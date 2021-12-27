ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beauty & Fashion

Rihanna Shares Tribute to Late Cousin 4 Years After He was Murdered in Barbados

KTVB
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRihanna is paying tribute to her late cousin. The music icon and fashion mogul paid her respects to the memory of Tavon Kaiseen Alleyne four years after his death. Rihanna took to Instagram to share a slideshow post including several photos of herself and Alleyne, as many of Alleyne alone, smiling...

www.ktvb.com

Comments / 0

Related
People

Drakeo the Ruler's Girlfriend Pays Tribute to Her Late 'Soulmate' After Fatal Stabbing: 'Unbearable'

The girlfriend of rapper Drakeo the Ruler is paying tribute to her late "soulmate" after he was fatally stabbed at a Los Angeles music festival on Saturday. The "Talk to Me" rapper's partner, who goes by Noel Bianca on social media, shared a series of emotional Instagram posts in the aftermath of his death, which happened at the Once Upon a Time in L.A. music festival.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Cinema Blend

Star Wars’ Young Boba Fett Shares Sweet Tribute To The Original Actor One Year After His Death

The Star Wars franchise has been entertaining audiences for decades, with entire generations brought up on the galaxy far, far away. Throughout years a number of actors have played the iconic bounty hunter Boba Fett, starting with the late Jeremy Bulloch. And Young Boba actor Daniel Logan has shared as sweet tribute to the original actor one year after his death.
MOVIES
1029thebuzz.com

T-Shirt Belonging To Late Metallica Bassist Returned After 35 Years

A t-shirt belonging to late-Metallica bassist Cliff Burton was returned to his family after 35 years. The family's official Instagram page, cliffburtonfamily, posted a photo of Faith No More drummer Mike "Puffy" Bordin holding the shirt, and writing, "A huge Thank You to Mike 'Puffy' Bordin for bringing Cliff’s original Dawn Of The Dead shirt back home where it belongs It’s been a roller coaster of emotions and we appreciate Mike and the person who kept it safe for us for 30 plus years. Our only regret is (Cliff's father) Ray isn’t here to see it."
BEAUTY & FASHION
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Rihanna
The Independent

Sarah Harding’s father posts about daughter’s death for the first time

Sarah Harding’s father has spoken out publicly for the first time since his daughter’s death.The Girls Aloud singer died aged 39 in September, one year after revealing that she had been diagnosed with terminal breast cancer.Her death was announced with a post shared on Harding’s Instagram page by her mother Marie, who wrote that her daughter had died “peacefully” in the morning.The singer’s father John Hardman has now posted a picture in tribute to his daughter on Instagram. Hardman – who is also a musician – was reportedly estranged from Harding for two decades. He wrote in the caption:...
CELEBRITIES
KTVB

Cardi B's Daughter Kulture Lives It Up at Trampoline Park

Kulture Cephus is living her best life this holiday season. On Monday, the 3-year-old daughter of Cardi B and Offset joined her parents and her sister, Kalea, Offset's daughter from a previous relationship, for a family outing that included foam pits and pizza!. Cardi posted clips of the foursome's jaunt...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Barbados
Primetimer

Larry Sellers dies: Native American character actor, Dr. Quinn, Medicine Woman star who appeared on The Sopranos was 72

Sellers, a Native American actor and stuntman of Osage, Cherokee and Lakota descent, died Thursday. His cause of death was revealed. Sellers appeared on shows ranging from Beverly Hills, 90210 to The Sopranos. But he is best known for playing Cloud Dancing on CBS hit Dr. Quinn, Medicine Woman from 1993 to 1998. “Larry Sellers was truly the heart and spirit of Dr. Quinn. His presence was magical, mystical, and spiritual,” Dr. Quinn star Jane Seymour wrote on Instagram. “I feel so fortunate to have had all those wonderful years together. He will be missed by us all. My heart goes out to Larry’s family and friends, may his memory be a blessing to us all.”
BEVERLY HILLS, CA
country1037fm.com

Star Of Legendary Sitcom Found Dead

One of the biggest and most successful sitcoms of the 1970s/80s was “Happy Days.” As was the case in those days, to capitalize on that success, “spinoff” shows were developed from the original. “Happy Days” spawned “Mork and Mindy” (making a star of Robin Williams) and “Laverne and Shirley.” Cindy Williams and Penny Marshall (pictured above) starred in this brilliant comedy of two, single girls in Milwaukee working at a brewery and navigating life. Cindy’s (Shirley) boyfriend on the show was a dancer/singer/boxer, “Carmine ‘The Big Ragu’ Ragusa.” He was played by Eddie Mekka.
CELEBRITIES
SheKnows

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Share First Photo of Baby Lilibet Diana — on Their Holiday Card!

What a sweet, happy baby Lilibet Diana is! Meghan Markle and Prince Harry shared the first photo of their 6-month-old daughter in an adorable holiday card, which also features their son, Archie Harrison, 2. “This year, 2021, we welcomed our daughter, Lilibet to the world,” the holiday card reads (see the photo via Team Rubicon HERE). “Archie made us a ‘Mama’ and a ‘Papa,’ and Lili made us a family. As we look forward to 2022, we have made donations on your behalf to several organizations that honor and protect families — from those being relocated from Afghanistan, to American families in...
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
enstarz.com

Stephen Curry In A ‘Non-Traditional Relationship’ With Wife Ayesha? Longtime Couple’s ‘Not-So-Perfect’ Marriage Explored

It has come to the attention of numerous netizens that there seemed to be something different with Stephen Curry and his wife Ayesha's relationship as a married couple. Rumor has it that it seems like Stephen Curry actually has a "not-so-perfect marriage." In a recent report, an Instagram blog for "exposing celebrities' secrets," Deumoix exposed the NBA star and his longtime wife having a "non-traditional relationship."
RELATIONSHIPS
Outsider.com

‘Bonanza’ Star Lorne Greene’s Surprising Connection to Betty White

We ask you, how many times can you connect Bonanza, a classic TV western, with the amazing Betty White?. Folks of a certain age probably will remember this detail, especially when prompted. It’s also a terrific trivia topic. Lorne Greene, who portrayed Ben Cartwright on Bonanza, and White used to team up for a special event. And that was Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade.
CELEBRITIES
People

'I Had the Love of My Life': Betty White's Love Story with Husband Allen Ludden

Following two short-lived marriages, Betty White found true love with game show host Allen Ludden, whom she met while appearing as a guest on Password during the show's third week. "We felt like we knew each other," she told the Archive of American Television, recalling their "love affair." Within weeks of their meeting, Ludden proposed marriage — "just as a joke," White, who was in no mood for remarrying at that time, once recalled to PEOPLE. "But he wouldn't let up." When she refused a diamond wedding ring ("Oh, I was a bitch!"), he wore it on a chain around his neck. She finally gave in on Easter 1963. He sent her "this adorable fluffy white stuffed bunny," she remembered, "and in its ears were gold leaves with ruby, diamond and sapphire earrings." They wed that year. "I wasted all that time we could have been together," she said. Ludden died in 1981, just shy of the couple's 18th wedding anniversary.
RELATIONSHIPS
People

Betty White 'Died Peacefully in Her Sleep' at Home, Agent Says

Betty White "died peacefully in her sleep at her home early this morning," her agent and close friend Jeff Witjas tells PEOPLE. Witjas previously confirmed to PEOPLE that the beloved comedian had died on Friday at age 99, just two and a half weeks before what would have been her centennial birthday.
CELEBRITIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy