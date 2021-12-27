ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Merck (MRK) and Ridgeback Announce Molnupiravir Receives Special Approval for Emergency in Japan

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Merck (NYSE: MRK), known as MSD outside the United States and Canada, and Ridgeback Biotherapeutics today announced that Japan’s Ministry of Health, Labor and Welfare has granted Special Approval for Emergency in Japan for molnupiravir, an investigational oral...

roi-nj.com

FDA authorizes Merck’s COVID-19 pill molnupiravir

The U.S. Food & Drug Administration has granted Emergency Use Authorization for Merck‘s molnupiravir, an antiviral pill for COVID-19, for certain high-risk adult patients. The Kenilworth-based company developed the druge with Ridgeback Biotherapeutics. Molnupiravir cut the risk of hospitalization and death in high-risk patients by 30%. “The FDA Emergency...
KENILWORTH, NJ
smarteranalyst.com

Merck & Ridgeback’s Molnupiravir Receives Special Emergency Approval in Japan

This article was originally published on TipRanks.com. Global pharmaceutical major Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) recently revealed that its investigational, orally administered antiviral medicine for treatment of COVID-19, molnupiravir, has been granted Special Approval for Emergency in Japan. Molnupiravir is being developed by Merck in partnership with Ridgeback Biotherapeutics. Strategic...
WORLD
Reuters

Japan health panel approves Merck's oral COVID-19 treatment

TOKYO, Dec 24 (Reuters) - A Japanese health ministry panel on Friday recommended approval of the COVID-19 antiviral pill developed by Merck & Co Inc (MRK.N), part of Prime Minister Fumio Kishida's plan to roll out new treatments by year-end as concerns rise about the Omicron variant. The panel's decision...
PUBLIC HEALTH
pharmaceutical-technology.com

FDA grants EUA for Merck-Ridgeback’s oral Covid-19 antiviral molnupiravir

The US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has granted Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) for Merck (MSD) and Ridgeback Biotherapeutics’ oral antiviral, molnupiravir, for adult patients with mild to moderate Covid-19. In October this year, the company sought FDA EUA for the experimental pill. The treatment is intended for use...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
Seeking Alpha

Merck and Ridgeback win FDA clearance for COVID-19 pill

After an initial decline, Merck (NYSE:MRK) traded higher on the news that the FDA authorized COVID-19 pill molnupiravir, developed by the company in partnership with Ridgeback Biotherapeutics. The federal agency granted the emergency use authorization (EUA) for the antiviral for use in adults who test positive for COVID-19 and for...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
Pfizer (PFE) Announces U.S. FDA Emergency Use Authorization for Novel COVID-19 Oral Antiviral Treatment

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Pfizer Inc. (NYSE: PFE) announced today that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has authorized the emergency use of PAXLOVID™ (nirmatrelvir [PF-07321332] tablets and ritonavir tablets) for the treatment of mild-to-moderate COVID-19 in adults and pediatric patients (12 years of age and older weighing at least 40 kg [88 lbs]) with positive results of direct SARS-CoV-2 viral testing, and who are at high risk for progression to severe COVID-19, including hospitalization or death. The treatment includes nirmatrelvir, a novel main protease (Mpro) inhibitor originating in Pfizer’s laboratories, which was specifically designed to block the activity of the SARS-CoV-2 Mpro, an enzyme that the coronavirus needs to replicate.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
StreetInsider.com

Zai Lab (ZLAB) Partner argenx Announces FDA Approval of VYVGART in Generalized Myasthenia Gravis

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ: ZLAB; HKEX: 9688), a patient-focused, innovative, commercial-stage, global biopharmaceutical company, today announced that its partner argenx SE (Euronext & Nasdaq: ARGX), a global immunology company committed to improving the lives of people suffering from severe autoimmune diseases and cancer, today announced that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has approved VYVGART™ (efgartigimod alfa-fcab) for the treatment of generalized myasthenia gravis (gMG) in adult patients who are anti-acetylcholine receptor (AChR) antibody positive. These patients represent approximately 85% of the total gMG population1. With this regulatory milestone, VYVGART is the first and only FDA-approved neonatal Fc receptor (FcRn) blocker.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
StreetInsider.com

argenx (ARGX) Announces FDA Approval of VYVGART in Generalized Myasthenia Gravis

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. argenx SE (Nasdaq: ARGX), a global immunology company committed to improving the lives of people suffering from severe autoimmune diseases and cancer, today announced that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has approved VYVGART™ (efgartigimod alfa-fcab) for the treatment of generalized myasthenia gravis (gMG) in adult patients who are anti-acetylcholine receptor (AChR) antibody positive. These patients represent approximately 85% of the total gMG population1. With this regulatory milestone, VYVGART is the first-and-only FDA-approved neonatal Fc receptor (FcRn) blocker.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
StreetInsider.com

