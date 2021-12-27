ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Career Development & Advice

Digital transformation: 4 tips to be a successful IT leader in 2022

By Vikas Gupta
enterprisersproject.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn 2021, leadership was about finding new ways to deliver on commitments and grow, despite global challenges. It involved coaching teams that were working out of home offices and balancing new distractions and personal commitments – all while managing anxiety about what was to come. In 2022, we hope to finally...

enterprisersproject.com

Comments / 0

Related
martechseries.com

CIO Summit Concludes with Digital Transformation Insights from Joget Customers and Industry Thought Leaders

Joget, Inc., the open source no-code/low-code application platform company for faster and simpler digital transformation and its partner, Mokxa Technologies, concluded an insightful CIO summit at Atlantis, Dubai on December 16, 2021. The MOJO (Mokxa and Joget) CIO co-hosted event gathered attendees from a wide range of industries including computer...
TECHNOLOGY
enterprisersproject.com

Hybrid work: 5 resolutions to help leaders support teams

The hybrid work model is here to stay, and the way organizations shape their new work models in early 2022 will influence the structure of the workforce for many years to come. It’s becoming clear that the most practical approach for larger companies is a combination of remote and in-person structure, focused on high engagement, connection, and collaboration.
CAREER DEVELOPMENT & ADVICE
Beta News

Why enterprise automation is key to digital transformation [Q&A]

In the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, many enterprises turned their attention to digital transformation projects. But a talent shortage has held things back, leading many to consider automation as a way to alleviate the burden today's organizations are experiencing. We spoke to Charlie Newark-French, chief operating officer of human...
TECHNOLOGY
GreenBiz

How the water sector's digital transformation will help achieve SDG 6

This is an excerpt adapted from "Digital Water: Enabling a More Resilient, Secure and Equitable Water Future" by Will Sarni. Reproduced here with permission from the author. The world is in a rapid and painful transition from believing that water was plentiful and free (or at the very least inexpensive) to facing the impacts of water scarcity, poor water quality and the variabilities of hydrologic events from climate change. This realization is slowly unfolding as the public sector faces the realization that policy reform is urgently called for to address human tragedies unfolding in cities such as Flint, Michigan and Cape Town, South Africa. Cape Town is not alone as other global cities face a similar water scarcity crisis: Bangalore, India; São Paulo, Brazil; Beijing, China; Cairo, Egypt; Jakarta, Indonesia; Istanbul, Turkey; Mexico City, Mexico; London, England; Miami, Florida, and Los Angeles, California.
INDUSTRY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Digital Transformation#The Transformation#Burnout#Everest Group
thefastmode.com

Make Your Digital Transformation Journey Bear Fruit Featured

A pandemic-riddled 2020 only served to highlight that it’s become all about speed, flexibility and most importantly, agility, especially as the global workforce rapidly adjusted to a non-traditional, upended schedule. Some organizations took note of this and advanced up the digital transformation curve, but some are still yet to see their digital transformation efforts bear fruit.
dig-in.com

How digital transformation enables product innovation, richer customer experiences

For years, digital transformation has been the talk of the insurance industry. In the wake of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, many insurers made bold advances in automating core processes, adopting new technology and expanding their digital selling and collaboration capabilities. Recently, the conversation around digital transformation has changed, evolving from a focus on lower costs and increased operational efficiency to more strategic objectives, such as product innovation and richer customer experiences.
ECONOMY
Forbes

A Push For Digital Transformation: The Global AI Investment Boom

AJ Abdallat is CEO of Beyond Limits, the leader in artificial intelligence and cognitive computing. Artificial intelligence (AI) is making an impression on businesses and professionals. The impact has even been compared to the invention of the internet. We’ve only seen the tip of the iceberg of this technology’s capabilities on macro and micro levels for individuals and venture groups to entire societies. AI interests have grown over the past decade, and we’ll continue that trend as more digital transformation efforts are implemented.
TECHNOLOGY
Dark Reading

Brillio Acquires Cedrus Digital to Strengthen Their Digital Transformation Service Capabilities

Edison, NJ (December 20, 2021) -- Brillio, a leader in digital technology consulting and services, announced today that it has acquired the New York-based digital transformation and cloud consulting firm Cedrus Digital. This acquisition significantly strengthens Brillio’s product & platform engineering, data analytics engineering, cloud security and digital infrastructure capabilities, increasing Brillio’s near-shore presence and proximity to their strategic relationships in North America.
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Jobs
NewsBreak
Career Development & Advice
carehomeprofessional.com

CASPA launches set of principles to enable digital transformation

Digital Social Care (DSC) and the Care Software Providers Association (CASPA) have launched a set of principles to enable digital transformation while ensuring that the impact for people receiving care and care teams is significantly positive. The principles state that digital systems being rolled out to social care providers and...
HEALTH
ceoworld.biz

The Power of Digital Transformation to Improve Productivity and Profitability

As a business leader, how often has a consultant pitched you their silver-bullet solution, promising to dramatically increase your organization’s productivity and profitability? Probably more than you would like. With so many options, it’s no wonder the right pathway may be unclear!. However, one proven pathway to increase...
ECONOMY
Forbes

How To Leverage Digital Transformation For A Competitive Advantage

Marc Emmer is president of Optimize Inc. and an author, speaker and consultant specializing in strategy and strategic planning. Amid all the news around digital transformation, many businesspeople are figuring out how to apply it to their work environment. Digital transformation is coming in many forms, from online payments to workforce automation. But, there is no other business function being transformed as radically and quickly as sales and marketing.
ECONOMY
enterprisersproject.com

IT leadership: 3 ways to show gratitude to teams

Here are two things that currently keep CIOs awake at night:. The increasing workload their teams face as companies are forced to accelerate their digital transformation agendas due to the pandemic and remote work. Hiring challenges and fears of attrition in the face of talent shortages. When I discussed these...
CAREER DEVELOPMENT & ADVICE
valleybusinessreport.com

Millennial Entrepreneur Transforms Space To Success

Roxy Trevino figured it would be a gap summer after earning a graduate degree in architecture from Texas A&M University. Back home in Weslaco, she was helping her parents run one of the Rio Grande Valley’s better-known Mexican food restaurants. Trevino lent a hand with the business’ social media, marketing and event planning. It was the summer of 2019. She was getting a breather after rigorous academic work that included doing research in Spain.
WESLACO, TX
enterprisersproject.com

Our top 10 articles of 2021 for IT leaders

IT leaders learn new tech terms every year, but in 2021, they learned a new management term: Hybrid work. This way of working combines office and remote work. As Jordan Peace wrote in one of our top 10 articles of 2021, “Hybrid work presents some unique challenges for employers: How do you run a meeting when half the team is clustered in a conference room while the others are on Zoom? How do you foster collaboration when some employees may never see each other in person and others are together multiple times per week? And how do you extend the less-obvious benefits of an in-person office — social connection, a shared context with coworkers, and office perks — to those who choose to work from home?”
TECHNOLOGY
crowdfundinsider.com

Digital Transformation: Bank Indonesia Introduces Fast Payment System to Accelerate Digitalization

Has introduced the Bank Indonesia Fast Payment (BI-FAST) system virtually, entitled “Payment System Digital Transformation to Accelerate National Economic Recovery.”. BI-FAST is described as a payment system infrastructure offered by Bank Indonesia and accessible via applications offered by the payment system industry “to facilitate retail payment transactions for the public.’
WORLD

Comments / 0

Community Policy