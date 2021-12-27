ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Festival

The true gift of Christmas

Milton Daily Standard
 4 days ago

Christmas is a season, not just a day. And it only begins on Dec. 25. The Rockefeller Center tree and elves on shelves and all the rest can be deceiving. We were merely preparing for Christmas, and are now celebrating it, at least until the Epiphany. Others will celebrate until the...

www.standard-journal.com

Comments / 0

Related
Jacksonville Journal Courier

Commentary: Glenn Mollette — Finding the true joy of Christmas

Somehow, some way, may this be a Christmas worth remembering. We had difficulties when we were growing up in Martin County, Kentucky, but overall, we thought we were doing OK. President Lyndon Johnson came to Inez, Kentucky, in 1964 to let us know we weren’t doing well. He began his campaign in our community and we became the poster child for American poverty. We hadn’t really thought of ourselves as poor until we started hearing about ourselves in the news.
FESTIVAL
92.7 & 96.9 WRRV

Hudson Valley Christmas Tree Farm Shows True Christmas Spirit

Is there anything that says “Christmas” more than giving to those less fortunate? The saying is that it is better to give than to receive, and I find that to be true. I get so much enjoyment out of watching somebody open a gift from me that they love, that it’s a gift in itself. Apparently, I’m not the only one that feels that way.
HIGHLAND, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Christmas#Epiphany#Christians#Nazis
ocala-news.com

Ocala residents share their thoughts on true meaning of Christmas

In response to a recent Letter to the Editor that stated that the true meaning of Christmas is being ignored, several Ocala residents wrote in and shared their thoughts on the topic:. “I so totally agree with the lady that wrote about this issue. We live in a society where...
OCALA, FL
The US Sun

What is Kwanzaa and how is it celebrated?

KWANZAA is a weeklong African holiday typically celebrated in the United States, lasting from December 26 until January 1. The celebration originated in 1966 by Professor Maulana Karenga. What is Kwanzaa?. Maulana Karenga is a professor of African studies at Long Beach's California State University. He's both an activist and...
FESTIVAL
escalontimes.com

The Seven Primary Symbols Of Kwanzaa

Kwanzaa is an African American and pan-African holiday that is celebrated each December beginning on Dec. 26. The celebration of family, community and culture lasts for seven days. Many holidays have their own unique symbols, and Kwanzaa is no exception. The following are the primary symbols of Kwanzaa, courtesy of...
CELEBRATIONS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Festival
NewsBreak
Society
Eclectablog

“Two North” – A true Christmas Story

“Two North” is a story about one Christmas when my mom was spending time on the psychiatric ward of our town’s hospital after trying to commit suicide to escape a physically-abusive husband. I was thirteen. It was a cataclysmic event in our lives but it brought us together into a two-person tribe like no other event ever has in my life.
SOCIETY
dallassun.com

Pope reveals what's almost satanic about Covid-19 pandemic

Pope Francis offered a strongly worded rebuke to those who abuse women and children in their own home, saying such people were universally seen as evildoers. Domestic violence is on the rise due to the Covid-19 pandemic. The remarks by the pontiff were among the Catholic Church's most stringent condemnations...
RELIGION
Williamson Source

Amazon Books Editors Announce 2021’s Best Books of the Year

Amazon Books Editors announced their selections for the Best Books of 2021, naming Amor Towles’ The Lincoln Highway as the Best Book of the Year; Towles’ New York Times bestseller A Gentleman in Moscow was also included in the Best Books selection in 2016. The annual list is hand-picked by a team of editors who read thousands of books each year. Featuring the top 100 books published this year, the editors’ selections also break out the top 20 books in numerous categories, including mysteries, memoirs, children’s books, and cookbooks. To explore the full list of the Best Books of 2021, visit amazon.com/bestbooks2021.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
TIME

The 10 Best Fiction Books of 2021

The year 2021 was poised to be a great one for established, fan-favorite authors. We were blessed with new work from a buzzy roster of titans, from Colson Whitehead to Lauren Groff to Kazuo Ishiguro . But while they, along with several others, did not disappoint (see TIME’s list of the 100 Must-Read Books of 2021 ), it was debut authors who truly shined. In an industry that has long been criticized for exclusion—and where it’s increasingly difficult to break out from the crowd—a crop of bright new voices rose to the top. From Anthony Veasna So to Torrey Peters to Jocelyn Nicole Johnson and more, these writers introduced themselves to the world with fiction that surprised us, challenged our perspectives and kept us fulfilled. Here, the top 10 fiction books of 2021.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
psychologytoday.com

Don’t Be Angry with Unvaccinated Friends and Family

If you are doing your part to end the pandemic, you may feel angry at others who are not vaccinated or do not wear masks. Being angry at individuals is not effective. Being angry won’t convince them to get vaccinated or correct misinformation. Instead, anger and action should be...
PUBLIC HEALTH

Comments / 0

Community Policy