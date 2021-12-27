ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ethical Hacking for Beginners: Penetration Testing 101

By Testhouse Ltd
HackerNoon
HackerNoon
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Penetration testing (pen testing) includes evaluating an application or infrastructure for vulnerabilities. Pen testing identifies numerous vulnerabilities inside...

hackernoon.com

The Verge

This security researcher fooled an at-home COVID-19 test using a Bluetooth hack

A security researcher was able to change the results of an at-home COVID test and get those results certified by intercepting and modifying Bluetooth traffic from the device before it reached the app. The researcher, Ken Gannon, found the flaw in Ellume’s nasal swab test, which is designed to analyze and transmit data to a companion app which displays and saves the results. According to a press release from F-Secure, the security company Gannon consults for, Ellume has now fixed the issue.
PUBLIC HEALTH
infosecurity-magazine.com

Hackers Can Penetrate 93% of Local Networks

Cyber-attackers can breach 93% of organizations’ network perimeters and gain access to their resources, according to new research from Positive Technologies. The study showed results from the company’s penetration testing projects in the second half of 2020 and the first half of 2021. In the 93% of cases where the team was able to penetrate local company networks, it only took them an average of two days to do so.
TECHNOLOGY
infosecwriteups.com

Information Gathering in Penetration Testing

Hello guys, Ayush this side today in this article we are gonna learn about some information gathering techniques about any target. Information gathering is the first phase of penetration testing in which we collect publicly available information or internal information about target while performing active reconnaissance as well as passive reconnaissance which we can use it our further testing phases..
CODING & PROGRAMMING
CSO

8 top penetration testing certifications employers value

Penetration testing, sometimes called ethical hacking or red team hacking, is an exciting career path in which you simulate cyberattacks on target systems in order to test (and, ultimately, improve) their security. It's a job that lots of people currently working in infosec would like to have, and one that can be tricky to get as competition heats up.
COMPUTERS
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Computers
dataversity.net

Angles of AI Ethics

Discussing the rights and wrongs of artificial intelligence (AI) is more urgent than ever before – and more difficult. In the first of a series of articles, I will propose ways to better structure the debate about AI ethics. From online chatbots to automated warehousing and disease diagnosis, AI...
TECHNOLOGY
Beta News

Cybercriminals can penetrate 93 percent of company networks

In 93 percent of cases, an external attacker can breach an organization's network perimeter and gain access to local network resources. This is among the findings of a new study of pentesting projects from Positive Technologies, conducted among financial organizations, fuel and energy organizations, government bodies, industrial businesses, IT companies and other sectors.
PUBLIC SAFETY
mitechnews.com

AWS Penetration Testing Cheat Sheet

DETROIT – AWS offers a number of security features out-of-the-box but it is important to be aware that these mitigations are not impenetrable. There will always be security flaws, especially when your infrastructure grows and the more integrations you have with third-party services. It is essential that you conduct penetration tests on your AWS infrastructure on a regular basis in order to find the vulnerabilities before someone else does.
SOFTWARE
BGR.com

Delete these Android apps, because they’re infected with Joker malware

Don't Miss: Thursday’s deals: 99¢ Amazon Smart Plug, gift card deals, Xbox Series S, more You can never be too careful when installing new software on your devices, especially if you own an Android phone or tablet. Even if an app looks safe, there is a chance that it could contain dangerous code. Even as Google fights back by patching vulnerabilities and closing loopholes, hackers find new ways to sneak malicious apps on to the Google Play store. In fact, one week ago, a security research firm found the Joker malware in yet another popular app on Google Play. Joker malware found...
CELL PHONES
Sunderland Echo

Android users warned about scam that can steal money if you answer your phone

Android users could be potential victims to a malware scam by simply answering a phone call. The scam steals the person’s online banking information and has the ability to go undetected by the majority of antivirus scanners. The malware variant was previously discovered in Brazil where it was distributed through...
CELL PHONES
knowtechie.com

Is there an app to track a phone without them knowing?

