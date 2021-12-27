Mizzou, SLU Return This Week

Legendary coach Bob Stoops returned to Oklahoma’s sideline on Wednesday night for the Alamo Bowl. His return to the program was a triumphant one, as he led the Sooners to a 47-32 win. Oklahoma running back Kennedy Brooks had an incredible performance, rushing for 142 yards and three touchdowns...
The College Football Playoff officially kicked off on Friday afternoon with a Cotton Bowl Classic showdown between Alabama and Cincinnati. In the early going, the Crimson Tide asserted their dominance with a long touchdown drive on their very first possession of the game. Alabama ran the ball 10 times, showing its force on the offensive line.
Matt Campbell had a moment of great frustration during the Cheez-It Bowl in Orlando on Wednesday night. Campbell’s Iowa State Cyclones were trailing Clemson 13-3 in the third quarter. They had a 1st-and-10 at their 10 and got called for a false-start penalty, which set off the Iowa State coach.
Nick Saban is a happy man tonight. Alabama’s head coach isn’t often a bowl of sunshine during his postgame interviews, but he was in a pretty good mood on Friday evening. The No. 1-ranked Crimson Tide topped No. 4 Cincinnati, 27-6, in the College Football Playoff semifinal at the Cotton Bowl.
Nick Saban is well-known for his deadpan responses when talking to the media. And during a pre-College Football Playoff press conference on Thursday, the Alabama head coach shared yet another memorable quip. Saban was asked if this year’s team tested his patience. “I don’t have any patience so anything...
Cincinnati’s magical season came to an end on Friday night, losing to Alabama in the Cotton Bowl Classic. Following the Bearcats’ loss, head coach Luke Fickell addressed the year that his players had. Fickell couldn’t help but get emotional when talking about this team’s accomplishments. “We...
The 2021-22 College Football Playoff officially gets underway on Friday afternoon with Alabama and Cincinnati meeting in the Goodyear Cotton Bowl Classic for a trip to the national championship. It's a David versus Goliath showdown in Arlington, as the Crimson Tide are making their seventh trip to the CFB Playoff and have their sights set on their seventh national title under coach Nick Saban. This is the Bearcats' first trip to the playoff, and coach Luke Fickell's team made history in the process by becoming the first Group of 5 team to reach a semifinal.
Greensboro (N.C.) Grimsley four-star lineman Jamaal Jarrett dropped his top 11 schools Friday. They are Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Kentucky, Michigan, NC State, North Carolina, Penn State, Vanderbilt, Virginia Tech and Washington. He originally had released a top eight list earlier in the year, but took it down after he started...
Spencer Rattler could only watch as South Carolina earned a 38-21 victory against North Carolina in the Duke’s Mayo Bowl on Thursday. Although he isn’t set to join the Gamecocks until next season, the former Oklahoma quarterback had a message for his new team after the game. “Awesome...
Mike and Brian have their weekly conversation with former Georgia Bulldogs Head Football Coach, Vince Dooley. Mike, Brian, and Coach Dooley preview the Dawgs College Football Playoff semi-final game with Michigan tomorrow.
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Sam Howell has come full circle. North Carolina’s junior quarterback started his college career by leading the Tar Heels to a come-from-behind victory over South Carolina in the 2019 season opener at Bank of America Stadium. Now, nearly 28 months later, the projected first-round NFL draft pick will look to close […]
Taking on Kentucky in Lexington is certainly a less than ideal way to start conference play. Taking them on without your head coach is even less ideal. Still, SEC play will go on, and the Tigers are set to hit the ground running. Missouri 56 | Kentucky 83. Final. First...
Facing an opportunity to watch Kansas basketball in person for ticket prices as cheap as they’ve been since his arrival in 2003, Kansas coach Bill Self expressed confidence in KU fans’ ability to show up for Saturday’s newly scheduled game against George Mason at Allen Fieldhouse. Shortly...
The Hawaii Rainbow Warriors and the Oregon Ducks have agreed to reschedule their postponed football game in 2020 to the 2031 season, FBSchedules.com has learned. Hawaii was previously scheduled to travel to play Oregon on Saturday, Sept. 19, 2020, but the game was unable to be played due to the novel coronavirus 2019 (COVID-19) pandemic.
