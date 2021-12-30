ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
BiondVax Pharma (BVXV) Announces Proposed ADS Offering, Size not Disclosed

BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (Nasdaq: BVXV), a biopharmaceutical company focused on developing, manufacturing and commercializing innovative products for the prevention and treatment of infectious diseases and other illnesses, today announced that it intends to offer its American Depositary Shares...

Allied Motion (AMOT) Acquires Spectrum Controls for $70M in Cash and Stock

Allied Motion Technologies Inc. (Nasdaq: AMOT) ("Allied Motion" or the "Company"), a designer and manufacturer of precision and specialty controlled motion products and solutions for the global market, announced today that it has acquired Spectrum Controls, Inc. ("Spectrum"), an innovator and manufacturer of a wide variety of Industrial I/O and Universal Communications Gateway products. The purchase price was $70 million, of which $45 million was paid at closing with a combination of $27 million in cash and the remainder in the Company's common stock at a price of $35.82 per share. The remaining $25 million will be paid in two equal payments in 2022 and 2023 comprised of 50% cash and 50% stock.
Forafric to go Public Via Merger with Globis Acquisition Corp (GLAQ)

Forafric, a vertically integrated agribusiness serving North Africa, and Globis Acquisition Corp. (Nasdaq: GLAQ) ("Globis"), a special purpose acquisition company, today announced that they have entered into a definitive business combination agreement. Forafric provides full, agribusiness lifecycle operations, from sourcing to processing, for sales and distribution of branded products. The enterprise value of the combined company is valued at approximately $300 million. Upon the closing of the transaction, the parties intend that Globis will change its jurisdiction of incorporation to Gibraltar, be renamed Forafric Global PLC, and become the first Moroccan based company to list on a U.S. Exchange. Its common stock is expected to be listed on the Nasdaq under the ticker symbol 'AFRI.'
Yellowstone Acquisition Company (YSACU) Announces Additional $45M PIPE Subscription

Yellowstone Acquisition Company (NASDAQ:YSAC, YSACU, YSACW), a special purpose acquisition company, announced today that Boston Omaha Corporation, through its subsidiary BOC YAC, LLC, has agreed to provide $45 million of PIPE financing in connection with the closing of the potential business combination with Sky Harbour LLC ("Sky"), in addition to the $55 million Series B investment that will convert to Class A common stock upon completion of the business combination. Boston Omaha is committing $100 million in total to Sky for the acceleration of Sky's business plan. The PIPE Financing will be provided through the purchase of Yellowstone Class A common stock at a price of $10.00 per share immediately prior to the closing of the business combination. BOC YAC, LLC has executed a PIPE Subscription Agreement to provide the additional $45 million in equity financing. In consideration of the investment, Sky has agreed to waive the $150 million minimum financing condition (as described below) which required that the Company deliver cash proceeds of at least $150 million (after payment of certain expenses) to Sky as a condition precedent to consummating the business combination.
Why Xeris Biopharma Shares Are Rising Today

Xeris Biopharma Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: XERS) is trading higher Friday morning after the company announced U.S. Food and Drug Administration approval of Recorlev for the treatment of endogenous hypercortisolemia in adult patients with Cushing's Syndrome. The approval of Recorlev was based upon safety and efficacy data from two positive Phase...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
StreetInsider.com

Simpson Manufacturing (SSD) Announces Binding Offer to Acquire Etanco Group for $818M

Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE: SSD), an industry leader in engineered structural connectors and building solutions, announced today that it has submitted a binding offer with exclusivity to acquire the Etanco Group ("Etanco") for €725 million (approximately $818 million(1)). Etanco is a leading designer, manufacturer and distributor of fixing and fastening solutions for the building construction market throughout Europe, which includes innovative fasteners, connectors, anchors and safety solutions for roofing, cladding, façade, waterproofing and solar applications. For the twelve months ended September 30, 2021, Etanco's net sales and operating income margin were approximately €258 million(2) (approximately $291 million(1)) and 19.7%(2), respectively. The acquisition is expected to close near the end of the first quarter of 2022 and is anticipated to be accretive to the Company's earnings within the first full fiscal year after closing.
BUSINESS
Samsung in talks to purchase Biogen: $ 42 billion deal

The Korean consumer electronics giant may soon ‘diversify’ into biotechnology: Samsung is in talks to take over Biogen, a leading US drug manufacturer for the treatment of neurological diseases such as Alzheimer’s and dementia, according to The Korea Economic Daily, reprinted by Reuters. The Nasdaq-listed biotech company approached Samsung to sell its shares that could be valued at more than $ 42 billion, including a control premium. Biogen’s current market capitalization is just under $ 35 billion.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
Baudax Bio (BXRX) Announces 12.69M Share Offering at $0.33/sh