A phone tracker app helps you monitor the location and activities of your child, partner, or employee on their mobile phone. This will help you stay at peace knowing that they do not engage in any illicit activities. A phone tracker will enable you to step in quickly to correct any bad behavior.
CELL PHONES
shefinds

5 Apps You Should Delete ASAP To Speed Up Your iPhone, Tech Experts Say

Got an iPhone that is as slow as a slug lately? After you’ve tried everything, including changing your charging habits so that you are keeping your device in a safe 30 to 80 percent charge zone, it may be time to turn your attention to the apps that you use most. In general, apps that use up a lot of resources or run in the background can slow down your phone, according to Tech Expert Aidan Bernard at The Big Phone Store. And, as such, deleting a few of the most battery-consuming of these apps can really help your phone get back on track in terms of speed. But where to start? These are the five apps you should delete ASAP to speed up your iPhone, according to tech experts.
CELL PHONES
HackerNoon

How United Nations Documents and Human Rights Websites Were Used in Spreading Malware

Check Point Research (CPR) and Kaspersky’s Global Research & Analysis Team (GReAT) have been tracking an ongoing attack targeting a small minority group of Uyghur individuals in Xinjiang, China and Pakistan. Attackers use fake United Nations (UN) documents and human rights websites to spread malware that has the ability to exfiltrate information and take control of victims’ PCs. Malicious actors disguised their attacks in the following ways: They created documents that appear to be from the UN, using real UN information to ensure these looked authentic. Set up websites for non-existent organizations claiming to fund charity groups.
PUBLIC SAFETY
HackerNoon

10 Reasons to Choose Sencha Ext JS for Your Data Driven Web Applications

Ext JS is the most comprehensive JavaScript framework for building data-intensive, cross-platform web and mobile applications for any device. Ext JS supports all the modern browsers, including Chrome, Firefox, Safari, IE, IE and Microsoft Edge. Ext JS has preintegrated and -tested high-performance UI components such as HTML5 calendar, grids, lists, trees, forms, menus, toolbars, panels, and windows. Ext J has tools for building robust applications. ExtJS has the necessary tools provided by Sencha.
COMPUTERS
HackerNoon

When to Use a Relational, Non-Relational, or Graph Database

Since NoSQL Databases are widely used and preferred among developers (because of their close relation to the agile methodology) we decided to focus on their functionality in this article. At first, we need to define how we see the NoSQL abbreviation -- considering that there are several different versions of that. In the ‘battle of the meanings,’ we have: 1. Literally the database without SQL usage 2. ‘Not only SQL’. We prefer the second one because SQL is quite prevalent. The NoSQL databases create more intuitive methods of storing data, allowing to model the structured linkage that will be closer to the application’s form. They require fewer transformations when saving or retrieving with NoSQL APIs. Furthermore, NoSQL databases can fully utilize the cloud to ensure minimal outage. As you can deduct, NoSQL DB seems to be more beneficial and more flexible than traditional storing, hence, let’s discover this difference in further detail.
SOFTWARE
AFP

Poland spyware cases 'tip of the iceberg': watchdog

Recent allegations that Pegasus spyware was used against three Polish government opponents are likely the "tip of the iceberg," said a cyber expert Wednesday who helped identify the phone taps. Evidence of the hacking, which has become a major scandal in Poland, was reported by the Canada-based cyber-security watchdog Citizen Lab. "We think this is just the tip of the iceberg and there'll be more discoveries to come," John Scott-Railton, a senior researcher with the group, told AFP. "It's shocking and it looks very bad," he said. "Pegasus is a tool of dictators. Its use in these cases point to an authoritarian slide" in Poland.
WORLD
HackerNoon

HackerNoon

985
Followers
10K+
Post
99K+
Views
ABOUT

How Hackers Start Their Afternoons - HackerNoon is built for technologists to read, write, and publish. We are an open and international community of 12,000+ contributing writers publishing stories and expertise for millions of curious and insightful monthly readers.

 https://hackernoon.com/

