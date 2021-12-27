ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cobra Kai: Season 4 Review

Empire
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Karate Kid Part III might not have been the most illustrious entry in the wax-on/wax-off saga, but it did introduce a compelling wrinkle: driving a wedge between Daniel LaRusso (Ralph Macchio) and his bonsai-trimming mentor, Mr Miyagi (Pat Morita). This fourth season of Netflix’s hugely enjoyable spin-off — which takes...

www.empireonline.com

FOX 40 News WICZ TV

'Cobra Kai' delivers plenty of new kicks with its twisty fourth season

"Cobra Kai" might not be the best show on TV, but few appear to have more fun playing with their formats, as this "Karate Kid" revival -- having received a major commercial boost from its migration to Netflix -- kicks off (literally) its fourth season. Each new round of episodes...
cartermatt.com

Cobra Kai season 4 posters set the stage for All Valley showdown

We’re just under two weeks now from the arrival of Cobra Kai season 4 — why not celebrate with some of the latest posters?. If you’ve see any of the hype so far regarding the new season, then you know or less what we’re building up to at this point: An epic karate showdown like no other. In one corner, we’ve got the team-up of Daniel LaRusso and Johnny Lawrence, who are bringing their students together like never before. Meanwhile, in the other you’ve got Cobra Kai, led now by the one-two punch of John Kreese and Terry Silver, who will be a huge part of the upcoming season.
Popculture

'Cobra Kai' Star Thomas Ian Griffith Details Ralph Macchio Reunion in Season 4 (Exclusive)

Season 4 of Cobra Kai is right around the corner, and fans are ready to see the return of Terry Silver played by Thomas Ian Griffith. With Silver back in The Karate Kid story, this means Griffith is reunited with Ralph Macchio as the two worked together in The Karate Kid Part III. In an exclusive interview with PopCulture.com, Griffith explained how was it reuniting with Macchio ahead of the show's anticipated premiere this month.
TVOvermind

Cobra Kai Has Grown Beyond The Karate Kid

Season four of Cobra Kai is almost here and it’s past time to recap and mention how much the story has changed and evolved over the past three seasons. When the mention of the show first came to YouTube it was a bit of a shock, not to mention a nice surprise since the chance to get back into the action with Johnny Lawrence and Daniel LaRusso felt almost too good to be true. Things only got better though when people were able to see that there was a definite reason why Johnny’s life wasn’t perfect, and why he was so aggressive. But as of now, the source material for the main story is coming close to being used up as season four is bringing back Terry Silver, and will be reviewing the final chapter of The Karate Kid before finally passing the torch to the next generation. There’s plenty that we can go over when talking about the last three seasons, not the least of which is going to be the story of Johnny and Daniel, and how they’ve at least started to see the similarities in one another thanks to their interactions, and thanks to Allie, who came back in the third season.
Den of Geek

The Karate Kid Part III We’ll Never See

Cobra Kai continues to effectively mine the long-dormant characters and continuity of The Karate Kid film franchise. The strategy has yielded a successful series that basks in the built-in nostalgia of those old enough to recall the films’ heyday, and even fosters a new generation of fandom. However, the show’s fourth season taps into 1989’s The Karate Kid Part III with the heralded return of villain Terry Silver—a controversial callback, seeing as that film remains widely maligned. Interestingly, a radically different third entry was originally envisioned, one that would have taken the trilogy into time-travel territory.
Popculture

'Cobra Kai' Star Tanner Buchanan Talks Robby's 'Big Decisions' in Season 4 (Exclusive)

Cobra Kai Season 4 begins streaming on Netflix this Friday, and fans will find out who are the best fighters in the Valley. The focus of Season 4 is the All Valley Karate tournament, and Robby is one of the favorites to win it all. PopCulture.com recently caught up with Tanner Buchanan, who plays Robby in Cobra Kai, and he talked about what fans can expect from his character in the fourth season.
thefandomentals.com

Cobra Kai is a Reboot Done Right

At first glance, Cobra Kai seems like yet another modern reboot hoping to cash in on its successor’s popularity. After all, it pops up in an age where sequels and remakes dominate Hollywood, and it fits perfectly into the ’80s craze popularized by Stranger Things, another Netflix hit show. However, a closer look at the series proves that, although Cobra Kai may be another reboot of a classic ’80s property, this new iteration has plenty of original ideas.
cartermatt.com

Cobra Kai season 4 spoilers: Why is Terry Silver on board now?

