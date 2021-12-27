Telefonica buys Ericsson 5G equipment to replace some Huawei gear

Chinese telecom giant Huawei said on Friday its annual revenue had fallen by nearly a third from the previous year, as it continued to be weighed down by US sanctions that have hit its smartphone sales. Huawei has been caught in the crossfire of a US-China trade and technology rivalry after the administration of former president Donald Trump moved to cripple the company over concerns it could pose a cybersecurity and espionage threat. The firm's revenue for this year fell by 29 percent year-on-year to 634 billion yuan ($99.5 billion), said rotating chairman Guo Ping in an annual new year message. "In 2021, despite all the trials and tribulations, we worked hard to create tangible value for our customers and local communities," Guo said.

BUSINESS ・ 1 DAY AGO