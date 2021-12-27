OCD vs OCPD

‘OCD’ is a term that’s thrown around often very casually. You might hear people say ‘I need to have my desk a certain way, I’m so OCD.’ or ‘I have to sweep my floors every day, I feel so OCD.’ or ‘If I don’t floss my teeth my OCD gets triggered.’ The topic of OCD has become synonymous with wanting to stay clean or organized. While these could be manifestations of OCD, Obsessive Compulsive Disorder is a real, diagnosable condition that can greatly impact someone’s quality of life and well-being. The casualness with which people often discuss OCD can minimize the lived experience for people that have this mental health condition. It can also make their disorder seem less real, legitimate, or make it more difficult for them to access proper treatment. What exactly is Obsessive Compulsive Disorder, how does it manifest differently in women, and how can you treat it? We’re here to find out.

MENTAL HEALTH ・ 1 DAY AGO