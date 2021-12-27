ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

The Tumult Dies?

steynonline.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleProgramming note: If you missed this weekend's audio episode of Steyn's Song of the Week on Serenade Radio, you can catch the re-run at 9pm Thursday GMT, which is 4pm North American Eastern. Wherever you are on the planet, simply click the button at top right here. In our...

www.steynonline.com

steynonline.com

Choose Your Dystopia

If you missed today's edition of our Clubland Q&A live around the planet, here's the action replay. Simply click above and settle back for an hour-and-a-quarter of Mark's answers to questions from Steyn Club members around the planet on where we're headed after 2021, from a Trump New Year announcement to a Canadian Wexit - all capped off with a song for the season.
MARK STEYN
steynonline.com

A Se'nnight of Steyn, December 20-26

Happy Boxing Day to readers around Britain and the Commonwealth. Happy St Stephen's Day to our European readers. And Happy First Sunday After Saturday to our American readers. Mark will have a song for the season on Serenade Radio in the UK today at 5.30pm GMT - that's 12.30pm North American Eastern. You can listen to the show from anywhere on the planet right here. Shortly afterwards he will be back at SteynOnline for a live Boxing Day Bonanza starting at 2pm Eastern.
WORLD
steynonline.com

Farewell 2021

Welcome to the audio edition of The Mark Steyn Show, in which Mark bids farewell to a rotten year with a sampling of his observations on events as they happened: You can hear his more or less instant reactions to the January 6th "insurrection" and the Fall of Kabul while they were ongoing, plus more considered takes on China and Covid, Hunter's artwork, the muted churches and America's disintegrating cities. Along the way, there are also excerpts from some of Steyn's interviewees this last year, and he tips his hat to some absent friends.
ENTERTAINMENT
steynonline.com

Civilizational Death by TikTok

Hi everyone and welcome back to the last edition of Laura's Links for the calendar year 2021. Good riddance to another communist China-inspired annus horribilis. So much to complain about, so little space!. As I was out in the virtual fields of the vast internet over the week, lovingly picking...
NFL
steynonline.com

Non-Stop New Year Number Ones

Happy New Year to our readers, listeners and viewers around the world. If you want to hear my take on the last twelve grim months, you'll find that here. Meanwhile, by popular request, here's a Hogmanay-modified version of part of our six-hour live Boxing Day Bonanza - in which I count back across a century the hits and headlines that were Number One at New Year. The music is wide-ranging - from Rihanna to Melanie, the Bangles to the Tokens, Rod to Nat, the Monkees to the Mills Brothers, Adele's tune to Elmer's tune... We're doing them in reverse order back through the years because, as I say rather sadly, "that way the songs get better". On the other hand, for the first time ever, Steyn plays Nickelback. And we do end with a perfect New Year song.
ENTERTAINMENT
steynonline.com

Shattering the Glass Ceiling

Programming note: Next week The Mark Steyn Show will air every weeknight on GB News, starting on Monday at 8pm GMT - that's 3pm North American Eastern. On the New Year edition Mark led off with some thoughts on ...well, not the last twelve months but selected years from the last half-millennium, and their lessons for our own time - including with regard to China, now experimenting with "brain control" technology. Then Sally Leivesley joined Steyn to discuss the dozens of convicted terrorists about to be sprung from Her Majesty's Prisons.
TV & VIDEOS
steynonline.com

The Mark Steyn Show

Today, New Year's Eve, I'll be live on your TV screens for the final 2021 edition of The Mark Steyn Show on the new must-see UK channel GB News. Not sure what else is on the rundown for tonight's show, but Conrad Black will weigh in on the Ghislaine Maxwell verdict, and the rapper Zuby will weigh in on J K Rowling: he's all-man, but he identified as female just long enough to set a new women's world deadlift record.
TV & VIDEOS
Vibe

Rhonda Stubbins White, Actress on Tyler Perry’s ‘Ruthless,’ Dead At 60

Actress Rhonda Stubbins White is dead at age 60 The Hollywood Reporter reported. The veteran actress most recently led as the cult leader Agnes on Ruthless, a Tyler Perry-created drama series on BET+.  Stubbins died in her Los Angeles home of cancer on Monday (Dec. 6). White studied acting in the early 1980s at New York University’s Tisch School of the Arts and made her television debut in 1992 on an episode of NBC’s Here and Now. She continued to earn a CableACE nomination for the HBO miniseries Laurel Avenue in 1993. In 1994, the Brooklyn native played opposite Diana Ross in the ABC telefilm Out...
CELEBRITIES
Entertainment Times

Queen Elizabeth Furious At Prince William For Confessing That He Has Depression

Queen Elizabeth is allegedly seething at Prince William after the latter confessed that he has been diagnosed with depression. In its Dec. 27 issue, Globe claimed that the queen is aware that a lot of her relatives struggle with their mental health. but she doesn’t like the fact that even Prince William had to come clean about his depression when no one asked him in the first place.
MENTAL HEALTH
disneydining.com

‘Frozen’ Voice Actress Found Dead at 35 Years Old

Sad news to report as we have learned that Sayaka Kanda, the Frozen actress who voiced Anna in the Japanese dubbed version of Disney’s Frozen has died. The Japanese actress, Sayaka Kanda is known for many voice-over roles including Idoly Pride, Star Blazers 2202, and Convenience Store Boyfriends. She recently voiced Princess Anna in the Japanese dubbed version of Disney’s Frozen and was to appear in the upcoming April 2022 production of Galaxy Express 999.
CELEBRITIES
IFLScience

This Is What Nostradamus Actually Predicted Would Happen In 2022

If you've spent enough time on the Internet towards the end of the year, you've probably come across a fair few "this is what famed astrologer Nostradamus predicted for next year" articles. A lot of them tend to make out like the predictions are set in stone, as though Nostradamus was sat in the 1500s writing "and in 2021 you'll all be dealing with COVID, which is going to be an absolute nightmare, but brace yourselves because in 2022 Chris Pratt's voicing Mario."
ASTRONOMY
The Independent

Tucker Carlson guest compares being transgender to marrying a cat

A conservative radio journalist and Fox News anchor Tucker Carlson have both been condemned for calling transgender people “Satanic”.Jason Whitlock, who hosts a show for Blaze TV, told Carlson on Wednesday that transgender people wanted to “marry a cat” and were “Satanic”. He argued that transgender people were a part of a “coalition that has been built of criminals”, and incorrectly suggested that LGBT+ rights were being pushed by so-called “global elites”. “There is a coalition that has been built of criminals, the mentally unstable, and just bitter people who are being used and funded to short America, to...
ENTERTAINMENT
enstarz.com

Nicole Kidman Determined Not to Come Back To US for One Reason: Husband Keith Urban Can't Say No To Actress? [Report]

Speculations believe that Nicole Kidman will be moving back to her family in Australia and has no plans on going back to the United States with her husband, Keith Urban. Based on a report by the New Idea, while the Australian-American couple is residing in Nashville, Tennessee, the actress is ready to come back home. And aside from that, Kidman was said to be fully determined to spend more time with her mother, Janelle.
NASHVILLE, TN
Indy100

Woman becomes first person ever with Māori face tattoo to present news

An “inspiring” newsreader has made history as the first person with a MÄori face tattoo to present primetime news. Oriini Kaipara hosted Newshub’s 6 o’clock news on Monday (December 27) to fill in for regular hosts Sam Hayes and Mike McRoberts. She is set to take up a permanent role for the news outlet’s 4.30pm bulletin but hopes to become a presenter for the 6.00pm slot.Kaipara explained that she got the tattoo in 2017 after a DNA test revealed she was 100 per cent MÄori. The moko kauae – a sacred lower chin tattoo worn by MÄori women...
CELEBRITIES
People

Maggie Gyllenhaal Says 'People Are Irritated by Actresses with a Lot of Ideas': 'I'm Not an Idiot'

Maggie Gyllenhaal is shedding light on the treatment of actresses in Hollywood. The Oscar-nominated actress, 44, has starred in films like The Dark Knight, Secretary and Stranger Than Fiction, and she makes her directorial debut with The Lost Daughter, which she also wrote. Speaking with The New York Times, Gyllenhaal said it's "very rare" an actress' ideas are valued while making a movie.
CELEBRITIES
Pitchfork

Joan Didion Dies at 87

Iconic American author Joan Didion has died at 87 from Parkinson’s disease, The New York Times reports. Didion became most well known and regarded for her nonfiction which often blurred the lines between journalistic feature and personal essay. For her 1968 collection Slouching Towards Bethlehem, she covered musicians like Joan Baez, Janis Joplin, and more. Over the course of her career, Didion published five novels, six screenplays, and many more works of nonfiction. Her most recent, South and West: From a Notebook, came out in 2017. Another collection of essays, Let Me Tell You What I Mean, was issued earlier this year. Didion was also the subject of a Netflix documentary about her life and work, titled Joan Didion: The Center Will Not Hold.
CELEBRITIES
Soaps In Depth

Kin Shriner Wraps His Latest Run on GENERAL HOSPITAL

Sorry, Scott fans, but Kin Shriner has wrapped up his latest stint on GENERAL HOSPITAL so the attorney will be moving to the back burner for the foreseeable future. “Thanks, GH fans for all the encouraging mentions,” the actor tweeted. “Scotty’s run is done, so heading to Florida to ride Vespa around the tropics!”
CELEBRITIES

