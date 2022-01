My Photos app on my Mac is showing the wrong time for many, but not all, of my photos. At first, I thought there might be a metadata error or something similar. All the photos on my phone have the correct time. In my troubleshooting, I even tried deleting a burst that I had previously downloaded from my phone to my Mac that was showing the wrong time. The time is correct on the burst on my phone but when I downloaded it today, the time on the copy in Photos on my Mac showed up wrong.

PHOTOGRAPHY ・ 11 DAYS AGO