We’re only a matter of days until the premiere of Cobra Kai season 4 on Netflix, and you better believe we’re all sorts of excitement! This show will bring battles, humor, and a few heartfelt moments that could even bring a tear to your eye. So who is...
Popculture

'Cobra Kai' Season 4 Takes Netflix Series to Brave New Heights (Review)

Ever since Cobra Kai premiered on YouTube Red in 2018, it has gained a big following as it pays homage to The Karate Kid franchise. And now that the show has moved to Netflix, the fanbase has only gotten stronger. But moving to a bigger platform is not the only reason the show is popular. Co-creators Josh Heald, Jon Hurwitz and Hayden Schlossberg are telling a story that is original but also has the elements that made The Karate Kid one of the top films in the 1980s. Season 4, which begins streaming on Netflix New Year's Eve, proves that the series is not going anywhere anytime soon.
cartermatt.com

Cobra Kai season 4 premiere: Terry Silver, John Kreese reunite

The Cobra Kai season 4 premiere was enormously hyped and, because of that, we were of course hoping for awesome stuff across the board. Luckily, we got that courtesy of Terry Silver from the very start. Within this first episode, the Netflix series did a great job of establishing where...
Cosmopolitan

Meet the Cast and Characters of 'Cobra Kai'

Just when you thought things in the valley were starting to calm down, Cobra Kai keeps us guessing with another wild karate feud. While we wish we can join in with some of our moves to help the students of Miyagi-Do and Eagle Fang take down Cobra Kai, this cast definitely knows what they're doing. Unsurprisingly though, after four seasons, the actors have grown substantially (unlike their characters who seem to be stuck in the same grade). Whether you're curious about who is playing who or just how old some of the younger cast members are, you're going to want to scroll down and get to know the cast members of Cobra Kai (and maybe even follow their Instas).
Cheddar News

'Cobra Kai' Star Jacob Bertrand on Season 4, Podcasting With Co-Star Xolo Maridueña

The hit series "Cobra Kai" on Netflix is about to drop the fourth season on December 31. Jacob Bertrand, who plays Eli "Hawk" Moskowitz, joined Cheddar to talk about what viewers can expect from his character in the upcoming season and why it translates so well with new audiences as well as fans of the original "Karate Kid" film. Bertrand also discussed his podcast with series co-star Xolo Maridueña called "Lone Lobos."
Decider.com

‘Cobra Kai’ Season 4 Ending Explained: What’s Next For Miguel, Kreese, Robby, and Karate in the Valley?

*** Does an article titled “Cobra Kai Season 4 Ending Explained” contain spoilers? You bet your newly won All Valley Under 18 Karate Tournament trophy it does! ***. The fourth season of Netflix’s Cobra Kai is in the books. I laughed, I cried, I rewatched the Johnny Lawrence training montage from Episode 5 (“Match Point”) a couple hundred times. You know, normal Cobra Kai stuff. Before we get into what could potentially happen in Season 5, here’s a brief summary of the Cobra Kai Season 4 finale: “The Rise.”
Popculture

'Cobra Kai' Season 4: 2 Popular Characters Win All Valley Karate Tournament in Season Finale

Cobra Kai Season 4 spoilers ahead. The fourth season of Cobra Kai is all about the All Valley Karate Tournament, and there were some major changes to the event. For the first time in its history, the tournament added a girls champion and a grand champion for one dojo. And when it was all said and done, Hawk (Jacob Bertrand) became the boys' champion, and Tory (Peyton List) won the girls' side.
