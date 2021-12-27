ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

Living in a pandemic: changes in mobility routines, social activity and adherence to COVID-19 protective measures

By Lorenzo Lucchini
Nature.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNon-Pharmaceutical Interventions (NPIs), aimed at reducing the diffusion of the COVID-19 pandemic, have dramatically influenced our everyday behaviour. In this work, we study how individuals adapted their daily movements and person-to-person contact patterns over time in response to the NPIs. We leverage longitudinal GPS mobility data of hundreds of thousands of...

www.nature.com

Comments / 0

Related
In Homeland Security

The Positive Aspects of the COVID-19 Pandemic

The coronavirus pandemic has been a global catastrophe, affecting every man, woman and child for the past two years. Originally detected in Wuhan, China, the coronavirus has spread to every continent and continues to mutate, and 20 named variants to date have highlighted the virus’s efficiency at overcoming immune system defenses.
PUBLIC HEALTH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kentucky State
State
Arizona State
Nature.com

Tracing contacts to evaluate the transmission of COVID-19 from highly exposed individuals in public transportation

We investigate, through a data-driven contact tracing model, the transmission of COVID-19 inside buses during distinct phases of the pandemic in a large Brazilian city. From this microscopic approach, we recover the networks of close contacts within consecutive time windows. A longitudinal comparison is then performed by upscaling the traced contacts with the transmission computed from a mean-field compartmental model for the entire city. Our results show that the effective reproduction numbers inside the buses, \(Re^{bus}\), and in the city, \(Re^{city}\), followed a compatible behavior during the first wave of the local outbreak. Moreover, by distinguishing the close contacts of healthcare workers in the buses, we discovered that their transmission, \(Re^{health}\), during the same period, was systematically higher than \(Re^{bus}\). This result reinforces the need for special public transportation policies for highly exposed groups of people.
TRAFFIC
Nature.com

The impact of temperature on the transmissibility potential and virulence of COVID-19 in Tokyo, Japan

Assessing the impact of temperature on COVID-19 epidemiology is critical for implementing non-pharmaceutical interventions. However, few studies have accounted for the nature of contagious diseases, i.e., their dependent happenings. We aimed to quantify the impact of temperature on the transmissibility and virulence of COVID-19 in Tokyo, Japan, employing two epidemiological measurements of transmissibility and severity: the effective reproduction number (\(R_{t}\)) and case fatality risk (CFR). We estimated the \(R_{t}\) and time-delay adjusted CFR and to subsequently assess the nonlinear and delayed effect of temperature on \(R_{t}\) and time-delay adjusted CFR. For \(R_{t}\) at low temperatures, the cumulative relative risk (RR) at the first temperature percentile (3.3Â Â°C) was 1.3 (95% confidence interval (CI): 1.1"“1.7). As for the virulence to humans, moderate cold temperatures were associated with higher CFR, and CFR also increased as the temperature rose. The cumulative RR at the 10th and 99th percentiles of temperature (5.8Â Â°C and 30.8Â Â°C) for CFR were 3.5 (95%Â CI: 1.3"“10.0) and 6.4 (95%Â CI: 4.1"“10.1). Our results suggest the importance to take precautions to avoid infection in both cold and warm seasons to avoid severe cases of COVID-19. The results and our proposed approach will also help in assessing the possible seasonal course of COVID-19 in the future.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Nature.com

Country-level factors dynamics and ABO/Rh blood groups contribution to COVID-19 mortality

The identification of factors associated to COVID-19 mortality is important to design effective containment measures and safeguard at-risk categories. In the last year, several investigations have tried to ascertain key features to predict the COVID-19 mortality tolls in relation to country-specific dynamics and population structure. Most studies focused on the first wave of the COVID-19 pandemic observed in the first half of 2020. Numerous studies have reported significant associations between COVID-19 mortality and relevant variables, for instance obesity, healthcare system indicators such as hospital beds density, and bacillus Calmette-Guerin immunization. In this work, we investigated the role of ABO/Rh blood groups at three different stages of the pandemic while accounting for demographic, economic, and health system related confounding factors. Using a machine learning approach, we found that the "B+" blood group frequency is an important factor at all stages of the pandemic, confirming previous findings that blood groups are linked to COVID-19 severity and fatal outcome.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Nature.com

A single-agent extension of the SIR model describes the impact of mobility restrictions on the COVID-19 epidemic

Mobility restrictions are successfully used to contain the diffusion of epidemics. In this work we explore their effect on the epidemic growth by investigating an extension of the Susceptible-Infected-Removed (SIR) model in which individual mobility is taken into account. In the model individual agents move on a chessboard with a LÃ©vy walk and, within each square, epidemic spreading follows the standard SIR model. These simple rules allow to reproduce the sub-exponential growth of the epidemic evolution observed during the Covid-19 epidemic waves in several countries and which cannot be captured by the standard SIR model. We show that we can tune the slowing-down of the epidemic spreading by changing the dynamics of the agents from LÃ©vy to Brownian and we investigate how the interplay among different containment strategies mitigate the epidemic spreading. Finally we demonstrate that we can reproduce the epidemic evolution of the first and second COVID-19 waves in Italy using only 3 parameters, i.e , the infection rate, the removing rate, and the mobility in the country. We provide an estimate of the peak reduction due to imposed mobility restrictions, i. e., the so-called flattening the curve effect. Although based on few ingredients, the model captures the kinetic of the epidemic waves, returning mobility values that are consistent with a lock-down intervention during the first wave and milder limitations, associated to a weaker peak reduction, during the second wave.
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Social Behaviour#Data Mining#Real Estate#Commuting
Nature.com

