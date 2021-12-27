FETTY WAP ARRESTED AT AIRPORT After Ankle Monitor Alert

Fetty Wap was arrested at Newark Liberty International Airport Friday afternoon, Dec. 17, following an ankle monitor alert tied to an outstanding warrant. A spokesperson for the Port Authority Police Department, which oversees Newark Liberty, confirmed the arrest to Rolling Stone. “Officers were dispatched to an ankle monitor call for an active warrant out of North Bergen, New Jersey,” the spokesperson said. “An active warrant was identified and the suspect was then transported to our [Central Police Desk], which is our main checkpoint for arrest processing.” The outstanding warrant was related to a public nuisance charge, although no additional details were available...

NEWARK, NJ ・ 14 DAYS AGO