Baudax Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ: BXRX) (the "Company"), a pharmaceutical company focused on commercializing and developing innovative products for acute care settings, today announced that it has entered into a definitive agreement with certain institutional investors for the issuance and sale of 42,289.3 shares of convertible preferred stock and warrants to purchase up to an aggregate of 12,686,790 shares of common stock for gross proceeds of $4.2 million in a registered direct offering. The shares of preferred stock will have a stated value of $100 per share and are convertible after the closing date into an aggregate of 16,915,720 shares of common stock at a conversion price of $0.25 per share. The warrants have an exercise price of $0.32 per share, will become exercisable six months following the date of issuance, and will expire 5 years following the initial exercise date. The closing of the offering is expected to occur on or about December 28, 2021, subject to the satisfaction of customary closing conditions.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
Petros Pharmaceuticals, Inc (PTPI) Announces $7.5 Million Offering of of Common Stock, Warrants

Petros Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: PTPI), a leading provider of therapeutics for men's health, today announced that it has entered into definitive agreements with the company's largest investor and other existing investors, for the purchase and sale of 2,186,589 shares of Petros Pharmaceuticals' common stock, at a purchase price of $3.43 per share. The company will sell 1,545,183 shares in a registered direct offering and the remaining 641,406 shares will be sold in a private placement. Petros Pharmaceuticals has also agreed to issue the investors unregistered warrants to acquire 1,639,942 shares of common stock at an exercise price of $3.50 per share, exercisable immediately and terminating five years after the date of issuance. The closing of the offering is expected to occur on or about December 27, 2021, subject to the satisfaction of customary closing conditions.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
Alnylam Pharma (ALNY) Skepticism is Unwarranted, Weakness is a Major Buying Opportunity - Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer analyst Leland Gershell reiterates an "Outperform" rating and $200 price target on the shares of Alnylam Pharma (NASDAQ: ALNY), following disappointing Phase 3 data of the company's competitor - BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. (Nasdaq: BBIO). The analyst believes the recent weakness in ALNY is a major buying opportunity.
INDUSTRY
Collegium Pharma (COLL) Announces $2.75M Settlement Framework for All Pending Opioid-Related Litigation

Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. (Nasdaq: COLL) announced the execution of a settlement framework to resolve all 27 pending opioid-related lawsuits brought against the Company by cities, counties, and other subdivisions in the United States. The settlement framework provides for the Company to pay an amount not to exceed $2,750,000 in exchange for the dismissal, with prejudice, of all 27 pending cases and a release from liability related to the dismissed cases. The Company entered into the settlement framework, which is subject to approval by all parties of a final settlement agreement, to efficiently resolve this litigation, and the framework is not an admission of any liability or wrongdoing.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
Dicerna Pharma (DRNA) Announces Expiration of Hart-Scott-Rodino Act Waiting Period for Novo Nordisk Tender Offer to Acquire Dicerna

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: DRNA) today announced that the waiting period under the Hart-Scott-Rodino Antitrust Improvements Act of 1976, as amended ("HSR"), in connection with Novo Nordisk's cash tender offer for Dicerna expired at 11:59 p.m., Eastern Time, on December 24, 2021.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
BridgeBio Pharma Stock (BBIO): Why The Price Substantially Fell Today

The stock price of BridgeBio Pharma Inc (NASDAQ: BBIO) fell by over 60% pre-market today. This is why it happened. The stock price of BridgeBio Pharma Inc (NASDAQ: BBIO) fell by over 60% pre-market today. Investors are responding negatively to the results of the company’s Phase 3 study of acoramidis for the treatment of symptomatic transthyretin (TTR) amyloid cardiomyopathy (ATTR-CM) failing to meet the primary endpoint at Month 12.
STOCKS
China Finance Online (JRJC) Announces 2.2M ADS Offering at $6/sh

China Finance Online Co. Limited (NASDAQ: JRJC), a leading web-based financial services company that provides Chinese individual investors with fintech-powered online access to securities trading services, wealth management products, securities investment advisory services, as well as financial database and analytics services to institutional customers, today announced that it has entered into certain securities purchase agreements with certain accredited investors and the Company's senior management persons for private placements of 110 million Company's ordinary shares (or 2,200,000 ADS) for an aggregate consideration of $13.2 million at a per share price equals to $6.00 per ADS, each representing 50 ordinary shares of the Company. In addition, pursuant to the securities purchase agreements, the Company will issue to the investors a warrant to purchase up to 110 million ordinary shares (or 2,200,000 ADS) in aggregate, at an exercise price equals to $7.60 per ADS. These warrants will be exercisable in whole or in part for 5 years, and subject to certain conditions and adjustments.
MARKETS
BridgeBio Failure a Positive for Alnylam Pharma (ALNY) - Stifel

