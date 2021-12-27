Park service hosts weed presentations

Golden Spike National Historical Park invites the public to join us December 28th, 29th, and 30th for Winter Steam Festival. For 2021, the Central Pacific Locomotive Jupiter will run throughout the day along approximately one mile of the historic transcontinental railroad grade where visitors will have the opportunity smell, hear, see, and feel the power of this historic machine. Additional activities include rides on the hand car, motor car, and a ranger program entitled "It's Snow Problem: Snow Removal in the Sierra Nevada." The Big Fill Hiking Trail, Big Fill Overlook, and East Auto Tour will also be open, weather permitting.
Comments / 0