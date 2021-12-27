ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chemistry

Vibrational disorder and densification-induced homogenization of local elasticity in silicate glasses

By Omar Benzine
Nature.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWe report the effect of structural compaction on the statistics of elastic disorder in a silicate glass, using heterogeneous elasticity theory with the coherent potential approximation (HET-CPA) and a log-normal distribution of the spatial fluctuations of the shear modulus. The object of our study, a soda lime magnesia silicate glass, is...

www.nature.com

Comments / 0

Related
Nature.com

Country-level factors dynamics and ABO/Rh blood groups contribution to COVID-19 mortality

The identification of factors associated to COVID-19 mortality is important to design effective containment measures and safeguard at-risk categories. In the last year, several investigations have tried to ascertain key features to predict the COVID-19 mortality tolls in relation to country-specific dynamics and population structure. Most studies focused on the first wave of the COVID-19 pandemic observed in the first half of 2020. Numerous studies have reported significant associations between COVID-19 mortality and relevant variables, for instance obesity, healthcare system indicators such as hospital beds density, and bacillus Calmette-Guerin immunization. In this work, we investigated the role of ABO/Rh blood groups at three different stages of the pandemic while accounting for demographic, economic, and health system related confounding factors. Using a machine learning approach, we found that the "B+" blood group frequency is an important factor at all stages of the pandemic, confirming previous findings that blood groups are linked to COVID-19 severity and fatal outcome.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Nature.com

Long non-coding RNA-associated competing endogenous RNA axes in the olfactory epithelium in schizophrenia: a bioinformatics analysis

The etiology of schizophrenia (SCZ), as a serious mental illness, is unknown. The significance of genetics in SCZ pathophysiology is yet unknown, and newly identified mechanisms involved in the regulation of gene transcription may be helpful in determining how these changes affect SCZ development and progression. In the current work, we used a bioinformatics approach to describe the role of long non-coding RNA (lncRNA)-associated competing endogenous RNAs (ceRNAs) in the olfactory epithelium (OE) samples in order to better understand the molecular regulatory processes implicated in SCZ disorders in living individuals. The Gene Expression Omnibus database was used to obtain the OE microarray dataset (GSE73129) from SCZ sufferers and control subjects, which contained information about both lncRNAs and mRNAs. The limma package of R software was used to identify the differentially expressed lncRNAs (DElncRNAs) and mRNAs (DEmRNAs). RNA interaction pairs were discovered using the Human MicroRNA Disease Database, DIANA-LncBase, and miRTarBase databases. In this study, the Pearson correlation coefficient was utilized to find positive correlations between DEmRNAs and DElncRNAs in the ceRNA network. Eventually, lncRNA-associated ceRNA axes were developed based on co-expression relations and DElncRNA-miRNA-DEmRNA interactions. This work found six potential DElncRNA-miRNA-DEmRNA loops in SCZ pathogenesis, including, SNTG2-AS1/hsa-miR-7-5p/SLC7A5, FLG-AS1/hsa-miR-34a-5p/FOSL1, LINC00960/hsa-miR-34a-5p/FOSL1, AQP4-AS1/hsa-miR-335-5p/FMN2, SOX2-OT/hsa-miR-24-3p/NOS3, and CASC2/hsa-miR-24-3p/NOS3. According to the findings, ceRNAs in OE might be promising research targets for studying SCZ molecular mechanisms. This could be a great opportunity to examine different aspects of neurodevelopment that may have been hampered early in SCZ patients.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Reduction in trabecular meshwork stem cell content in donor eyes with primary open angle glaucoma

