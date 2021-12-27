Park service hosts weed presentations

Cows could be set for some rarefied grazing on the Mountains of Mourne as part of efforts to repair wildfire devastation.Conservationists are examining whether the palates of hardy cattle like Highlands or Galloways could be suited to regenerating the diverse habitats scorched by the huge fire that swept over Slieve Donard in April.The National Trust is already monitoring the effect of grazing sheep on the burned landscape this summer.Using GPS tracking collars worn by some of the 400 animals in the flock, rangers have been assessing whether their eating habits have helped to control the spread of fast-growing invasive species.The...

ANIMALS ・ 2 DAYS AGO