The American Red Cross is beginning large relief efforts in four states — Kentucky, Tennessee, Missouri and Arkansas — to help those most affected by the tornados. Pat Kondas of the Wyoming Chapter will be among those deployed to Kentucky as a member of the mass care team. Red Cross personnel and volunteers will provide safe shelter, comfort and medical and mental health support in the face of one of the most devastating tornado outbreaks in years. With such widespread damage, families will need support for weeks to come and the Red Cross will be there.

ENVIRONMENT ・ 17 DAYS AGO