Cancer

A selective Cu complex with 4-fluorophenoxyacetic acid hydrazide and phenanthroline displays DNA-cleaving and pro-apoptotic properties in cancer cells

By Pedro Henrique Alves Machado
Nature.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe thin line between efficacy and toxicity has challenged cancer therapy. As copper is an essential micronutrient and is important to tumor biology, CuII complexes emerged as an alternative to chemotherapy; however, its biological properties need to be better understood. Thus, we report in vitro the antitumor effects of two CuII...

www.nature.com

Nature.com

Evaluation of reverse transcription-loop-mediated isothermal amplification for rapid detection of SARS-CoV-2

The main strategy for response and control of COVID-19 demands the use of rapid, accurate diagnostic tests aimed at the first point of health care. During the emergency, an increase in asymptomatic and symptomatic cases results in a great demand for molecular tests, which is promoting the development and application of rapid diagnostic technologies. In this study, we describe the development and evaluation of RT-LAMP to detect SARS-CoV-2 based on three genes (ORF1ab, M and N genes) in monoplex and triplex format. RT-LAMP assays were compared with the gold standard method RT-qPCR. The triplex format (RdRp, M and N genes) allowed obtaining comparable results with de RT-qPCR (RdRp and E genes), presented a sensitivity of 98.9% and a specificity of 97.9%, opening the opportunity to apply this method to detect SARS-CoV-2 at primary health-care centers.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Tamoxifen and clomiphene inhibit SARS-CoV-2 infection by suppressing viral entry

Signal Transduction and Targeted Therapy volumeÂ 6, ArticleÂ number:Â 435 (2021) Cite this article. COVID-19 pandemic caused by severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2) is still a threat to millions of lives worldwide. Although SARS-CoV-2 vaccines have been approved to reduce the severity and death associated with COVID-19, the number of SARS-CoV-2-infected cases still remains high, especially with the appearance of various mutant strains such as P.1.351 and P.1.617 (also known as South Africa strain and India strain, respectively), which may reduce the efficacy of vaccine protection. There is an urgent need to develop effective antiviral agents to treat COVID-19 patients, especially with those infected with SARS-CoV-2 variants of concern.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Nature.com

A bioinspired gelatin-hyaluronic acid-based hybrid interpenetrating network for the enhancement of retinal ganglion cells replacement therapy

Biomaterial-based cell replacement approaches to regenerative medicine are emerging as promising treatments for a wide array of profound clinical problems. Here we report an interpenetrating polymer network (IPN) composed of gelatin-hydroxyphenyl propionic acid and hyaluronic acid tyramine that is able to enhance intravitreal retinal cell therapy. By tuning our bioinspired hydrogel to mimic the vitreous chemical composition and mechanical characteristics we were able to improve in vitro and in vivo viability of human retinal ganglion cells (hRGC) incorporated into the IPN. In vivo vitreal injections of cell-bearing IPN in rats showed extensive attachment to the inner limiting membrane of the retina, improving with hydrogels stiffness. Engrafted hRGC displayed signs of regenerating processes along the optic nerve. Of note was the decrease in the immune cell response to hRGC delivered in the gel. The findings compel further translation of the gelatin-hyaluronic acid IPN for intravitreal cell therapy.
HEALTH
Nature.com

Author Correction: Modulation of neural activity in frontopolar cortex drives reward-based motor learning

Correction to: Scientific Reports https://doi.org/10.1038/s41598-021-98571-y, published online 13 October 2021. The Acknowledgements section in the original version of this Article was incomplete. "This research was supported by the International Engagement Fund of Goldsmiths University of London (MHR). MHR and VVN were partially supported by theÂ National Research University Higher School...
SCIENCE
EurekAlert

Strange DNA structures may drive cancer development

LA JOLLA, CA—Scientists at the La Jolla Institute for Immunology (LJI) have uncovered how loss of TET enzymes can lead to B cell lymphoma. Their research, published in Nature Immunology, could potentially open opportunities for designing drug treatment strategies to target malignant cells in many cancers. The new research...
CANCER
Nature.com

Structural mechanism for the selective phosphorylation of DNA-loaded MCM double hexamers by the Dbf4-dependent kinase

Nature Structural & Molecular Biology (2021)Cite this article. Loading of the eukaryotic replicative helicase onto replication origins involves two MCM hexamers forming a double hexamer (DH) around duplex DNA. During S"‰phase, helicase activation requires MCM phosphorylation by Dbf4-dependent kinase (DDK), comprising Cdc7 and Dbf4. DDK selectively phosphorylates loaded DHs, but how such fidelity is achieved is unknown. Here, we determine the cryogenic electron microscopy structure of Saccharomyces cerevisiae DDK in the act of phosphorylating a DH. DDK docks onto one MCM ring and phosphorylates the opposed ring. Truncation of the Dbf4 docking domain abrogates DH phosphorylation, yet Cdc7 kinase activity is unaffected. Late origin firing is blocked in response to DNA damage via Dbf4 phosphorylation by the Rad53 checkpoint kinase. DDK phosphorylation by Rad53 impairs DH phosphorylation by blockage of DDK binding to DHs, and also interferes with the Cdc7 active site. Our results explain the structural basis and regulation of the selective phosphorylation of DNA-loaded MCM DHs, which supports bidirectional replication.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Pancreatoblastomas and mixed and pure acinar cell carcinomas share epigenetic signatures distinct from other neoplasms of the pancreas

Pancreatic neoplasms are heterogenous and have traditionally been classified by assessing their lines of cellular differentiation using histopathologic methods, particularly morphologic and immunohistochemical evaluation. These methods frequently identify overlapping differentiation along ductal, acinar, and neuroendocrine lines, raising diagnostic challenges as well as questions regarding the relationship of these neoplasms. Neoplasms with acinar differentiation, in particular, frequently show more than one line of differentiation based on immunolabeling. Genome methylation signatures, in contrast, are better conserved within cellular lineages, and are increasingly used to support the classification of neoplasms. We characterized the epigenetic relationships between pancreatoblastomas, acinar cell carcinomas (including mixed variants), pancreatic neuroendocrine tumors, solid pseudopapillary neoplasms, and pancreatic ductal adenocarcinomas using a genome-wide array platform. Using unsupervised learning approaches, pancreatic neuroendocrine tumors, solid pseudopapillary neoplasms, ductal adenocarcinomas, and normal pancreatic tissue samples all localized to distinct clusters based on their methylation profiles, whereas all neoplasms with acinar differentiation occupied a broad overlapping region located between the predominantly acinar normal pancreatic tissue and ductal adenocarcinoma clusters. Our data provide evidence to suggest that acinar cell carcinomas and pancreatoblastomas are similar at the epigenetic level. These findings are consistent with genomic and clinical observations that mixed acinar neoplasms are closely related to pure acinar cell carcinomas rather than to neuroendocrine tumors or ductal adenocarcinomas.
CANCER
Nature.com

Potential of [C]UCB-J as a PET tracer for islets of Langerhans

Biomarkers for the measurement of islets of Langerhans could help elucidate the etiology of diabetes. Synaptic vesicle glycoprotein 2 A (SV2A) is a potential marker reported to be localized in the endocrine pancreas. [11C]UCB-J is a novel positron emission tomography (PET) radiotracer that binds to SV2A and was previously evaluated as a synaptic marker in the central nervous system. Here, we evaluated whether [11C]UCB-J could be utilized as a PET tracer for the islets of Langerhans in the pancreas by targeting SV2A. The mRNA transcription of SV2A was evaluated in human isolated islets of Langerhans and exocrine tissue. In vitro autoradiography was performed on pancreas and brain sections from rats and pigs, and consecutive sections were immunostained for insulin. Sprague"“Dawley rats were examined with PET-MRI and ex vivo autoradiography at baseline and with administration of levetiracetam (LEV). Similarly, pigs were examined with dynamic PET-CT over the pancreas and brain after administration of [11C]UCB-J at baseline and after pretreatment with LEV. In vivo radioligand binding was assessed using a one-compartment tissue model. The mRNA expression of SV2A was nearly 7 times higher in endocrine tissue than in exocrine tissue (p"‰<"‰0.01). In vitro autoradiography displayed focal binding of [11C]UCB-J in the pancreas of rats and pigs, but the binding pattern did not overlap with the insulin-positive areas or with ex vivo autoradiography. In rats, pancreas binding was higher than that in negative control tissues but could not be blocked by LEV. In pigs, the pancreas and brain exhibited accumulation of [11C]UCB-J above the negative control tissue spleen. While brain binding could be blocked by pretreatment with LEV, a similar effect was not observed in the pancreas. Transcription data indicate SV2A to be a valid target for imaging islets of Langerhans, but [11C]UCB-J does not appear to have sufficient sensitivity for this application.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

A generative adversarial approach to facilitate archival-quality histopathologic diagnoses from frozen tissue sections

In clinical diagnostics and research involving histopathology, formalin-fixed paraffin-embedded (FFPE) tissue is almost universally favored for its superb image quality. However, tissue processing time (>24"‰h) can slow decision-making. In contrast, fresh frozen (FF) processing (<1"‰h) can yield rapid information but diagnostic accuracy is suboptimal due to lack of clearing, morphologic deformation and more frequent artifacts. Here, we bridge this gap using artificial intelligence. We synthesize FFPE-like images ("virtual FFPE") from FF images using a generative adversarial network (GAN) from 98 paired kidney samples derived from 40 patients. Five board-certified pathologists evaluated the results in a blinded test. Image quality of the virtual FFPE data was assessed to be high and showed a close resemblance to real FFPE images. Clinical assessments of disease on the virtual FFPE images showed a higher inter-observer agreement compared to FF images. The nearly instantaneously generated virtual FFPE images can not only reduce time to information but can facilitate more precise diagnosis from routine FF images without extraneous costs and effort.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

In infants with congenital heart disease autonomic dysfunction is associated with pre-operative brain injury

Brain injury is a serious and common complication of critical congenital heart disease (CHD). Impaired autonomic development (assessed by heart rate variability (HRV)) is associated with brain injury in other high-risk neonatal populations. Objective. To determine whether impaired early neonatal HRV is associated with pre-operative brain injury in CHD. Methods.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Nature.com

ESKAPE velocity: total synthesis platforms promise to increase the pace and diversity of antibiotic development

Nature Structural & Molecular Biology (2021)Cite this article. Iboxamycin (IBX) is a new oxepanoprolinamide antibiotic based on clindamycin. Crystal structures of IBX in complex with bacterial ribosomes uncover the structural mechanism of its activity against multidrug-resistant pathogens and reveal key interactions with tRNAs and 23S rRNA, including resistance-conferring rRNA methylations.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Completing the cancer jigsaw puzzle with single-cell multiomics

Recent advances in single-cell multiomics have provided holistic views of the multifaceted state of a cell and its interaction with the environment. The rapid development of these technologies has offered a unique opportunity to analyse the molecular and cellular heterogeneity in cancer, and could lead to better cancer diagnosis, treatment and prognosis.
CANCER
MedicalXpress

Mechanism that impairs cancer cell proliferation and induces their death

UAB and Vall d'Hebron researchers identified the mechanism by which inhibitors of the ERK5 protein kinase impair the proliferation of cancer cells and induce their death. The results, obtained using human cancer cell lines, demonstrate that ERK5 inhibition activates cytotoxic autophagy, a process that triggers cancer cell death, without affecting healthy cells. A combination of ERK5 inhibitors and chemotherapy could improve cancer treatment.
CANCER
Nature.com

