A sizable minority of people over 50 are feeling lots of stress, including about their risk of getting COVID-19, a recent poll shows. While most people polled are finding joy and staying resilient amid the pandemic, women and those in their 50s and early 60s are more likely to report feeling a lot of stress. Those stress levels were highest—and joy levels lowest—among people who say their overall physical or mental health is fair or poor and those with the lowest incomes.

PUBLIC HEALTH ・ 9 DAYS AGO