SHIB/USD: Speculative Punches Capable of Violent Results

dailyforex.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSHIB/USD continues to deliver violent trading results for speculators who crave aggressive moves within the cryptocurrency world. Shiba Inu was trading at all-time highs in late October at nearly 0.00008800, but on the 20th of December the value of the cryptocurrency was approximately 0.00002850. This price is nearly a 68% decline...

IN THIS ARTICLE