Stifel analyst Paul Matteis said BridgeBio Pharma's (NASDAQ: BBIO) failure today of its ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
Hailiang Education Group Inc. (HLG) Announces Non-Binding Proposal to Acquire the Company at US$14.31/ADS

Hailiang Education Group Inc. (Nasdaq: HLG), an education and management services provider for primary, middle, and high schools in China, today announced that its board of directors (the "Board") received a preliminary non-binding proposal letter (the "Proposal"), dated December 23, 2021, from Mr. Hailiang Feng, the founder of the Company, to acquire all of the outstanding ordinary shares (the "Shares") of the Company, including Shares represented by American depositary shares (the "ADSs," each ADS representing sixteen ordinary shares), that are not already owned by Mr. Hailiang Feng and his affiliates (the "Buyer") for a purchase price of US$14.31 per ADS in cash (representing a premium of approximately 25% over the closing price of the Company's ADSs on December 22, 2021) (the "Proposed Transaction"). The Proposed Transaction, if completed, would result in the Company becoming a privately-held company owned by the Buyer, and the Company's ADSs would be delisted from the NASDAQ Stock Market. A copy of the Proposal is attached hereto as Exhibit A.
BUSINESS
Ligand Pharma (LGND), GSK (GSK) Expand Global Collaboration and License Agreement

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ: LGND) announced today the expansion of an existing collaboration and license agreement between its subsidiary, Icagen, and GlaxoSmithKline (GSK). The expansion will leverage Icagen's ion-channel-based discovery technology and unique expertise in small molecule therapeutics targeting transmembrane proteins. This new agreement builds upon the initial December 2020 agreement to identify and develop inhibitors of a specific genetically-validated molecular target relevant to neurological diseases.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
CinCor Pharma (CINC) Files IPO Registration Statement

CinCor Pharma (NASDAQ: CINC) has filed for a proposed IPO. The company describes itself as: "We are a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing our lead clinical candidate, CIN-107, for the treatment of hypertension and other cardio-renal diseases. CIN-107 is a highly selective, oral small molecule inhibitor of aldosterone synthase, the enzyme responsible for the synthesis of aldosterone in the adrenal gland. CIN-107 has been designed to use a differentiated mechanism of action, direct inhibition of aldosterone synthase production, with the goal of providing an improved treatment for patients suffering from hypertension, or high blood pressure. Despite the widespread availability of multiple antihypertensive agents, there remains a significant unmet medical need as more than half of the 108 million hypertensive patients in the United States do not achieve blood pressure control. We are evaluating the efficacy and safety profile of CIN-107 as a potential treatment for the broader hypertensive population, including different subpopulations of hypertensive patients who have not achieved blood pressure control despite treatment. We are conducting a Phase 2 clinical trial, which we refer to as our BrigHtn trial, of CIN-107 in patients whose blood pressure is not controlled despite treatment with three antihypertensive agents, including a diuretic, which is referred to as treatment resistant hypertension, or rHTN, and have recently initiated a separate Phase 2 clinical trial, which we refer to as our HALO trial, in patients with elevated aldosterone levels whose blood pressure is not controlled despite treatment with one antihypertensive agent, which is referred to as uncontrolled hypertension, or uHTN. In addition to hypertension, we are developing CIN-107 for the treatment of primary aldosteronism, or PA, and exploring its utility in ameliorating complications of chronic kidney disease, or CKD. Earlier this year, we initiated a Phase 2 clinical trial of CIN-107 in patients with confirmed PA, which we refer to as our spark-PA trial, and plan to initiate a Phase 2 clinical trial in patients with CKD who have uncontrolled blood pressure in the first half of 2022."
ECONOMY
Azure Power (AZRE) Announces Rights Offering for Equity Shares

Azure Power Global Limited (NYSE: AZRE), an independent renewable power producer in India, announced today that its Board of Directors has approved a rights offering to raise proceeds of up to $249,938,599. Pursuant to the rights offering, each shareholder of the Company will receive one non-transferable subscription right (a "Right") for each equity share, par value $0.000625 per share (an "Equity Share") held as of 5:00 p.m., Eastern Time, on January 6, 2022 (the "Record Date"). The rights offering will be made only by means of a prospectus, and this announcement does not constitute an offer to sell, or a solicitation of an offer to buy, any of the Company's securities.
MARKETS

