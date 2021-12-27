ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Law Enforcement

FETTY WAP ARRESTED AT AIRPORT After Ankle Monitor Alert

By United Reporting
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the article“Fetty Wap made a trip to the airport that ended with handcuffs after police allegedly got an alert about his ankle monitor. Law enforcement sources tell TMZ Fetty was at Newark Liberty airport Friday, when for whatever reason, cops got an alert about his ankle...

