ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lifestyle

Flight cancellations continue for holiday travelers at O'Hare, Midway with airline staffing issues

ABC 7 Chicago
ABC 7 Chicago
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1spmRz_0dWaHy1500

Staffing issues blamed on COVID are making it complicated for air travelers over the holidays.

O'Hare Airport has been quite busy for the last week. According to Flight Aware, it's been the busiest airport in the country with nearly 12,000 arrivals in the last week.

According to FlightAware, about 60 flights have been impacted at O'Hare Monday morning and about 950 flights impacted across the country.

Michael Smith has been trying to fly into O'Hare from Seattle since Sunday. He's seen three of his Alaska Airline flights get canceled.

"First delay was just a regular canceled flight, didn't really say why," Smith said. "Second one, they said weather and the third one they're saying crew shortage due to them either not arriving Seattle or who knows really the real true reason."

According to FlightAware, roughly 5,000 flights have been delayed or canceled since Friday, with about 1,500 just Sunday alone. Some* people are luckily avoiding that chaos.

"Everything's been great," said traveler Liz Fromm. "We got here a little early because we thought it would be bad, but no, it's been flawless."

But even if someone's flight isn't delayed or canceled, they still have one worry on their mind: the spread of COVID, now being driven by the omicron variant.

"A little bit of concern catching it before our trip but other than that we feel pretty safe," said traveler Maddie Cowen.

Some travelers are hoping for some peace of mind with plans to get tested once they land.

"We have our booster shots and everything but yeah, definitely getting tested afterwards," Fromm said.

Airports continue to see heavy traffic nationwide and that will continue Monday. TSA said it screened about two million passengers Sunday, which is double the amount of travelers from this time last year.

Comments / 2

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Alaska State
AOL Corp

Major flight cancellations continue as Omicron causes staff shortages

Airlines across the United States have continued major flight cancellations as the COVID-19 Omicron variant outbreak continues to cause industry-wide staffing shortages. As of Thursday afternoon, more than 1,190 flights into, out of and within the U.S. had been canceled, according to tracking service FlightAware. Over 4,300 more had been delayed.
LIFESTYLE
Washington Post

Flight cancellations ease slightly, but airlines warn of more disruption ahead

Even as flight disruptions eased slightly Wednesday, airlines warned that cancellations and delays could continue as they struggle to rebound from coronavirus-related staffing shortages and wintry weather. Aviation data provider FlightAware reported more than 970 cancellations of flights Wednesday evening within, out of and into the United States, down from...
LIFESTYLE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tsa#O Hare Airport#Weather#Flight Plans#O Hare#Midway#Covid#Flight Aware#Flightaware#Alaska Airline#Omicron
travelmole.com

JetBlue trimming nearly 1,300 flights through mid-January

JetBlue Airways said it is proactively cutting its schedule through mid-January due to the pressure on staffing levels. Due to a surge in crew members falling sick or having to isolate, airlines have been canceling hundreds of flights daily. JetBlue will scrap about 1,280 flights through January 13. "We expect...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Economy
CBS Chicago

Rise of COVID-19 Cases, Staff Shortages Leads To Airlines Canceling More Flights

CHICAGO (CBS) – The COVID surge still creating some trouble for air travel. More flights in-and-out of Chicago are being canceled. On Wednesday morning, 75 flights at O’Hare have been pulled from the schedule and one at Midway. During the Christmas weekend, thousands of flights were canceled and delayed — leaving travelers stuck in airports as staff members also called in sick due to the Omicron variant. It’s been a continuous trend all week as airlines have been struggling to staff their planes as COVID cases rise.
CHICAGO, IL
Fortune

How long will the Omicron airline collapse last—and when will U.S. travelers get back home

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. After a holiday weekend that saw thousands of travelers stranded in airports around the country, flight cancellations and delays are bleeding into Monday. But several experts contacted by Fortune say the situation should ease by the end of next week.
LIFESTYLE
AOL Corp

What airlines owe you when flights are canceled, delayed

The in-flight showings of "Elf'' and "Home Alone'' are a nice touch during a flight, and the "Love Actually"-like reunions at airports are always sweet to watch. But ask most travelers to describe flying during the holidays and they paint a picture more stressful than joyous: snaking lines at check-in, security and even at Starbucks; a scramble for chairs and power outlets at the gate; and annoying passengers who won't keep their masks on or watch movies without headphones.
LIFESTYLE
ABC 7 Chicago

ABC 7 Chicago

Chicago, IL
63K+
Followers
9K+
Post
19M+
Views
ABOUT

ABC 7 Eyewitness News brings you breaking news, weather, exclusives and original programs from Chicago.

 https://abc7chicago.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy