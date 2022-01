It didn’t seem like the Green Bay Packers were likely to get Randall Cobb back this season, but then the veteran wide receiver showed up for practice Thursday. Back on December 9, Packers head coach Matt LaFleur said Cobb would be out “a while” after suffering a core injury that required surgery. Three weeks later, the team designated him to return from IR, triggering speculation that Cobb could be activated at some point during the playoffs.

NFL ・ 1 DAY AGO