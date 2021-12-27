ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
How to Translate Feedback to Actionable Plan (with Examples)

In an ideal world, the feedback you receive would come with an action plan. In reality, it is up to you to translate constructive criticism into an action and improve. Actionable feedback leads to learning and performance improvement. Here is the process I followed: Dissect the Skill, Brainstorm Activities, Plan Improvements...

