all of us at American Craft Beer!. We so appreciate all of you who’ve have joined us over the years and we’re thankful you’re here. Have a wonderful time doing whatever you’re doing today and know that we’ll be back in action and up to no good, tomorrow.
FOOD & DRINKS
The Independent

Jewish couple kicked off American Airlines flight for refusing to put prayer shawl on floor

A Jewish couple who were kicked off an American Airlines flight for refusing to store their sacred prayer shawl on the floor have filed a lawsuit against the airline.Roberto and Elana Birman, a couple in their 70s, were flying from Miami to New York on flight 322 in August when they claim the incident occurred.A flight attendant allegedly pulled Roberto’s Tallit bag, a 8.5 inch-by-8.5-inch clear plastic bag holding his prayer book and shawl, out from the overhead bin and asked who it belonged to.When the pair indicated it was theirs, the crew member allegedly threw the bag on his...
LIFESTYLE
Robb Report

Prada Teams Up With Aspenx for a Stylish New Line of High-Performance Ski Gear

Planning to trail your favorite ski runs this year? If so, the hottest gear to be seen in on the slopes might just be a performance-ready collab from Prada and new premium retail brand, Aspenx. The limited-edition collection includes three technical performance pieces for both men and women. The two outerwear styles—known as the Extreme-Tex Jacket and Extreme-Tex Ski—come with the usual insulating and waterproof capabilities thanks to a three-layer fabric developed exclusively by the Italian fashion house. They also feature Graphene padding to regulate your body temperature. Rounding out the drop is an oversized jersey sweatshirt composed of recycled polyester fibers...
APPAREL

Comments / 0

Community Policy