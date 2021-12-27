ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bitcoin Will Remain 'Digital Gold,' Not a Transactional Currency - Novogratz

cryptonews.com
 5 days ago

Galaxy Digital CEO Mike Novogratz joins CNBC's 'Squawk Box'...

cryptonews.com

cryptonews.com

How Bitcoin Whales Really Make Money Trading Crypto

In this episode of The Wolf of All Streets podcast with host Scott Melker, Max Boonen, the founder of B2C2, explains the importance of market makers, and how their services and liquidity make the market more efficient. The episode premiered on December 30, 2021.
MARKETS
cryptonews.com

Building on Bitcoin with Muneeb Ali

Justin Mart and Katherine Wu, hosts of the Around The Block podcast, sit down with Stacks co-founder Muneeb Ali to discuss the OG cryptocurrency’s present and future. The episode premiered on December 29, 2021.
MARKETS
cryptonews.com

"Bitcoin Will Be Worth USD 10M in 2029" - Brian Estes

“Don’t pay attention to the price. The price is not what matters. It’s the value that matters,” says Brian Estes, founder of Off The Chain Capital. He joins Real Vision's Ash Bennington to explain how he values Bitcoin and why many investors miss opportunities when focusing on price rather than value.
MARKETS
cryptonews.com

Bitcoin: Macro Crypto and Network Growth Updates

Mark Yusko, CEO and chief investment officer at Morgan Creek Capital Management, speaks with Angie Lau, CEO and editor-in-chief of Forkast.news, about his macro thesis on Bitcoin, investing in Asia, and his reflection for 2021. Filmed on December 13, 2021.
CURRENCIES
coingeek.com

The biggest digital currency hacks in 2021

Many in the digital currency industry like to claim it will be a replacement to the current banking system. “Bring down the banks” has become a mantra in some corners of the industry, but what few talk about is just how many security breaches really happen in the industry and how unsuitable the sector is to replace traditional banking.
MARKETS
ambcrypto.com

Bank of Mexico: Digital currency to be in circulation by 2024

With each passing day, we learn that more and more countries are at diverse stages when it comes to issuing a CBDC. While some might be sprinting away through pilot programs, others are still weighing up the pros and cons. On that note, there are reports that another country in...
WORLD
cryptonews.com

What to Expect for Cryptos in 2022

Bloomberg Intelligence's Gina Martin Adams discusses the outlook for cryptocurrencies on Bloomberg's "Balance of Power." The segment aired on December 28, 2021.
CURRENCIES
cryptonews.com

Why Buy Bitcoin with Andy Edstrom

Clay Finck, host of the Millenial Investing show, chats with Andy Edstrom, a financial advisor and a member of the investment committee at WESCAP Group, about why Bitcoin should be considered as a part of an investment portfolio, how Andy thinks about valuing Bitcoin as an investment, how investors can potentially keep themselves from ‘buying the top’ in Bitcoin, the 14 characteristics of money and how Bitcoin stacks up against gold and fiat currency, some of the common misconceptions around Bitcoin, and much more.
MARKETS
cryptonews.com

The End of the New Year Blues: Bitcoin Back and HUH Token Increasing!

Disclaimer: The text below is a press release that was not written by Cryptonews.com. For many years, mankind has marvelled at the prospect of travelling to the moon, so it's no surprise that the cryptocurrency world is no different. Bitcoin was on the verge of falling out of the space...
CURRENCIES
cryptonews.com

Bitcoin and Ethereum Extend Decline, BTT and MIOTA Rally

Bitcoin price extended decline below USD 48,500. Ethereum tested USD 3,800, XRP dropped to USD 0.85. BTT and MIOTA gained over 12%. Bitcoin price remained in a bearish zone below the USD 50,000 level. BTC extended decline below the USD 47,500 level before recovering higher. It is currently (04:19 UTC) trading near USD 48,000 and remains at a risk of more downsides.
MARKETS
cryptonews.com

From Macro to Bitcoin & NFTs: Unpacking Tokenization

Sergio Silva, NFT Collector and Sales Director at Fireblocks, and Raoul Pal, CEO of Real Vision, talk about NFTs, what they represent, where are they going, how to think through the complexity of the space, and, more importantly, how to invest. Recorded live at Real Vision/MGM's The Takeover on December...
MARKETS
cryptonews.com

Bitcoin Leverage Squeeze Likely in ‘Coming Weeks’ - Analysts

A rapid increase in the amount of leverage coming from the bitcoin (BTC) futures market could mean that either a short or long squeeze will be seen “in the more immediate term,” according to on-chain analytics firm Glassnode. “Whilst futures open interest is still some way off all-time-highs,...
CURRENCIES
investing.com

Bitcoin Breaks Gold Channel

Don’t Be A Fool With Crypto In 2022 By Tim Knight - Dec 27, 2021 14. Crypto investors are being told not to be a fool in the coming year with their portfolios, as some Wall Street experts and private traders share how a dip may come sooner than...
MARKETS

