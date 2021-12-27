ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Cardiac Pack Wins Again

By Al Davis
packernet.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Green Bay Packers continue to flirt with disaster and red flags are popping up everywhere on defense. That and the Packers’ offense sudden inability to get a first down once they go up by double digits is becoming quite troublesome. The Packers once again built a comfortable lead only to...

www.packernet.com

Comments / 0

profootballnetwork.com

Vikings vs. Packers Prediction, Pick: Can the Vikings beat Aaron Rodgers on Sunday Night Football?

Packers -6.5 (Odds provided by DraftKBalesings Sportsbook) The stakes are as high as they can be in this game. The Vikings are playing for their shot at the postseason, while the Packers are trying to control where the NFC side of the playoffs will take place. We’ve consistently seen Aaron Rodgers step up in big situations, but can Kirk Cousins match him in this game?
NFL
FanSided

Chicago Bears soon may no longer be owned by Aaron Rodgers

The Chicago Bears have been owned by Aaron Rodgers, figuratively, ever since the three-time MVP became the Green Bay Packers starting quarterback in 2008. That ownership could be coming to a close soon as Rodgers hinted that he could retire after the season. He could also end up being the...
NFL
The Spun

Former Green Bay Packers Star Died On Friday Morning

Former Green Bay Packers fullback Fred Cone passed away this morning, the team announced. He was 95 years old. Cone had been the oldest living former Packers player. A franchise Hall of Famer, he played for Green Bay from 1951-57 before finishing his NFL tenure with the Dallas Cowboys in 1960.
NFL
Aaron Rodgers
The Spun

ESPN Analyst Has Blunt Message For Packers QB Aaron Rodgers

It’s widely believed that Aaron Rodgers is playing his final few games with the Green Bay Packers – whether they win the Super Bowl or not. But one ESPN analyst has a message for Rodgers as he seemingly plans his exit. On Wednesday’s edition of Get Up, Domonique...
NFL
FanSided

5 bold predictions for Packers against Vikings

The Packers needed four interceptions to narrowly defeat the Browns last week. They’ll need to play much better to defeat Minnesota in Week 17. Winning ugly is important in the NFL and that’s certainly what the Packers did against the Browns on Christmas Day. Green Bay’s 24-22 win was greatly aided by Baker Mayfield’s holiday generosity. The Packers’ defense managed to notch four interceptions due to Mayfield’s erratic play under center.
NFL
The Spun

Look: Mike Zimmer Announces Vikings Starting QB For Packers Game

Earlier today, Vikings backup quarterback Sean Mannion was activated from the reserve/COVID-19 list. This news couldn’t have come at a better time for Mike Zimmer and his Minnesota squad as QB1 Kirk Cousins was moved to the list with a positive test this morning. Just a couple hours after...
NFL
ESPN

Green Bay Packers QB Aaron Rodgers says he won't take long after season to decide future

GREEN BAY, Wis. -- Aaron Rodgers is willing to make one promise when it comes to his future: The Packers quarterback won't take too long after this season to decide it. Rodgers, 38, offered a glimpse Wednesday into what his thought process will be when deciding what he wants to do next season. And he left all possibilities -- from returning to the Packers to playing for another team to retirement -- on the table.
NFL
FanSided

Aaron Rodgers looks completely unrecognizable in Steelers photoshop

A photoshop edit of Aaron Rodgers wearing a Pittsburgh Steelers uniform will catch Green Bay Packers fans off guard. The Week 17 edition of Monday Night Football could be an emotional one for Pittsburgh Steelers fans. Quarterback Ben Roethlisberger said the team’s home game against the Cleveland Browns is likely the last time he plays at Heinz Field. If the team does move on from Big Ben, the Steelers will receive a ton of attention in regards to finding his replacement.
NFL
NFL
CBS Minnesota

Vikings Place Adam Thielen On IR Ahead Of Packers Game

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Vikings wide receiver Adam Thielen will miss the rest of the regular season after being placed on injured reserve Wednesday. Thielen missed two games with an ankle injury before returning to the lineup in Sunday’s loss to the Rams. He only played 23 snaps in that game. Thielen will finish the season with with 67 catches for 726 yards and 10 touchdowns. MORE: Vikings Activate Dalvin Cook From COVID-19 Reserve The 31-year-old moved into the Vikings’ No. 2 receiver role this year with Justin Jefferson’s continuing rise into superstardom. Jefferson, who was selected to the Pro Bowl last week, has 97 catches for 1,451 yards and nine touchdowns this year. K.J. Osborn and Dede Westbrook will move up the depth chart in Thielen’s absence. The Vikings head to Lambeau Field Sunday to take on the Green Bay Packers, hoping to keep their playoff chances alive.   More On WCCO.com: Isaiah Foster, 18, Charged In St. Paul Purse Snatching That Injured Grandmother Gathered Oaks: Minnesota’s Popular Countryside Grain Bin Airbnb New Laws Going Into Effect Jan. 1 Include Free Park Permits For MN Tribes, Increase On Med-Assisted Rx Rates MN Sheriff’s Deputy Dies Of COVID-19 Complications, Gov. Orders Flags At Half-Staff Friday
NFL
On3.com

Matt LaFleur makes bold proclamation on Davante Adams' future

Green Bay Packers wide receiver Davante Adams might only be in his eighth season in the NFL, but that won’t stop head coach Matt LaFleur from making some bold proclamations. In fact, LaFleur went so far as to say that Adams has the tools, skillset and mindset to be a potential Pro Football Hall of Fame inductee.
NFL

Comments / 0

