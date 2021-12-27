Untappd Names The Top India Pale Ales of 2021

Every year on the weekend before Thanksgiving I head out of town for a weekend with my college buddies, we've been doing these trips since we were in school (which is quite a few years ago now). The trips themselves have changed a bit over the years, but we've made it work almost every year, with 2020 being an obvious exception. This year we really wanted to do something, and we found a way to make it work, an Air B&B in western Mass, everyone taking a COVID test the night before, and plenty of awesome food and beer. On the way out a group of us stopped at the new Tree House location in Deerfield for supplies. I can't say much about the brewery itself, they were only doing online order fulfillment at the time, but it was an easy and efficient in-and-out on a Friday afternoon. I grabbed a couple cases with a whole variety of Tree House goodies. While I love me some hazy IPAs, the issue I run into on a guys weekend is the ABVs that tend to hover around 7% or more. My alcohol tolerance is a shadow of it's peak in my early 20's (which is a good thing, much more healthy now), so I need lower ABV beers if I am going to have more than a couple. I was excited to try a new-to-me offering during this visit, Juli-ish, a lower ABV American pale ale version of Tree House's flagship Julius NEIPA. Tree House Juli-ish is brewed with a similar citrus-heavy hop blend as the original, and is available on a rotating basis on draft and in 16 oz cans.

MASSACHUSETTS STATE ・ 10 DAYS AGO