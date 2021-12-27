ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Markets

DOT/USD: Bounce Higher Shakes Off Dust After Mid-Term Lows

dailyforex.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOn the 20th of December, DOT/USD was near the 23.5000 mark and treading depths not seen since late August. However, in the past week of trading, DOT/USD has climbed higher and produced a solid incremental surge and is now within highs not demonstrated since early December. As of this writing, the...

www.dailyforex.com

Comments / 0

Related
cheddar.com

Stocks Close Lower on Last Trading Day of 2021

Stocks closed lower on the last trading day of 2021, but all three major indexes ended the year with double-digit growth. The S&P 500, in particular, marked its third straight positive year. What's in store for 2022 amid the Federal Reserve's plans to speed up asset tapering and raise interest rates, and how could COVID-19 continue to impact stocks? Steve Sosnick, Chief Strategist at Interactive Brokers, joins Cheddar News' Closing Bell to discuss movement on the last trading day of 2021, market predictions for 2022, and more.
STOCKS
cryptopolitan.com

Ripple Price Analysis: We anticipate XRP/USD to spike higher today

Ripple price analysis is bearish today. XRP/USD continued to decline overnight. Ripple price analysis is bearish right now as the market continues to push lower. The $0.85 support will most likely be broken later today, pushing XRP/USD even further downward later. XRP/USD continued to decline overnight, with support found around...
MARKETS
dailyforex.com

USD/INR: Sharp Move Lower Challenging Mid-Term Support Level

On the 16th of December, the USD/INR was trading near the 76.4400 level as it made highs not seen since the middle of June in 2020. However, as 2022 draws closer, the USD/INR has been able to sustain a solid bearish trend the past two weeks of trading and the 74.5000 level has been penetrated lower. Not only is the USD/INR trading at a monthly low, but it is within sight of support around the 74.4000 level which could prove to be a serious inflection point.
MARKETS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Us Dollar#Dot Usd
forexlive.com

Bounces Off Levels Trading Strategy

I guess, everyone who is ambitious enough to trade without indicators faces a question right away: which elements of Price Action analysis do they use for their trading in Forex, futures , or stocks markets? Anyway, there is an element present at almost any trading strategy, including those that use indicators – and these are horizontal support and resistance levels. In this article, we will construct a full-scale trading strategy with no indicators, based on just those levels and on the most frequent interaction of the price chart and the levels, which is a bounce off the levels.
MARKETS
investing.com

USD/TRY Rebounds After A Nosedive

Following last week’s historic plunge due to intervention tactics by the Turkish government and central bank, USD/TRY recovered after hitting support at 10.20 on Dec. 23 and is now showing respect to an upside support line taken from the low of Dec. 24. In our view, this has changed the short-term picture back to positive.
CURRENCIES
dailyforex.com

NASDAQ 100 Forecast: Index Finishes Day Relatively Unchanged

The NASDAQ 100 fell initially on Wednesday but gained back the losses to form a relatively unchanged candlestick. At this point, only the true gamblers are out there trying to trade it. The Santa Claus rally appears to be over so now I think the next couple of days are simply going to be people grinding away and killing time between now and next year. Keep in mind that a lot of books need to be flattened out at the end of the year so that managers can report profits to customers, and then almost immediately managers will have to put money back on in order to take risk for the following year.
STOCKS
dailyforex.com

USD/ZAR: Holiday Whipsaw Trading Range Taking No Prisoners

As of this writing, the USD/ZAR is within sight of the 16.00000 juncture, but conditions are choppy as light holiday trading is producing quick changes of value with sporadic spikes. Traders who choose not to use risk management today and tomorrow are simply playing with fire. Risk management is essential within the USD/ZAR. A low of nearly 15.67000 was demonstrated yesterday and on Tuesday the USD/ZAR was touching the 15.50000 ratio.
CURRENCIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
dailyforex.com

Gold Forecast: January 2022

On the 15th of December, gold experienced another swift leg down and suddenly touched the 1754.00 level briefly. This kick downwards came after gold finished off the month of November with a decline which continued into the middle of December. The price of gold at its height in November was a rather healthy value near 1875.00, but it could not be sustained.
BUSINESS
dailyforex.com

EUR/USD Technical Analysis: Breaking 1.13 Support

I have said that during this last week of 2021, price movements will not be stable and may lack the strong movement required for trading. In the case of the EUR/USD currency pair, for example, it fell during yesterday's trading to the 1.1273 support level, and quickly rebounded upwards to reach the 1.1368 resistance level. It is stable around the 1.1340 level at the time of writing, ahead of the announcement of the latest data affecting investor sentiment. The global financial markets, including the Forex trading market, are still watching with caution the reaction to the rapid spread of the new Corona variant, which poses a threat to the global economic recovery.
MARKETS
dailyforex.com

