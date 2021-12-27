ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NHL

Here’s where things stand with the Kraken amid the NHL’s COVID-19 pause

By ESN Feeds
 4 days ago

Kraken coach Dave Hakstol has a dicey...

CBS Minnesota

Winter Classic Organizers Bracing For Subzero Temps, What Could Well Be The Coldest NHL Game Of All Time

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Our thermometers may not climb above zero at all on New Year’s Day, when thousands of fans are expected to pack Target Field for an outdoor hockey game. The Minnesota Wild will take on the St. Louis Blues in Saturday’s Winter Classic. It’ll likely be the coldest NHL game of all time. “If you’re a fan coming to the game, bring blankets,” said Steve Mayer, the league’s chief content officer. “Bring everything you need to stay as warm as you possibly can.” Mayer says extra medical personnel will be on hand at Target Field, and staff are being told to...
NHL

