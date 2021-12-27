ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Active syndromic surveillance of COVID-19 in Israel

By Elad Yom-Tov
Nature.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSyndromic surveillance systems monitor disease indicators to detect emergence of diseases and track their progression. Here, we report on a rapidly deployed active syndromic surveillance system for tracking COVID-19 in Israel. The system was a novel combination of active and passive components: Ads were shown to people searching for COVID-19 symptoms...

www.nature.com

Reuters

Israel orders Pfizer's new COVID-19 pill

JERUSALEM (Reuters) - Israel has ordered 100,000 units of Pfizer Inc’s anti-viral COVID 19 pill Paxlovid for people aged 12 and older at risk of severe illness, an Israeli official said on Saturday, confirming a television report. Channel 12 TV said Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett agreed the deal...
WORLD
WGN News

Israel trials 4th dose of COVID-19 vaccine

JERUSALEM — Israel has begun trials of a fourth dose of coronavirus vaccine in what is believed to be the first study of its kind. The trial began at Sheba Medical Center, outside Tel Aviv, with 150 medical personnel who received a booster dose in August receiving a fourth shot of the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine. The […]
WORLD
dallassun.com

PM warns Israel in 5th COVID-19 wave

JERUSALEM, Dec. 20 (Xinhua) -- Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett said on Sunday that the Omicron COVID-19 variant has caused the fifth wave of the pandemic in the country, and his cabinet was mulling new restrictions. "The fifth wave has begun," Bennett told a televised press conference, adding that new...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Jewish Press

Israel ‘Updates’ Its COVID-19 Quarantine Format

The COVID-19 quarantine format in Israel was “updated” on Tuesday morning in a meeting between Prime Minister Naftali Bennett, Health Minister Nitzan Horowitz and Education Minister Dr. Yifat Shasha-Biton. Also attending the meeting were: The Director General of the Health Ministry, the Director General of the Education Ministry,...
PUBLIC HEALTH
theedgemarkets.com

Israel to administer fourth Covid-19 dose

JERUSALEM (Dec 31): Israeli government on Thursday (Dec 30) said it would start giving the fourth dose of the Covid-19 vaccine to the most vulnerable in its population. The dose will be administered after approval of the Health Ministry, Anadolu Agency (AA) reported. A research centre in Tel Aviv announced...
WORLD
Nature.com

Humoral immune response to SARS-CoV-2 in five different groups of individuals at different environmental and professional risk of infection

It is partially unknown whether the immune response to severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS"CoV"2) infection persists with time. To address this issue, we detected the presence of SARS-CoV-2 antibodies in different groups of individuals previously diagnosed with COVID-19 disease (group 1 and 2), or potentially exposed to SARS-CoV-2 infection (group 3 and 4), and in a representative group of individuals with limited environmental exposure to the virus due to lockdown restrictions (group 5). The primary outcome was specific anti-SARS-CoV-2 antibodies in the different groups assessed by qualitative and quantitative analysis at baseline, 3 and 6Â months follow-up. The seroconversion rate at baseline test was 95% in group 1, 61% in group 2, 40% in group 3, 17% in group 4 and 3% in group 5. Multivariate logistic regression analysis revealed male gender, close COVID-19 contact and presence of COVID-19 related symptoms strongly associated with serological positivity. The percentage of positive individuals as assessed by the qualitative and quantitative tests was superimposable. At the quantitative test, the median level of SARS-CoV-2 antibody levels measured in positive cases retested at 6-months increased significantly from baseline. The study indicates that assessing antibody response to SARS-CoV-2 through qualitative and quantitative testing is a reliable disease surveillance tool.
PUBLIC HEALTH
NewsBreak
NewsBreak
NewsBreak
NewsBreak
Nature.com

Country-level factors dynamics and ABO/Rh blood groups contribution to COVID-19 mortality

