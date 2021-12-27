ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Education

Park service hosts weed presentations

 4 days ago

The National Park Service is providing three live presentations on biting and stinging insect envenomation, delusion infestations, and a recap of the 2021 National Park Service Integrated Pest Management Webinar Series...

Jackson Hole Radio

Yellowstone to stop winter wildlife monitoring

Yellowstone National Park has decided to suspend winter wildlife monitoring beginning this season. Officials at the Park say the decision was made since evaluations over the last decade have not substantially changed. The Yellowstone Winter Use Adaptive Management Plan, adopted in 2013states the National Park Service will continually re-examine and...
ANIMALS
WYSH AM 1380

TN State Parks to host First Day Hikes

(TN State Parks press release) Tennessee State Parks invite all Tennesseans to enjoy guided First Day Hikes at parks across the state to ring in the New Year. All hikes are on Jan. 1 with the exception of hikes on Dec. 31 at David Crockett Birthplace, Harrison Bay and Radnor Lake state parks.
TENNESSEE STATE
Teton Valley News

Yöstmark and TBCA host snow safety clinics at Coal Creek beacon park

TBCA, in partnership with Yöstmark Backcountry Tours, is pleased to offer a series of three low-cost Snow Safety Clinics at the TBCA Coal Creek Beacon Park. Clinics will be held January 4, 11, and 18. The clinics are NOT intended to replace a full avalanche training course, but will provide affordable/accessible opportunities for individuals to brush up on their beacon search skills and avalanche training.
LIFESTYLE
Enumclaw Courier Herald

Park Service trail maintenance jobs open locally

For those looking for work in the great outdoors, the local National Park Service has posted a handful of job openings at Mount Rainier National Park, and applications are closing soon. Multiple trail maintenance positions, including leadership roles, were posted recently and will close at the end of day Thursday,...
ENUMCLAW, WA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Weeds#Insect#The National Park Service#Nps#Ipm Program
signalscv.com

Hart Park hosts inaugural Barnyard Lights Tour

The William S. Hart Regional Park held its inaugural Barnyard Lights Tour, inviting the community to its first Christmas-themed night event. The event featured Santa with alpacas, barnyard tours, animal feeding opportunities, holiday lights and decorations. Instead of reindeer, alpacas helped out Santa Claus, according to Park Superintendent Eric Reifman.
LIFESTYLE
Jackson Hole Radio

Help fund groomer for Cache Creek

Friends of Pathways is seeking donations to fund winter grooming of the Cache Creek trail. Recently received new equipment will help groomers cover more terrain more efficiently. In previous years, Teton County Parks and Recreation groomed the trail multiple times a week utilizing their large PistenBully snow groomer. Last winter...
CHARITIES
skyhinews.com

Winter Park to host classes on town government

In preparation for the April 2022 election, Winter Park is hosting three Winter Park 101 sessions in January to introduce residents to the operations of the town government and how to run for town council. The sessions run across three nights, each focusing on a different topic. All sessions are...
WINTER PARK, CO
WCNC

State park rangers to host New Year's hikes across SC

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Rangers at South Carolina state parks plan to kick of 2022 by leading hikes across the state on New Year’s Day. The First Day Hike program has walks ranging from half a mile to 5 miles all throughout the day. The hikes vary from leisurely strolls to strenuous workouts.
TRAVEL
Jackson Hole Radio

Forest closures protect wildlife

In response to seasonal changes, and to protect winter range, some roads and areas on the Targhee Forest have already closed or will close beginning December 15th. Among them are numerous seasonal wildlife closure areas. Lower elevations tend to be used heavily by wintering wildlife and protecting this habitat is essential to their survival.
AGRICULTURE
Jackson Hole Radio

Elk Refuge sleigh rides begin

The sleigh rides at the National Elk Refuge have begun for another season now. Even though the snowfall has been minimal, the rides are conducted with wheeled wagons until the snow deepens. Meanwhile, the elk are anticipated to begin arriving on the refuge anytime now and remain there through February....
JACKSON, WY
Herald-Journal

Golden Spike park to host Winter Steam Festival

Golden Spike National Historical Park invites the public to join us December 28th, 29th, and 30th for Winter Steam Festival. For 2021, the Central Pacific Locomotive Jupiter will run throughout the day along approximately one mile of the historic transcontinental railroad grade where visitors will have the opportunity smell, hear, see, and feel the power of this historic machine. Additional activities include rides on the hand car, motor car, and a ranger program entitled "It's Snow Problem: Snow Removal in the Sierra Nevada." The Big Fill Hiking Trail, Big Fill Overlook, and East Auto Tour will also be open, weather permitting.
BRIGHAM CITY, UT
natchitochesparishjournal.com

BOM Financial Services Sponsors Goldonna Christmas in the Park

BOM Financial Services was honored to be a $1,000 Santa Claus donor to the Goldonna Christmas in the Park celebration. Pictured with BOMFS Agency Manager Reba Phelps, is Village of Goldonna Mayor Jennifer Smith. To report an issue or typo with this article – CLICK HERE.
GOLDONNA, LA
The Independent

Cows could follow sheep up the Mourne Mountains to help fire regeneration work

Cows could be set for some rarefied grazing on the Mountains of Mourne as part of efforts to repair wildfire devastation.Conservationists are examining whether the palates of hardy cattle like Highlands or Galloways could be suited to regenerating the diverse habitats scorched by the huge fire that swept over Slieve Donard in April.The National Trust is already monitoring the effect of grazing sheep on the burned landscape this summer.Using GPS tracking collars worn by some of the 400 animals in the flock, rangers have been assessing whether their eating habits have helped to control the spread of fast-growing invasive species.The...
ANIMALS
KEPR

Kennewick Parks and Rec hosts Holiday Bazaar with over 75 vendors

KENNEWICK, Wash. — If you're looking to get some last-minute Christmas shopping done, this weekend is your chance. Kennewick Parks and Recreation is holding its Holiday Bazaar with over 75 vendors. Special Events Coordinator, Haley Taricani, said the importance of shopping and supporting local is a driving factor behind...
KENNEWICK, WA
Jackson Hole Radio

Blue Collar Restaurant Group helps Community Entry Services

Community Entry Services will benefit today from the proceeds of diners eating at a group of Jackson Restaurants. Blue Collar Restaurant Group will donate a portion of all meals purchased to CES’ capital campaign to pay off their multipurpose building/ headquarters. This will help ensure Jackson’s community members with...
JACKSON, WY
