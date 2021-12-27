Chargers takeaways: Justin Herbert's turnovers prove costly in loss to Texans

The Carolina Panthers are 5-10 in large part to below average play at the quarterback position, as they have started Sam Darnold, Cam Newton, and PJ Walker under center this season. The QB position is the most important position in football, and arguably all of sports, yet that hasn't stopped Matt Rhule from neglecting the position. Rhule is likely coming back for a third season, despite being just 10-22 in the NFL, but there will be expectations to win, and win big. In order to do that though, the Panthers will need to revamp the QB position right? Josh Klein from the Riot Report joined Wilson & Norfleet earlier today and said:

