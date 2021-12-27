The Tumult Dies?

Happy New Year to our readers, listeners and viewers around the world. If you want to hear my take on the last twelve grim months, you'll find that here. Meanwhile, by popular request, here's a Hogmanay-modified version of part of our six-hour live Boxing Day Bonanza - in which I count back across a century the hits and headlines that were Number One at New Year. The music is wide-ranging - from Rihanna to Melanie, the Bangles to the Tokens, Rod to Nat, the Monkees to the Mills Brothers, Adele's tune to Elmer's tune... We're doing them in reverse order back through the years because, as I say rather sadly, "that way the songs get better". On the other hand, for the first time ever, Steyn plays Nickelback. And we do end with a perfect New Year song.

ENTERTAINMENT ・ 1 DAY AGO