A global analysis of conservative and non-conservative mutations in SARS-CoV-2 detected in the first year of the COVID-19 world-wide diffusion

The ability of SARS-CoV-2 to rapidly mutate represents a remarkable complicancy. Quantitative evaluations of the effects that these mutations have on the virus structure/function is of great relevance and the availability of a large number of SARS-CoV-2 sequences since the early phases of the pandemic represents a unique opportunity to follow the adaptation of the virus to humans. Here, we evaluated the SARS-CoV-2 amino acid mutations and their progression by analyzing publicly available viral genomes at three stages of the pandemic (2020 March 15th and October 7th, 2021 February 7th). Mutations were classified in conservative and non-conservative based on the probability to be accepted during the evolution according to the Point Accepted Mutation substitution matrices and on the similarity of the encoding codons. We found that the most frequent substitutions are T"‰>"‰I, L"‰>"‰F, and A"‰>"‰V and we observe accumulation of hydrophobic residues. These findings are consistent among the three stages analyzed. We also found that non-conservative mutations are less frequent than conservative ones.Â This finding may be ascribed to a progressive adaptation of the virus to the host. In conclusion, the present study provides indications of the early evolution of the virus and tools for the global and genome-specific evaluation of the possible impact of mutations on the structure/function of SARS-CoV-2 variants.
SCIENCE
Reuters

Swiss order more COVID-19 jabs, tighten pandemic measures

ZURICH, Dec 17 (Reuters) - Switzerland is ordering more COVID-19 vaccination doses, the government said on Friday, as it tightened pandemic curbs while opting not to embrace -- for now -- an even stricter limited lockdown. It is ordering 7 million doses each from Moderna (MRNA.O) and from Pfizer (PFE.N)...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
wswv.net

Covid-19 Changes

The Covid-19 pandemic will move to another year. Everyone hoped that during the 2nd year of the pandemic, the changes to everyday life at home and at work would stabilize to some sense of normal. Sadly this didn’t happen and with variants such as Delta and Omicron, the virus has continued to require patience on everyone’s part.
PUBLIC HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Unemployment
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Google
Nature.com

Detection of persistent SARS-CoV-2 IgG antibodies in oral mucosal fluid and upper respiratory tract specimens following COVID-19 mRNA vaccination

COVID-19 mRNA vaccines are highly effective at preventing COVID-19. Prior studies have found detectable SARS-CoV-2 IgG antibodies in oral mucosal specimens of participants with history of COVID-19. To assess the development of oral SARS-CoV-2 IgG antibodies among people who received either the Moderna or Pfizer/BioNTech COVID-19 vaccination series, we developed a novel SARS-CoV-2 IgG enzyme-linked immunosorbent assay (ELISA) to quantify the concentrations of oral and nasal mucosal SARS-CoV-2 IgG levels. We enrolled 52 participants who received the Moderna vaccine and 80 participants who received the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine. Oral mucosal specimens were self-collected by participants prior to or on the day of vaccination, and on days 5, 10, 15, and 20 following each vaccination dose and 30, 60, and 90Â days following the second vaccination dose. A subset of the cohort provided additional nasal mucosal specimens at every time point. All participants developed detectable oral mucosal SARS-CoV-2 IgG antibodies by 15Â days after the first vaccination dose. There were no significant differences in oral mucosal antibody concentrations once participants were fully vaccinated in the Moderna and Pfizer/BioNTech vaccines. Oral or nasal mucosal antibody testing could be an inexpensive and less invasive alternative to serum antibody testing. Further research is needed to understand the duration of detectable oral or nasal mucosal antibodies and how antibody concentrations change with time.
SCIENCE
alaskapublic.org

‘We’re not interested in documenting this pandemic’: Changes coming to Alaska’s COVID-19 dashboard

The state Department of Health and Social Services is considering transitioning away from daily COVID-19 case counts and toward reporting weekly trends. For much of the pandemic, state health officials have reported daily COVID-19 statistics for communities throughout the state. Earlier this month, the department cut reporting down to three times a week. And soon the numbers will only be reported once a week. Dr. Anne Zink, Alaska’s chief medical officer, said epidemiologists see more benefit in weekly and monthly reporting.
Reuters

Key moments of COVID-19 pandemic

Dec 20 (Reuters) - The upcoming New Year's Eve will mark the second anniversary of the first reported COVID-19 case in Wuhan, China. Since then, more than 272 million cases of the disease have been reported worldwide and over 5 million people have died of COVID-19. To combat the health...
WORLD
Nature.com

Nowcasting the spread of SARS-CoV-2

A statistical framework that integrates data from a fine-scale targeted testing scheme and regular randomized surveillance surveys provides unbiased and fine-grained estimates of key SARS-CoV-2 epidemiological parameters that are critical for real-time policy decision-making. Nowcasting is an attempt to understand the current spatiotemporal state of an epidemic by including epidemiological...
PUBLIC HEALTH

Comments / 0

Community Policy