A critical appraisal of tools for delivery room assessment of the newborn infant

The European Society for Paediatric Research (ESPR) Neonatal Resuscitation Section Writing Group &. Assessment of an infant's condition in the delivery room represents a prerequisite to adequately initiate medical support. In her seminal paper, Virginia Apgar described five parameters to be used for such an assessment. However, since that time maternal and neonatal care has changed; interventions were improved and infants are even more premature. Nevertheless, the Apgar score is assigned to infants worldwide but there are concerns about low interobserver reliability, especially in preterm infants. Also, resuscitative interventions may preclude the interpretation of the score, which is of concern when used as an outcome parameter in delivery room intervention studies. Within the context of these changes, we performed a critical appraisal on how to assess postnatal condition of the newborn including the clinical parameters of the Apgar score, as well as selected additional parameters and a proposed new scoring system. The development of a new scoring system that guide clinicians in assessing infants and help to decide how to support postnatal adaptation is discussed.
WOMEN'S HEALTH
Nature.com

The activity of the intrinsically water-soluble enzyme ADAMTS13 correlates with the membrane state when bound to a phospholipid bilayer

Membrane-associated enzymes have been found to behave differently qualitatively and quantitatively in terms of activity. These findings were highly debated in the 1970s and many general correlations and reaction specific models have been proposed, reviewed, and discarded. However, new biological applications brought up the need for clarification and elucidation. To address literature shortcomings, we chose the intrinsically water-soluble enzyme a disintegrin and metalloproteinase with a thrombospondin type 1 motif, member 13 (ADAMTS13) and large unilamellar vesicles with a relative broad phase transition. We here present activity measurements of ADAMTS13 in the freely dissolved state and the membrane associated state for phosphocholine lipids with different acyl-chain lengths (13:0, 14:0 and 15:0) and thus main phase transition temperatures. While the freely dissolved enzyme shows a simple Arrhenius behavior, the activity of membrane associated ADAMTS13 in addition shows a peak. This peak temperature correlates with the main phase transition temperature of the used lipids. These findings support an alternative theory of catalysis. This theory predicts a correlation of the membrane associated activity and the heat capacity, as both are susceptibilities of the same surface Gibb's free energy, since the enzyme is attached to the membrane.
SCIENCE
MedicalXpress

Researchers develop a smart probe for early tumor diagnosis

As 5-year relative survival rates differ greatly between cancer patients treated at early or late stages, early detection of tumors is of great importance to cancer therapy. Cathepsin B (CTSB) is considered as a potential biomarker for the early diagnosis of cancers due to its increased expression in the early stage of many cancer types. As a result, the effective and precise monitoring of CTSB activity offers a way out.
CANCER
Nature.com

Colonial history and global economics distort our understanding of deep-time biodiversity

Sampling biases in the fossil record distort estimates of past biodiversity. However, these biases not only reflect the geological and spatial aspects of the fossil record, but also the historical and current collation of fossil data. We demonstrate how the legacy of colonialism and socioeconomic factors, such as wealth, education and political stability, impact the global distribution of fossil data over the past 30 years. We find that a global power imbalance persists in palaeontology, with researchers in high- or upper-middle-income countries holding a monopoly over palaeontological knowledge production by contributing to 97% of fossil data. As a result, some countries or regions tend to be better sampled than others, ultimately leading to heterogeneous spatial sampling across the globe. This illustrates how efforts to mitigate sampling biases to obtain a truly representative view of past biodiversity are not disconnected from the aim of diversifying and decolonizing our discipline.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

The mechanisms of action of ivermectin against SARS-CoV-2-an extensive review

Considering the urgency of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, detection of new mutant strains and potential re-emergence of novel coronaviruses, repurposing of drugs such as ivermectin could be worthy of attention. This review article aims to discuss the probable mechanisms of action of ivermectin against SARS-CoV-2 by summarizing the available literature over the years. A schematic of the key cellular and biomolecular interactions between ivermectin, host cell, and SARS-CoV-2 in COVID-19 pathogenesis and prevention of complications has been proposed.
CANCER
Nature.com

The multi-specific V-based Humabody CB213 co-targets PD1 and LAG3 on T cells to promote anti-tumour activity

Improving cancer immunotherapy long-term clinical benefit is a major priority. It has become apparent that multiple axes of immune suppression restrain the capacity of T cells to provide anti-tumour activity including signalling through PD1/PD-L1 and LAG3/MHC-II. Methods. CB213 has been developed as a fully human PD1/LAG3 co-targeting multi-specific Humabody composed...
CANCER