Gold Technical Analysis: Best Buying Levels

Gold succeeded in launching towards the resistance level of $1820 this week, its highest in over a month, but the recovery of the US dollar yesterday caused rapid selling that pushed gold towards $1789 before settling around $1805 as of this writing. In general, gold prices are rising as 2022 approaches, with investors still assessing the impact of the Omicron variable and the increase in winter COVID cases. Meanwhile, the impact of inflation continues to weigh on capital markets. This allows gold to trade sideways instead of feeling the downward pressure of the big selloffs.
BUSINESS
investing.com

Dollar Edges Higher Off Range Lows; Jobless claims Due

Investing.com - The dollar edged higher in early European trade Thursday, but remained near the bottom of its recent range in holiday-thinned volumes as fears over the Omicron Covid-19 variant continued to subside. At 1:45 AM ET (0645 GMT), the Dollar Index, which tracks the greenback against a basket of...
BUSINESS
dailyforex.com

NZD/USD: Lower Short-Term Move May Attract Bullish Wagers

The NZD/USD is near the 0.68000 level in early trading this morning, after achieving a high of nearly 0.68300 in yesterday’s session. The NZD/USD remains within the lower tier of its three-month trading range and as recently as the 20th of December, the Forex pair tested the 0.67000 juncture. However, as holiday trading pervades the Forex market with light transactional volumes, speculators may look at the NZD/USD as a place to wager on speculative positions while seeking an opportunity to take advantage of potential choppy conditions.
CURRENCIES
dailyforex.com

NASDAQ 100 Forecast: Index Gives Up Early Gains

The NASDAQ 100 initially tried to rally on Tuesday but gave back gains to show that there is still hesitation to go higher. At this point, it looks as if the market does not have the momentum to finally break out to the upside, and I think we need to pull back a little bit in order to find a bit of value. Keep in mind that this is the end of the year, so the closer we get to the New Year’s holiday, the less likely we are to see bigger moves. I think short-term pullbacks will more than likely be what you can expect, but I think given enough time they should offer value that you can take advantage of.
STOCKS
dailyforex.com

Gold Forecast: Markets Fail to Break Out

Gold markets initially shot higher on Tuesday, and after that we were getting ready to take off to much higher levels. However, right around 9:30 New York time, there was this huge dump of orders over the course of 15 minutes that completely changd the look of the market. This shows just how weak this rally has been, despite the fact that it looked really strong. The fact that we're forming a shooting star suggests that we probably have a little bit of a pullback coming, and at the very least I think that is what you would expect. The 50 day EMA and the 200 day EMA both sit right around $1800 level, so a pullback to that area seems to be kind of a given. I would expect that somewhere around there you should see a certain amount of support and buying pressure, so it would be interesting to see whether or not we can hold again. If we cannot, then it is likely we will go looking towards the $1775 level.
MARKETS
dailyforex.com

BTC/USD Forex Signal: Rebound Possible Ahead of Options Expiry

Buy the BTC/USD pair and add a take-profit at 50,000. Add a stop-loss at 46,000. Sell the BTC/USD and add a take-profit at 46,000. Add a stop-loss at 48,000. The BTC/USD pair remained under pressure on Thursday morning as demand for Bitcoin remained sluggish. The pair is trading at 47,615, which is about 10% below its highest level this week.
CURRENCIES
dailyforex.com

EUR/USD Forecast: Volatility as Traders Score Out Books

The euro went back and forth on Wednesday as we continue to see volatility. The markets actually moved for once, but by the time it was all said and done it is not a huge surprise considering that the market stayed within the larger consolidation area. That being said, the market looks as if it had a lot of people trying to close out positions heading into the end of the year, and it makes a lot of sense that we are to simply making a lot of noise at the moment.
CURRENCIES
dailyforex.com

AUD/USD Forex Signal: More Gains Ahead

Buy the AUD/USD and set a take-profit at 0.7340. Add a stop-loss at 0.7200. Set a sell-stop at 0.7220 and a take-profit at 0.7150. Add a stop-loss at 0.7300. The AUD/USD pair tested a key resistance level on Wednesday as the US dollar weakened. The pair rose to an intraday high of 0.7270, which was the highest level since November 22. It has risen by about 3.70% from its lowest level this month.
MARKETS
dailyforex.com

GBP/USD Forex Signal: Consolidation Above $1.3376

Last Thursday’s GBP/USD signal was not triggered as there was no bearish price action when the price first reached $1.3414. Trades must be taken between 8am and 5pm London time today only. Long Trade Ideas. Go long following a bullish price action reversal on the H1 time frame immediately...
MARKETS

Comments / 0

Community Policy