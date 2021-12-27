ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beauty & Fashion

Rihanna Shares Tribute to Late Cousin 4 Years After He was Murdered in Barbados

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRihanna is paying tribute to her late cousin. The music icon and fashion mogul paid her respects to the memory of Tavon Kaiseen Alleyne four years after his death. Rihanna took to Instagram to share a slideshow post including several photos of herself and Alleyne, as many of Alleyne alone, smiling...

People

Drakeo the Ruler's Girlfriend Pays Tribute to Her Late 'Soulmate' After Fatal Stabbing: 'Unbearable'

The girlfriend of rapper Drakeo the Ruler is paying tribute to her late "soulmate" after he was fatally stabbed at a Los Angeles music festival on Saturday. The "Talk to Me" rapper's partner, who goes by Noel Bianca on social media, shared a series of emotional Instagram posts in the aftermath of his death, which happened at the Once Upon a Time in L.A. music festival.
Cinema Blend

Star Wars’ Young Boba Fett Shares Sweet Tribute To The Original Actor One Year After His Death

The Star Wars franchise has been entertaining audiences for decades, with entire generations brought up on the galaxy far, far away. Throughout years a number of actors have played the iconic bounty hunter Boba Fett, starting with the late Jeremy Bulloch. And Young Boba actor Daniel Logan has shared as sweet tribute to the original actor one year after his death.
Rihanna
Star Of Legendary Sitcom Found Dead

One of the biggest and most successful sitcoms of the 1970s/80s was “Happy Days.” As was the case in those days, to capitalize on that success, “spinoff” shows were developed from the original. “Happy Days” spawned “Mork and Mindy” (making a star of Robin Williams) and “Laverne and Shirley.” Cindy Williams and Penny Marshall (pictured above) starred in this brilliant comedy of two, single girls in Milwaukee working at a brewery and navigating life. Cindy’s (Shirley) boyfriend on the show was a dancer/singer/boxer, “Carmine ‘The Big Ragu’ Ragusa.” He was played by Eddie Mekka.
Primetimer

Larry Sellers dies: Native American character actor, Dr. Quinn, Medicine Woman star who appeared on The Sopranos was 72

Sellers, a Native American actor and stuntman of Osage, Cherokee and Lakota descent, died Thursday. His cause of death was revealed. Sellers appeared on shows ranging from Beverly Hills, 90210 to The Sopranos. But he is best known for playing Cloud Dancing on CBS hit Dr. Quinn, Medicine Woman from 1993 to 1998. “Larry Sellers was truly the heart and spirit of Dr. Quinn. His presence was magical, mystical, and spiritual,” Dr. Quinn star Jane Seymour wrote on Instagram. “I feel so fortunate to have had all those wonderful years together. He will be missed by us all. My heart goes out to Larry’s family and friends, may his memory be a blessing to us all.”
Hello Magazine

The Queen makes rare comment about Lilibet during Christmas Day speech

The Queen made a rare comment about her great-granddaughter Lilibet Diana Mountbatten-Windsor during her annual Christmas message to the nation. During the speech, which aired at its usual time of 3pm on Christmas Day, the monarch gave special mentions to the new additions to the royal family this year, which includes the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's daughter, who was born in June 2021. Her Majesty remarked at one point in the speech: "Adults, when weighed down with worries, sometimes fail to see the joy in simple things, where children do not," before going on to discuss the "young children" her family have welcomed this year.
Stephen Curry In A 'Non-Traditional Relationship' With Wife Ayesha? Longtime Couple's 'Not-So-Perfect' Marriage Explored

It has come to the attention of numerous netizens that there seemed to be something different with Stephen Curry and his wife Ayesha's relationship as a married couple. Rumor has it that it seems like Stephen Curry actually has a "not-so-perfect marriage." In a recent report, an Instagram blog for "exposing celebrities' secrets," Deumoix exposed the NBA star and his longtime wife having a "non-traditional relationship."
SheKnows

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Share First Photo of Baby Lilibet Diana — on Their Holiday Card!

What a sweet, happy baby Lilibet Diana is! Meghan Markle and Prince Harry shared the first photo of their 6-month-old daughter in an adorable holiday card, which also features their son, Archie Harrison, 2. “This year, 2021, we welcomed our daughter, Lilibet to the world,” the holiday card reads (see the photo via Team Rubicon HERE). “Archie made us a ‘Mama’ and a ‘Papa,’ and Lili made us a family. As we look forward to 2022, we have made donations on your behalf to several organizations that honor and protect families — from those being relocated from Afghanistan, to American families in...
People

Betty White 'Died Peacefully in Her Sleep' at Home, Agent Says

Betty White "died peacefully in her sleep at her home early this morning," her agent and close friend Jeff Witjas tells PEOPLE. Witjas previously confirmed to PEOPLE that the beloved comedian had died on Friday at age 99, just two and a half weeks before what would have been her centennial birthday.
SheKnows

Prince William Is Facing a New Round of Accusations About His Alleged Affair With Rose Hanbury on Twitter

On Twitter in particular, there’s no faster way to start a fire than by mentioning Rose Hanbury, Marchioness of Cholmondeley, former close friend of Kate Middleton, Duchess of Cambridge, and — unfortunately — the rumored mistress of Prince William, Duke of Cambridge and Kate’s (by all appearances) loving husband. Rumors of an affair between William and Hanbury first set Twitter ablaze in 2019, with claims that William had cheated on Kate during her pregnancy with their third child Prince Louis. When a British publication published details of the affair in April, William took immediate legal action against them and sent a warning to other outlets forbidding them from repeating the “false and highly damaging” claims first published in US outlet InTouch — and yes, you’re correct, this was all happening in the same timeline in which Meghan Markle was being told to keep quiet and limit her responses to the media’s unfair and inflammatory stories about her.
Radar Online.com

Cops Reveal Secrets Of Betty White Death Scene — Was There Any Foul Play?

Betty White died at the age of 99, and Radar spoke to police, who revealed inside information about the actress' death investigation. The Los Angeles Police Department tells Radar, they arrived on the scene at White's home in response to a call that was made around 9:30 AM on Friday. We've learned they investigated to determine if there was any foul play involved.
Footwear News

Blake Lively Elevates Her Mom Jeans With Louboutin Heeled Combat Boots With Ryan Reynolds

Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds stepped out arm in arm. The couple and parents of their three daughters were seen walking in NYC on Thursday. Lively wore a pair of light-wash mom jeans with a black turtleneck top. She added a black Gucci belt to her look, and carried a black chain-strap purse over her shoulder. Reynolds wore a green button-up shirt, dark gray jacket and navy blue pants. For footwear, the “Gossip Girl” alum went with heeled combat boots by Christian Louboutin. The lace-up style booties featured a lug sole and a thick block heel reaching roughly 3 inches in height....
BEAUTY & FASHION

