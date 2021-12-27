Vibrational disorder and densification-induced homogenization of local elasticity in silicate glasses

The etiology of schizophrenia (SCZ), as a serious mental illness, is unknown. The significance of genetics in SCZ pathophysiology is yet unknown, and newly identified mechanisms involved in the regulation of gene transcription may be helpful in determining how these changes affect SCZ development and progression. In the current work, we used a bioinformatics approach to describe the role of long non-coding RNA (lncRNA)-associated competing endogenous RNAs (ceRNAs) in the olfactory epithelium (OE) samples in order to better understand the molecular regulatory processes implicated in SCZ disorders in living individuals. The Gene Expression Omnibus database was used to obtain the OE microarray dataset (GSE73129) from SCZ sufferers and control subjects, which contained information about both lncRNAs and mRNAs. The limma package of R software was used to identify the differentially expressed lncRNAs (DElncRNAs) and mRNAs (DEmRNAs). RNA interaction pairs were discovered using the Human MicroRNA Disease Database, DIANA-LncBase, and miRTarBase databases. In this study, the Pearson correlation coefficient was utilized to find positive correlations between DEmRNAs and DElncRNAs in the ceRNA network. Eventually, lncRNA-associated ceRNA axes were developed based on co-expression relations and DElncRNA-miRNA-DEmRNA interactions. This work found six potential DElncRNA-miRNA-DEmRNA loops in SCZ pathogenesis, including, SNTG2-AS1/hsa-miR-7-5p/SLC7A5, FLG-AS1/hsa-miR-34a-5p/FOSL1, LINC00960/hsa-miR-34a-5p/FOSL1, AQP4-AS1/hsa-miR-335-5p/FMN2, SOX2-OT/hsa-miR-24-3p/NOS3, and CASC2/hsa-miR-24-3p/NOS3. According to the findings, ceRNAs in OE might be promising research targets for studying SCZ molecular mechanisms. This could be a great opportunity to examine different aspects of neurodevelopment that may have been hampered early in SCZ patients.