The identification of factors associated to COVID-19 mortality is important to design effective containment measures and safeguard at-risk categories. In the last year, several investigations have tried to ascertain key features to predict the COVID-19 mortality tolls in relation to country-specific dynamics and population structure. Most studies focused on the first wave of the COVID-19 pandemic observed in the first half of 2020. Numerous studies have reported significant associations between COVID-19 mortality and relevant variables, for instance obesity, healthcare system indicators such as hospital beds density, and bacillus Calmette-Guerin immunization. In this work, we investigated the role of ABO/Rh blood groups at three different stages of the pandemic while accounting for demographic, economic, and health system related confounding factors. Using a machine learning approach, we found that the "B+" blood group frequency is an important factor at all stages of the pandemic, confirming previous findings that blood groups are linked to COVID-19 severity and fatal outcome.
PUBLIC HEALTH
precisionvaccinations.com

Israel Authorizes COVID-19 Antiviral Pill

(Precision Vaccinations) — Israeli media reported today the Health Ministry had issued authorization for Paxlovid, an oral antiviral treating COVID-19. According to reporting byHAARETZ, Israel could receive Paxlovid shipments in early 2022. Channel 12 News reported Israel had finalized an agreement with New York-based Pfizer Inc. to purchase about...
WORLD
KevinMD.com

Why patients refuse the COVID-19 vaccination

The U.S. is progressively falling behind other countries when rated on the percent of the population that is vaccinated against COVID-19. I ask all my patients if they are vaccinated against COVID-19 and estimate that 80 percent are vaccinated. The unvaccinated can be unscientifically categorized into three groups, highlighting three real but anonymous patients.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Nature.com

Nowcasting the spread of SARS-CoV-2

A statistical framework that integrates data from a fine-scale targeted testing scheme and regular randomized surveillance surveys provides unbiased and fine-grained estimates of key SARS-CoV-2 epidemiological parameters that are critical for real-time policy decision-making. Nowcasting is an attempt to understand the current spatiotemporal state of an epidemic by including epidemiological...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Nature.com

Tracing contacts to evaluate the transmission of COVID-19 from highly exposed individuals in public transportation

We investigate, through a data-driven contact tracing model, the transmission of COVID-19 inside buses during distinct phases of the pandemic in a large Brazilian city. From this microscopic approach, we recover the networks of close contacts within consecutive time windows. A longitudinal comparison is then performed by upscaling the traced contacts with the transmission computed from a mean-field compartmental model for the entire city. Our results show that the effective reproduction numbers inside the buses, \(Re^{bus}\), and in the city, \(Re^{city}\), followed a compatible behavior during the first wave of the local outbreak. Moreover, by distinguishing the close contacts of healthcare workers in the buses, we discovered that their transmission, \(Re^{health}\), during the same period, was systematically higher than \(Re^{bus}\). This result reinforces the need for special public transportation policies for highly exposed groups of people.
TRAFFIC
Nature.com

A single-agent extension of the SIR model describes the impact of mobility restrictions on the COVID-19 epidemic

Mobility restrictions are successfully used to contain the diffusion of epidemics. In this work we explore their effect on the epidemic growth by investigating an extension of the Susceptible-Infected-Removed (SIR) model in which individual mobility is taken into account. In the model individual agents move on a chessboard with a LÃ©vy walk and, within each square, epidemic spreading follows the standard SIR model. These simple rules allow to reproduce the sub-exponential growth of the epidemic evolution observed during the Covid-19 epidemic waves in several countries and which cannot be captured by the standard SIR model. We show that we can tune the slowing-down of the epidemic spreading by changing the dynamics of the agents from LÃ©vy to Brownian and we investigate how the interplay among different containment strategies mitigate the epidemic spreading. Finally we demonstrate that we can reproduce the epidemic evolution of the first and second COVID-19 waves in Italy using only 3 parameters, i.e , the infection rate, the removing rate, and the mobility in the country. We provide an estimate of the peak reduction due to imposed mobility restrictions, i. e., the so-called flattening the curve effect. Although based on few ingredients, the model captures the kinetic of the epidemic waves, returning mobility values that are consistent with a lock-down intervention during the first wave and milder limitations, associated to a weaker peak reduction, during the second wave.
PUBLIC HEALTH
primenewsghana.com

Active Covid-19 cases in Ghana cross 10,000

Ghana has recorded 10, 211 COVID-19 active cases as at December 31, 2021, according to the Ghana Health Service (GHS). It recorded a total of 142,196 confirmed cases with 1,290 deaths. According to experts, non-adherence to safety protocols, especially during the festive season was contributing to the increase in numbers.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Nature.com

Flight attendant occupational nutrition and lifestyle factors associated with COVID-19 incidence

In the era of COVID-19, essential workers are plagued with unforeseen and obfuscated challenges. Flight attendants are a unique subgroup of essential workers who face a multitude of health risks attributed to occupational exposures that are accentuated by the COVID-19 pandemic. Such risks can be ameliorated with strategies that target factors which enhance COVID-19 risk, including modifiable factors of diet and lifestyle. The aim of this cross-sectional study is to detect occupational dietary and lifestyle factors which could increase COVID-19 incidence amongst flight attendants. To identify potential risk factors, a questionnaire was administered to eighty-four flight attendants and examined the participants' diet and lifestyle, and COVID-19 incidence. Descriptive statistics and logistic regression indicated that the participants' perceived dietary quality at work (p"‰="‰0.003), sleep disruptions which impacted their consumption of a healthy diet (p"‰="‰0.013), job tenure (OR: 0.67, 95% CI: 0.46:0.98) and frequency of reported cold/flu (OR: 1.49, 95% CI: 1.014"“2.189) were all factors associated with confirmed/suspected COVID-19 incidence. This study also revealed that a lack of infrastructure for food storage and time limitations are considerable occupational barriers for flight attendants to consume healthy foods. Additional investigation can further elucidate these relationships and related solutions to mitigate COVID-19 risk in the future.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Nature.com

A global analysis of conservative and non-conservative mutations in SARS-CoV-2 detected in the first year of the COVID-19 world-wide diffusion

The ability of SARS-CoV-2 to rapidly mutate represents a remarkable complicancy. Quantitative evaluations of the effects that these mutations have on the virus structure/function is of great relevance and the availability of a large number of SARS-CoV-2 sequences since the early phases of the pandemic represents a unique opportunity to follow the adaptation of the virus to humans. Here, we evaluated the SARS-CoV-2 amino acid mutations and their progression by analyzing publicly available viral genomes at three stages of the pandemic (2020 March 15th and October 7th, 2021 February 7th). Mutations were classified in conservative and non-conservative based on the probability to be accepted during the evolution according to the Point Accepted Mutation substitution matrices and on the similarity of the encoding codons. We found that the most frequent substitutions are T"‰>"‰I, L"‰>"‰F, and A"‰>"‰V and we observe accumulation of hydrophobic residues. These findings are consistent among the three stages analyzed. We also found that non-conservative mutations are less frequent than conservative ones.Â This finding may be ascribed to a progressive adaptation of the virus to the host. In conclusion, the present study provides indications of the early evolution of the virus and tools for the global and genome-specific evaluation of the possible impact of mutations on the structure/function of SARS-CoV-2 variants.
SCIENCE
The Atlantic

How Long Does Omicron Take to Make You Sick?

It certainly might not seem like it given the pandemic mayhem we’ve had, but the original form of SARS-CoV-2 was a bit of a slowpoke. After infiltrating our bodies, the virus would typically brew for about five or six days before symptoms kicked in. In the many months since that now-defunct version of the virus emerged, new variants have arrived to speed the timeline up. Estimates for this exposure-to-symptom gap, called the incubation period, clocked in at about five days for Alpha and four days for Delta. Now word has it that the newest kid on the pandemic block, Omicron, may have ratcheted it down to as little as three.
SCIENCE