UPDATE: Goldman Sachs Starts Merck (MRK) at Conviction Buy

Goldman Sachs analyst Chris Shibutani initiates coverage on Merck (NYSE: MRK) with a Conviction Buy rating and a price target of $93.00. The analyst comments "In the wake of a series of disappointing updates including for molnupiravir/COVID (abrupt rise in enthusiasm for initial interim data, then equally brisk fall from favor) and islatravir/HIV (clinical profile uncertainties that have since devolved into clinical trial holds) - and against a backdrop dominated by the challenge of growing and diversifying revenues beyond the significant success of Keytruda, MRK shares have notably underperformed. Through our analysis of Growth portfolio and pipeline assets, however, we believe the market is undervaluing the outlook for several assets including: sotatercept (PAH, high value high barriers-to-entry market), and Vaxneuvance and Gardasil (we see vaccines durable growth franchises). We see upside optionality as competitor data helps de-risk novel IO combinations, and see Keytruda as competitively positioned to capture commercial gains. Prevention/prophylaxis data for molnupiravir in 1H22, with now markedly lowered expectations, presents an upside call option to our valuation. We see MRK as having capacity to pursue significant business development opportunities, and note optionality from its Animal Health business, which we see as underappreciated within. With sentiment at a nadir and expectations tempered ahead of upcoming events, we see risk/reward at current levels as skewed to the upside. We see an attractive entry point at current levels and initiate coverage with a Buy rating (on CL)."
INDUSTRY
KIRO 7 Seattle

Live updates: Japan approves use of Merck's COVID-19 pill

TOKYO — Japan has approved the COVID-19 pill developed by U.S. pharmaceutical company Merck & Co. for use beginning next week, the Japanese health minister said Friday. Health Minister Shigeyuki Goto told reporters that a ministry drug panel authorized Merck’s molnupiravir under a fast-track process and the drug will be shipped to hospitals and pharmacies beginning next week.
PUBLIC HEALTH
StreetInsider.com

UK Approves Pfizer's (PFE) Covid-19 Oral Drug Paxlovid

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. The UK Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA) today issued a Conditional Marketing Authorisation (CMA) for Pfizer’s (NYSE: PFE) Covid-19 oral drug Paxlovid. The MHRA also issued...
PUBLIC HEALTH
StreetInsider.com

Novavax (NVAX) and Serum Institute of India Receive Emergency Use Authorization for COVID-19 Vaccine in India

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Novavax, Inc. (Nasdaq: NVAX), a biotechnology company dedicated to developing and commercializing next-generation vaccines for serious infectious diseases, and Serum Institute of India Pvt. Ltd. (SII), the world's largest vaccine manufacturer by volume, today announced that the Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI) has granted emergency use authorization (EUA) for Novavax' recombinant nanoparticle protein-based COVID-19 vaccine with Matrix-M™ adjuvant. The vaccine will be manufactured and marketed in India by SII under the brand name Covovax™.
PUBLIC HEALTH
aithority.com

KEYTRUDA (Pembrolizumab) Plus LENVIMA (Lenvatinib) Approved In Japan For Patients With Unresectable, Advanced Or Recurrent Endometrial Carcinoma That Progressed After Cancer Chemotherapy

First Approval in Japan for the KEYTRUDA Plus LENVIMA Combination. Merck , known as MSD outside the United States and Canada, and Eisai announced that the Japanese Ministry of Health, Labour and Welfare (MHLW) has approved the combination of KEYTRUDA, Merck’s anti-PD-1 therapy, plus LENVIMA, the orally available multiple receptor tyrosine kinase inhibitor discovered by Eisai, for the treatment of patients with unresectable, advanced or recurrent endometrial carcinoma that progressed after cancer chemotherapy. This approval marks the first time the combination of KEYTRUDA plus LENVIMA has been approved in Japan. KEYTRUDA plus LENVIMA is now approved in Japan, the U.S. and Europe for certain types of advanced endometrial carcinoma.
CANCER
hngn.com

Stimulus Check 2022: Who Can Expect To Receive $1,400 Payments?

United States residents are looking forward to a fourth stimulus check from the federal government as they continue to struggle amid the coronavirus pandemic and the new Omicron variant. The situation comes as the Senior Citizens League (TSCL) is pressuring Congress to introduce a one-time $1,400 Social Security stimulus payment...
INCOME TAX
The Independent

Experts predict date for Omicron peak in US

Experts in the US have predicted cases of the Omicron coronavirus variuant will peak in the US by the end of January.Dr Anthony Fauci this week predicted an end-of -January peak for Omicron cases, while a recent study from researchers at the University of Texas at Austin suggested that the peak would be around 18 January.“I would imagine, given the size of our country and the diversity of vaccination versus not vaccination, that it likely will be more than a couple of weeks, probably by the end of January, I would think,” said Dr Fauci in an interview with CNBC’s...
PUBLIC HEALTH

