ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games

Bits & Bytes: Gifts

nintendojo.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBits & Bytes is a weekly column where Editor-in-Chief Robert shares his thoughts about video games and the industry on a lazy Sunday. Light reading for a day of rest, Bits & Bytes is short, to the point, and something to read with a nice drink. There is a...

www.nintendojo.com

Comments / 0

Related
cincinnatifamilymagazine.com

Baby Bits Giveaway

These items were featured on the BABY BITS MUST-HAVE PRODUCTS page in our January 2022 issue. All-new, one-piece silicone pacifier designed to calm and soothe Baby. Supports natural oral development, too; heart-shaped, curved shield follows the natural curve of Baby’s face; made with hospital-grade, BPA-free silicone. Keep Baby dry...
SHOPPING
cgmagonline.com

8-Bit Christmas Review

We’ve had a severe lack of “classic” Christmas films this past decade. I know everyone has their favourites, and there are a handful of “good enough” family flicks in the running, but it’s tough to tangle with the massive cachet of some old juggernauts. 8-Bit Christmas admirably claws its way up out of the gutter with a cute Princess Bride framework, but ultimately succumbs to the same flaws as those aforementioned recent attempts.
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

PS5 Restock Hits Walmart Today And It's Open to Everyone

It seems as though a PS5 restock happens at least once a week at Walmart, and your latest opportunity is happening today, December 13th. Walmart has confirmed that the next PS5 restock (Disc version only) will be available to buy right here starting at 9am PST / 12pm EST, and it's open to everyone. That is to say, most of Walmart's recent PS5 restocks have been available only to Walmart+ members, so this is a rare opportunity.
RETAIL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Big Brown#Bits Bytes#Hispanic#Asian#Americans#Mexican American
Family Handyman

The 10 Best Drill Bits of 2022

If you're drilling a hole in anything — wood, metal, brick, plastic or concrete — make sure you've got the best drill bits for the job. Every editorial product is independently selected, though we may be compensated or receive an affiliate commission if you buy something through our links. Ratings and prices are accurate and items are in stock as of time of publication.
LIFESTYLE
WDEF

TECH BYTE: Use Tech to Donate to Charity

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WDEF) — ‘Tis the season of giving!. We’re not only making sure we’re getting gifts for the people we love, but we also can’t forget non-profit organizations helping those in need. Non-profit organizations are making it as easy as possible for people to...
CHATTANOOGA, TN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
Thrillist

McDonald's Is Giving Out Free Big Macs Today

You might be familiar with the annual tradition of tweeting about how interest in Mariah Carey's "All I Want for Christmas is You" goes from non-existent to almost impossibly huge. While that's probably true for most any holiday-themed song—are you rocking out to the "Monster Mash" in June?—it's pretty pronounced in a song as popular as "All I Want for Christmas is You."
RESTAURANTS
CatTime

19 Cats Ringing In The New Year In Style [PICTURES]

Some cats get in on the action and celebrate along with us. Here are a few kitties ringing in the new year. Happy New Year to you and your feline family! The post 19 Cats Ringing In The New Year In Style [PICTURES] appeared first on CatTime.
PETS
ComicBook

Popular PS4 Game Is Now $0.99 for a Limited Time

A popular PS4 game is now $0.99 for a limited time. The PS4 has one of the greatest libraries across all of gaming. It has incredible exclusive games like Death Stranding, Ghost of Tsushima, God of War, Uncharted 4, Persona 5, Marvel's Spider-Man, Bloodborne, and The Last of Us Part II. It also has multi-platform games like Red Dead Redemption 2, The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt, and Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice. Does it all add up to outdo the Xbox 360 library? Well, that's up for debate, but there's no denying there's an endless number of great games to play on PS4, including Oxenfree, which is $0.99 until December 23.
VIDEO GAMES
Digital Trends

This powerful laptop is ON SALE for $189 at Walmart today

Laptops come in all shapes and sizes, across different budget ranges. However, you don’t have to empty your savings account if you need a machine that will be able to keep up with your daily tasks, as retailers are offering a wide variety of laptop deals. An offer that you might want to avail of is Walmart’s $40 discount for the 14.1-inch Gateway Ultra Slim Notebook, which brings the laptop’s price down to a very affordable $189 from its original price of $229. If you need it before Christmas to give it as a gift to a loved one or even to yourself, you only have until December 20 to finalize the purchase.
ELECTRONICS
Williamson Source

Amazon Books Editors Announce 2021’s Best Books of the Year

Amazon Books Editors announced their selections for the Best Books of 2021, naming Amor Towles’ The Lincoln Highway as the Best Book of the Year; Towles’ New York Times bestseller A Gentleman in Moscow was also included in the Best Books selection in 2016. The annual list is hand-picked by a team of editors who read thousands of books each year. Featuring the top 100 books published this year, the editors’ selections also break out the top 20 books in numerous categories, including mysteries, memoirs, children’s books, and cookbooks. To explore the full list of the Best Books of 2021, visit amazon.com/bestbooks2021.
BOOKS & LITERATURE

Comments / 0

Community Policy