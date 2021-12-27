Rihanna Shares Tribute to Late Cousin 4 Years After He was Murdered in Barbados
5 days ago
Rihanna is paying tribute to her late cousin. The music icon and fashion mogul paid her respects to the memory of Tavon Kaiseen Alleyne four years after his death. Rihanna took to Instagram to share a slideshow post including several photos of herself and Alleyne, as many of Alleyne alone, smiling...
The girlfriend of rapper Drakeo the Ruler is paying tribute to her late "soulmate" after he was fatally stabbed at a Los Angeles music festival on Saturday. The "Talk to Me" rapper's partner, who goes by Noel Bianca on social media, shared a series of emotional Instagram posts in the aftermath of his death, which happened at the Once Upon a Time in L.A. music festival.
Constance Richards once said that “cousins are friends that will love you forever.“ Whether you grew up hanging out with one or multiple cousins, you may agree that they are treasures in your lives. For Rihanna, paying tribute to her late cousin is another way to let him know he is loved and missed.
The Star Wars franchise has been entertaining audiences for decades, with entire generations brought up on the galaxy far, far away. Throughout years a number of actors have played the iconic bounty hunter Boba Fett, starting with the late Jeremy Bulloch. And Young Boba actor Daniel Logan has shared as sweet tribute to the original actor one year after his death.
A t-shirt belonging to late-Metallica bassist Cliff Burton was returned to his family after 35 years. The family's official Instagram page, cliffburtonfamily, posted a photo of Faith No More drummer Mike "Puffy" Bordin holding the shirt, and writing, "A huge Thank You to Mike 'Puffy' Bordin for bringing Cliff’s original Dawn Of The Dead shirt back home where it belongs It’s been a roller coaster of emotions and we appreciate Mike and the person who kept it safe for us for 30 plus years. Our only regret is (Cliff's father) Ray isn’t here to see it."
Sarah Harding’s father has spoken out publicly for the first time since his daughter’s death.The Girls Aloud singer died aged 39 in September, one year after revealing that she had been diagnosed with terminal breast cancer.Her death was announced with a post shared on Harding’s Instagram page by her mother Marie, who wrote that her daughter had died “peacefully” in the morning.The singer’s father John Hardman has now posted a picture in tribute to his daughter on Instagram. Hardman – who is also a musician – was reportedly estranged from Harding for two decades. He wrote in the caption:...
Halsey is looking back at their first year as a mother ahead of 2022. The singer, 27, posted a series of photos to Instagram Friday from the past year, giving a new glimpse at their pregnancy and their five-month-old baby, Ender, whom they welcomed with boyfriend Alev Aydin in July.
Kulture Cephus is living her best life this holiday season. On Monday, the 3-year-old daughter of Cardi B and Offset joined her parents and her sister, Kalea, Offset's daughter from a previous relationship, for a family outing that included foam pits and pizza!. Cardi posted clips of the foursome's jaunt...
Shaquille O'Neal has been in the news a lot for his hot takes about basketball. He recently blasted the Brooklyn Nets for recalling Kyrie Irving, stating that they do not need him. While his job as an analyst has been amazing, fans have continued to pay attention to the four-time...
Sellers, a Native American actor and stuntman of Osage, Cherokee and Lakota descent, died Thursday. His cause of death was revealed. Sellers appeared on shows ranging from Beverly Hills, 90210 to The Sopranos. But he is best known for playing Cloud Dancing on CBS hit Dr. Quinn, Medicine Woman from 1993 to 1998. “Larry Sellers was truly the heart and spirit of Dr. Quinn. His presence was magical, mystical, and spiritual,” Dr. Quinn star Jane Seymour wrote on Instagram. “I feel so fortunate to have had all those wonderful years together. He will be missed by us all. My heart goes out to Larry’s family and friends, may his memory be a blessing to us all.”
One of the biggest and most successful sitcoms of the 1970s/80s was “Happy Days.” As was the case in those days, to capitalize on that success, “spinoff” shows were developed from the original. “Happy Days” spawned “Mork and Mindy” (making a star of Robin Williams) and “Laverne and Shirley.” Cindy Williams and Penny Marshall (pictured above) starred in this brilliant comedy of two, single girls in Milwaukee working at a brewery and navigating life. Cindy’s (Shirley) boyfriend on the show was a dancer/singer/boxer, “Carmine ‘The Big Ragu’ Ragusa.” He was played by Eddie Mekka.
Are Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis struggling to make friends in Hollywood? One tabloid claims Kutcher’s previous marriage to Demi Moore has come back to bite him. Here’s what we know about Kutcher and Kunis’ social lives.
What a sweet, happy baby Lilibet Diana is! Meghan Markle and Prince Harry shared the first photo of their 6-month-old daughter in an adorable holiday card, which also features their son, Archie Harrison, 2.
“This year, 2021, we welcomed our daughter, Lilibet to the world,” the holiday card reads (see the photo via Team Rubicon HERE). “Archie made us a ‘Mama’ and a ‘Papa,’ and Lili made us a family. As we look forward to 2022, we have made donations on your behalf to several organizations that honor and protect families — from those being relocated from Afghanistan, to American families in...
It has come to the attention of numerous netizens that there seemed to be something different with Stephen Curry and his wife Ayesha's relationship as a married couple. Rumor has it that it seems like Stephen Curry actually has a "not-so-perfect marriage." In a recent report, an Instagram blog for "exposing celebrities' secrets," Deumoix exposed the NBA star and his longtime wife having a "non-traditional relationship."
We ask you, how many times can you connect Bonanza, a classic TV western, with the amazing Betty White?. Folks of a certain age probably will remember this detail, especially when prompted. It’s also a terrific trivia topic. Lorne Greene, who portrayed Ben Cartwright on Bonanza, and White used to team up for a special event. And that was Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade.
Back in 2019, Prince William was accused of cheating on his wife Kate with her close friend, Rose Hanbury. So who exactly is the woman at the center of these allegations?. Two years ago, rumors of a big fallout between Kate and her former best friend, Rose Hanbury, started circulating, thanks to a report published by The Sun.
Are Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively on the verge of divorce after multiple blowout fights? One tabloid claims the couple’s marriage is “under pressure,” and they may not make it through this rough patch. Here’s the latest on one of Hollywood’s favorite couples.
Following two short-lived marriages, Betty White found true love with game show host Allen Ludden, whom she met while appearing as a guest on Password during the show's third week. "We felt like we knew each other," she told the Archive of American Television, recalling their "love affair." Within weeks of their meeting, Ludden proposed marriage — "just as a joke," White, who was in no mood for remarrying at that time, once recalled to PEOPLE. "But he wouldn't let up." When she refused a diamond wedding ring ("Oh, I was a bitch!"), he wore it on a chain around his neck. She finally gave in on Easter 1963. He sent her "this adorable fluffy white stuffed bunny," she remembered, "and in its ears were gold leaves with ruby, diamond and sapphire earrings." They wed that year. "I wasted all that time we could have been together," she said. Ludden died in 1981, just shy of the couple's 18th wedding anniversary.
Betty White "died peacefully in her sleep at her home early this morning," her agent and close friend Jeff Witjas tells PEOPLE. Witjas previously confirmed to PEOPLE that the beloved comedian had died on Friday at age 99, just two and a half weeks before what would have been her centennial birthday.
Kim Kardashian West, left, and Nicki Minaj, right — both former clients of Angela Kukawski — at a 2017 fashion event in Los Angeles. Angela Kukawski, a celebrity business manager, was found dead in her car on December 23.
