The third stimulus check, known as a “plus-up” stimulus check, is owed to some Americans. According to The Sun, you may be eligible for additional funds if your earnings drop significantly between 2019 and 2020. The Plus-Up Payments will be made up to and including the end of the fiscal year on December 31, 2021. You must file your 2020 tax return as soon as possible if you want to be eligible for this payment.

