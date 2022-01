When Showtime announced that it would be welcoming back Michael C. Hall for a new revival season of the mostly beloved killer thriller Dexter, it was initially viewed by fans as a means to make up for the highly maligned Season 8 finale that took the vigilante killer out of Miami. By all means, that was already a great motivation, but it thankfully wasn't the only good idea coming from showrunner Clyde Phillips. Not only are the new episodes winning viewers over by and large, but the Dexter viewership is bigger than ever, giving Showtime execs a lot to be thankful about.

TV SERIES ・ 9 DAYS AGO