We previously identified and characterized human trabecular meshwork stem cells (TMSCs) based on high expression of ABCG2/p75 positivity and high nucleus to cytoplasmic ratio. These TMSCs expressing high ABCG2 and p75 were located to the insert region of the human TM. Additionally, we demonstrated an age-related reduction in the TMSC content which was significantly associated with TM cell loss. In continuation, this study was aimed to determine the TMSC content in glaucomatous donor eyes wherein a drastic reduction in TM cellularity has already been reported. Anterior segments from known glaucomatous (n"‰="‰6) and age-matched normal (n"‰="‰8) donors were dissected into four quadrants. A minimum of three sections from each quadrant were used for histopathological analysis as well as immunostaining. Analysis of hematoxylin and eosin-stained sections from glaucomatous tissues revealed a decrease in total TM cellularity, thickening of trabecular beams, fusion of trabeculae, absence of patent Schlemm's canal compared to age-matched controls. In addition, the TM thickness at various positions of the meshwork and the coronal as well as the meridional diameters of the Schlemm's canal were observed to be significantly reduced in glaucomatous eyes. Further, sections from both the groups were immunostained for universal stem cell marker ABCG2 and neural crest derived stem cell marker p75. The images were acquired using Leica SP8 confocal microscope. Quantification of total TM cellularity based on nuclear counterstain (mean"‰Â±"‰SD) using ImageJ identified 69.33"‰Â±"‰12.77 cells/section in control eyes. In glaucomatous donors, the TM cellularity was found to be reduced significantly to 41.83"‰Â±"‰9.0 (p"‰="‰0.0007). In addition, a reduction in the percentage of TMSCs (cells with high ABCG2 expression and p75 positivity) was evident in glaucomatous donors (0.14"‰Â±"‰0.17%) compared to age-matched controls (4.73"‰Â±"‰5.46%) (p"‰="‰0.064). Thus, the present study confirmed the significant decline in TM cellularity and a reducing trend in the TMSC content, though this reduction was non-significant in glaucomatous donor eyes. Further studies are essential to elucidate the role of TMSCs in the pathogenesis of primary open angle glaucoma.
CANCER
Nature.com

A selective Cu complex with 4-fluorophenoxyacetic acid hydrazide and phenanthroline displays DNA-cleaving and pro-apoptotic properties in cancer cells

The thin line between efficacy and toxicity has challenged cancer therapy. As copper is an essential micronutrient and is important to tumor biology, CuII complexes emerged as an alternative to chemotherapy; however, its biological properties need to be better understood. Thus, we report in vitro the antitumor effects of two CuII complexes named [Cu(4-fh)(phen)(ClO4)2] (complex 1) and [Cu(4-nh)(phen)(ClO4)2]Â·H2O (complex 2), in which 4-fh"‰="‰4-fluorophenoxyacetic acid hydrazide; 4-nh"‰="‰4-nitrobenzoic hydrazide and phen"‰="‰1,10-phenanthroline. Both complexes presented cytotoxic activity against tumor cells, but only complex 1 showed significant selectivity. Complex 1 also induced DNA-damage, led to G0/G1 arrest and triggered apoptosis, which was initiated by an autophagy dysfunction. The significant in vitro selectivity and the action mechanism of complex 1 are noteworthy and reveal this prodrug as promising for anticancer therapy.
CANCER
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Borosilicate Glass#Glass Transition#Silica#The Vibrations#Nmr
Nature.com

A novel mechanism to generate metallic single crystals

Generally, the evolution of metallic single crystals is based on crystal growth. The single crystal is either produced by growing a seed single crystal or by sophisticated grain selection processes followed by crystal growth. Here, we describe for the first time a fully new mechanism to generate single crystals based on thermo-mechanically induced texture formation during additive manufacturing. The single crystal develops due to two different mechanisms. The first step is a standard grain selection process due to directional solidification, leading to a pronounced fiber texture. The second and new mechanism bases on successive thermo-mechanically induced plastic deformations and texture formation in FCC crystals under compression. During this second step, the columnar grain structure transforms into a single crystal by rotation of individual grains. Thus, the single crystal forms step by step by merging the originally columnar grain structure. This novel, stress induced mechanism opens up completely new perspectives to fabricate single crystalline components and to accurately adjust the orientation according to the load.
CHEMISTRY
Nature.com

Utilization of Carica papaya latex on coating of SPIONs for dye removal and drug delivery

Latex, a milky substance found in a variety of plants which is a natural source of biologically active compounds. In this study, Latex was collected from raw Carica papaya and was characterized using UV"“Vis, FTIR and GC"“MS analyses. Super Paramagnetic Iron Oxide Nanoparticles (SPIONs) were synthesized, coated with C. papaya latex (PL-Sp) and characterized using UV"“Vis, FT-IR, SEM"“EDX, XRD, VSM and Zeta potential analyses. SPIONs and latex coated SPIONs (PL-Sp) were used in batch adsorption study for effective removal of Methylene blue (MB) dye, where (PL-Sp) removed MB dye effectively. Further the PL-Sp was used to produce a nanoconjugate loaded with curcumin and it was characterized using UV"“Vis spectrophotometer, FT-IR, SEM"“EDX, XRD, VSM and Zeta potential. It showed a sustained drug release pattern and also found to have good antibacterial and anticancer activity.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Investigation of possible underlying mechanisms behind water-induced glucose reduction in adults with high copeptin

Elevated copeptin, a surrogate marker of vasopressin, is linked to low water intake and increased diabetes risk. Water supplementation in habitual low-drinkers with high copeptin significantly lowers both fasting plasma (fp) copeptin and glucose. This study aims at investigating possible underlying mechanisms. Thirty-one healthy adults with high copeptin (>"‰10.7Â pmolÂ·Lâˆ’1 (men),"‰>"‰6.1Â pmolâˆ’1 (women)) and 24-h urine volume of"‰<"‰1.5L and osmolality of"‰>"‰600 mOsmÂ·kgâˆ’1 were included. The intervention consisted of addition of 1.5Â L water daily for 6Â weeks. Fp-adrenocorticotropic hormone (ACTH), fp-cortisol, 24-h urine cortisol, fasting and 2Â h (post oral glucose) insulin and glucagon were not significantly affected by the water intervention. However, decreased (Î” baseline-6Â weeks) fp-copeptin was significantly associated with Î”fp-ACTH (r"‰="‰0.76, p"‰<"‰0.001) and Î”fp-glucagon (r"‰="‰0.39, p"‰="‰0.03), respectively. When dividing our participants according to baseline copeptin, median fp-ACTH was reduced from 13.0 (interquartile range 9.2"“34.5) to 7.7 (5.3"“9.9) pmolÂ Lâˆ’1, p"‰="‰0.007 in the top tertile of copeptin, while no reduction was observed in the other tertiles. The glucose lowering effect from water may partly be attributable to decreased activity in the hypothalamic"“pituitary"“adrenal axis.
HEALTH
Nature.com

The evolutionary history of the polyQ tract in huntingtin sheds light on its functional pro-neural activities

Huntington's disease is caused by a pathologically long (>35) CAG repeat located in the first exon of the Huntingtin gene (HTT). While pathologically expanded CAG repeats are the focus of extensive investigations, non-pathogenic CAG tracts in protein-coding genes are less well characterized. Here, we investigated the function and evolution of the physiological CAG tract in the HTT gene. We show that the poly-glutamine (polyQ) tract encoded by CAGs in the huntingtin protein (HTT) is under purifying selection and subjected to stronger selective pressures than CAG-encoded polyQ tracts in other proteins. For natural selection to operate, the polyQ must perform a function. By combining genome-edited mouse embryonic stem cells and cell assays, we show that small variations in HTT polyQ lengths significantly correlate with cells' neurogenic potential and with changes in the gene transcription network governing neuronal function. We conclude that during evolution natural selection promotes the conservation and purity of the CAG-encoded polyQ tract and that small increases in its physiological length influence neural functions of HTT. We propose that these changes in HTT polyQ length contribute to evolutionary fitness including potentially to the development of a more complex nervous system.
SCIENCE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Science
NewsBreak
Chemistry
Nature.com

Histone lysine methacrylation is a dynamic post-translational modification regulated by HAT1 and SIRT2

Histone lysine crotonylation is a posttranslational modification with demonstrated functions in transcriptional regulation. Here we report the discovery of a new type of histone posttranslational modification, lysine methacrylation (Kmea), corresponding to a structural isomer of crotonyllysine. We validate the identity of this modification using diverse chemical approaches and further confirm the occurrence of this type of histone mark by pan specific and site-specific anti-methacryllysine antibodies. In total, we identify 27 Kmea modified histone sites in HeLa cells using affinity enrichment with a pan Kmea antibody and mass spectrometry. Subsequent biochemical studies show that histone Kmea is a dynamic mark, which is controlled by HAT1 as a methacryltransferase and SIRT2 as a de-methacrylase. Altogether, these investigations uncover a new type of enzyme-catalyzed histone modification and suggest that methacrylyl-CoA generating metabolism is part of a growing number of epigenome-associated metabolic pathways.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Antimicrobial and cytotoxic activity of electrosprayed chitosan nanoparticles against endodontic pathogens and Balb/c 3T3 fibroblast cells

The aims of this study were to synthesize highly positively charged chitosan nanoparticles (Ch-Np) using the electrospraying technique, and to test their antimicrobial activity against endodontic pathogens, and cytotoxicity against fibroblast cells. Ch-Np were synthesized from low molecular weight chitosan (LMW-Ch) using the electrospraying technique, and characterized. The antimicrobial activity was evaluated against Streptococcus mutans, Enterococcus faecalis, and Candida albicans in their planktonic state using a Time-Kill Test performed by using broth micro-dilution technique, and against biofilm biomass using a microtiter plate biofilm assay. The cytotoxicity was evaluated using Balb/c 3T3 fibroblast cells with the standard MTT assay. Electrospraying of LMW-Ch produced Ch-Np with an average size of 200Â nm, and a surface charge of 51.7Â mV. Ch-Np completely eradicated S. mutans and E. faecalis in the planktonic state and showed fungistatic activity against C. albicans. Furthermore, it significantly reduced the biofilm biomass for all the tested microbial species [S. mutans (p"‰="‰0.006), E. faecalis (p"‰<"‰0.0001), and C. albicans (p"‰="‰0.004)]. When tested for cytotoxicity using 3T3 cells, Ch-Np showed no cytotoxicity. In conclusion, the highly positively charged, colloidal dispersion of Ch-Np are effective as a biocompatible endodontic antimicrobial agent.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

No pervasive relationship between species size and local abundance trends

Although there is some evidence that larger species could be more prone to population declines, the potential role of size traits in determining changes in community composition has been underexplored in global-scale analyses. Here, we combine a large cross-taxon assemblage time series database (BioTIME) with multiple trait databases to show that there is no clear correlation within communities between size traits and changes in abundance over time, suggesting that there is no consistent tendency for larger species to be doing proportionally better or worse than smaller species at local scales.
WILDLIFE
Nature.com

Structure of the human cone photoreceptor cyclic nucleotide-gated channel

Nature Structural & Molecular Biology (2021)Cite this article. Cyclic nucleotide-gated (CNG) channels transduce light-induced chemical signals into electrical signals in retinal cone and rod photoreceptors. Structures of native CNG channels, which are heterotetramers formed by CNGA and CNGB subunits, have not been obtained. In the present study, we report a high-resolution cryo-electron microscopy structure of the human cone CNG channel in the apo closed state. The channel contains three CNGA3 and one CNGB3 subunits. Arg403 in the pore helix of CNGB3 projects into an asymmetric selectivity filter and forms hydrogen bonds with two pore-lining backbone carbonyl oxygens. Arg442 in S6 of CNGB3 protrudes into and occludes the pore below the hydrophobic cavity gate previously observed in homotetrameric CNGA channels. It is interesting that Arg403Gln is a disease mutation, and Arg442 is replaced by glutamine in some animal species with dichromatic or monochromatic vision. These and other unique structural features and the disease link conferred by CNGB3 indicate a critical role of CNGB3 in shaping cone photoresponses.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Direct propylene epoxidation with oxygen using a photo-electro-heterogeneous catalytic system

Propylene oxide is a crucial feedstock in the plastic industry. The direct epoxidation of propylene using O2 is considered among the most promising means of producing propylene oxide. Here we report an integrated photo-electro-heterogeneous catalytic system for propylene epoxidation with O2. Bismuth vanadate (or TiO2) photocatalyst and a Co-based electrocatalyst produces H2O2. A titanium silicalite-1 heterogeneous catalyst subsequently epoxidizes propylene to propylene oxide with the in situ-generated H2O2. The proposed system enables propylene oxide production with O2 as the sole oxidizing agent under light irradiation without using H2, a sacrificial agent, or external bias. It stably produces propylene oxide for 24"‰h with high selectivity (â‰¥98%) under ambient conditions. These results demonstrate the potential of this catalytic system to produce chemical compounds in an environmentally benign manner.
CHEMISTRY
Nature.com

Cognitive load decreases cooperation and moral punishment in a Prisoner's Dilemma game with punishment option

The present study serves to test whether cooperation and moral punishment are affected by cognitive load. Dual-process theories postulate that moral behavior is intuitive which leads to the prediction that cooperation and moral punishment should remain unaffected or may even increase when cognitive load is induced by a secondary task. However, it has also been proposed that cognitive control and deliberation are necessary to choose an economically costly but morally justified option. A third perspective implies that the effects of cognitive load may depend on the specific processes involved in social dilemmas. In the present study, participants played a simultaneous Prisoner's Dilemma game with a punishment option. First, both players decided to cooperate or defect. Then they had the opportunity to punish the partners. In the cognitive-load group, cognitive load was induced by a continuous tone classification task while the no-load group had no distractor task. Under cognitive load, cooperation and moral punishment decreased in comparison to the no-load condition. By contrast, hypocritical and antisocial punishment were not influenced by the dual-task manipulation. Increased cognitive load was associated with a bias to punish the partners irrespective of the outcome of the Prisoner's Dilemma game, suggesting that punishment was applied less purposefully in the cognitive-load condition. The present findings are thus in line with the idea that the availability of cognitive resources does not always have a suppressive effect on moral behaviors, but can have facilitating effects on cooperation and moral punishment.
Nature.com

Mitochondrial function influences expression of methamphetamine-induced behavioral sensitization

Repeated methamphetamine use leads to long lasting brain and behavioral changes in humans and laboratory rats. These changes have high energy requirements, implicating a role for mitochondria. We explored whether mitochondrial function underpins behaviors that occur in rats months after stopping methamphetamine self-administration. Accordingly, rats self-administered intravenous methamphetamine for 3Â h/day for 14Â days. The mitochondrial toxin rotenone was administered as (1Â mg/kg/day for 6Â days) via an osmotic minipump starting at 0, 14 or 28Â days of abstinence abstinence. On abstinence day 61, expression of methamphetamine-induced behavioral sensitization was obtained with an acute methamphetamine challenge in rotenone-free rats. Rotenone impeded the expression of sensitization, with the most robust effects obtained with later abstinence exposure. These findings verified that self-titration of moderate methamphetamine doses results in behavioral (and thus brain) changes that can be revealed months after exposure termination, and that the meth-initiated processes progressed during abstinence so that longer abstinence periods were more susceptible to the consequences of exposure to a mitochondrial toxin.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

The Ising triangular-lattice antiferromagnet neodymium heptatantalate as a quantum spin liquid candidate

Disordered magnetic states known as spin liquids are of paramount importance in both fundamental and applied science. A classical state of this kind was predicted for the Ising antiferromagnetic triangular model, while additional non-commuting exchange terms were proposed to induce its quantum version-a quantum spin liquid. However, these predictions have not yet been confirmed experimentally. Here, we report evidence for such a state in the triangular-lattice antiferromagnet NdTa7O19. We determine its magnetic ground state, which is characterized by effective spin-1/2 degrees of freedom with Ising-like nearest-neighbour correlations and gives rise to spin excitations persisting down to the lowest accessible temperature of 40"‰mK. Our study demonstrates the key role of strong spin"“orbit coupling in stabilizing spin liquids that result from magnetic anisotropy and highlights the large family of rare-earth (RE) heptatantalates RETa7O19 as a framework for realization of these states, which represent a promising platform for quantum applications.
PHYSICS
Nature.com

A nano phototheranostic approach of toluidine blue conjugated gold silver core shells mediated photodynamic therapy to treat diabetic foot ulcer

Diabetic foot infection caused by multidrug-resistant bacteria, is becoming serious problem. Moreover, polymicrobial biofilms contribute significantly to the persistent infections. In the present study, we investigated the effectiveness of novel toluidine blue conjugated chitosan coated gold"“silver core"“shell nanoparticles (TBO"“chit"“Au"“AgNPs) mediated photodynamic therapy and demonstrate their use as a nontoxic antibacterial therapy to combat diabetic foot ulcer (DFU) caused by multi-drug resistant strains both in monomicrobial and polymicrobial state of infection. In vitro efficacy of TBO"“chit"“Au"“AgNPs mediated photodynamic therapy (PDT) against polymicrobial biofilms was determined using standard plate count method and compared with that of monomicrobial biofilms of each species. Different anti-biofilm assays and microscopic studies were performed to check the efficacy of TBO"“chit"“Au"“AgNPs mediated PDT, displayed significant decrease in the formation of biofilm. Finally, its therapeutic potential was validated in vivo type-2DFU. Cytokines level was found reduced, using nano-phototheranostic approach, indicating infection control. Expression profile of growth factors confirmed both the pathogenesis and healing of DFU. Hence, we conclude that TBO"“chit"“Au"“AgNPs mediated PDT is a promising anti-bacterial therapeutic approach which leads to a synergistic healing of DFU caused by MDR bacterial strains.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Internal structure of ultralow-velocity zones consistent with origin from a basal magma ocean

Seismological observations reveal patches of low-velocity anomalies at the core"“mantle boundary known as ultralow-velocity zones. Despite recent advances, their origin and dynamic link to the lowermost mantle remain unclear. Here we employ seismic data analysis and high-resolution geodynamic modelling to study the origin of ultralow-velocity zones beneath the Coral Sea between Australia and New Zealand. The analysis of core-reflected waveforms with rigorous estimation of Bayesian uncertainties shows strong evidence of stratified density increases (~30%) and shear-wave velocity decreases (~50%) within the ultralow-velocity zones. These zones thin on two sides and occur at the edge of the Pacific large low-shear-velocity province. Geodynamic modelling demonstrates that these features are consistent with the presence of compositional heterogeneities within the ultralow-velocity zones that may be caused by the remnants of Earth's early differentiation. We conclude that small-scale structures that are compositionally distinct from their surroundings reside at the bottom of the mantle without full homogenization, throughout Earth's history.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Young duplicate genic DNA

Analysis of population genomic and transcriptomic data of flies and humans shows that species-specific mutation biases and common selective forces have collectively shaped the early evolutionary phase of duplicated DNA segments that overlap with coding genes. Genes that arose from DNA duplication events are prevalent in the genomes of all...
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Singleton exome sequencing of 90 fetuses with ultrasound anomalies revealing novel disease-causing variants and genotype"“phenotype correlations

European Journal of Human Genetics (2022)Cite this article. Exome sequencing has been increasingly implemented in prenatal genetic testing for fetuses with morphological abnormalities but normal rapid aneuploidy detection and microarray analysis. We present a retrospective study of 90 fetuses with different abnormal ultrasound findings, in which we employed the singleton exome sequencing (sES; 75 fetuses) or to a lesser extent (15 fetuses) a multigene panel analysis of 6713 genes as a primary tool for the detection of monogenic diseases. The detection rate of pathogenic or likely pathogenic variants in this study was 34.4%. The highest diagnostic rate of 56% was in fetuses with multiple anomalies, followed by cases with skeletal or renal abnormalities (diagnostic rate of 50%, respectively). We report 20 novel disease-causing variants in different known disease-associated genes and new genotype"“phenotype associations for the genes KMT2D, MN1, CDK10, and EXOC3L2. Based on our data, we postulate that sES of fetal index cases with a concurrent sampling of parental probes for targeted testing of the origin of detected fetal variants could be a suitable tool to obtain reliable and rapid prenatal results, particularly in situations where a trio analysis is not possible.
SCIENCE

Comments / 0

Community Policy