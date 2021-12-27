ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Military

Max Cleland: A Veteran Who Kept Fighting From a Wheelchair

By Douglas Brinkley
POLITICO
POLITICO
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2y8Ygq_0dWa3cNM00
Joe Raedle/Getty Images

Douglas Brinkley is the Katherine Tsanoff Brown chair in humanities and professor of history at Rice University, author of Tour of Duty: John Kerry and the Vietnam War , and co-author of Voices of Courage: The Battle for Khe Sanh, Vietnam.

Long before he was a U.S. senator, Max Cleland, who died this year at 79, was a U.S. Army captain, a soldier’s soldier who earned Silver and Bronze Stars for valor in Vietnam. At the Battle of Khe Sanh, he lost both legs and his right arm, but he was never given to complaining. Like the late congressman and civil rights leader John Lewis, who would let children touch the scars he carried from his police beating on the Edmund Pettus Bridge, Max would encourage gawkers to rub the stump of his arm as if it were Buddha’s belly. Quoting Ernest Hemingway, he would say he was “strong in all the broken places,” knowing the scars he carried were a source of inner strength, tangible proof of his commitment to American democracy.

I first met Max in 1992, when another Vietnam veteran, Sen. Bob Kerrey of Nebraska, was seeking the Democratic nomination for president, with Max’s support. I was a young American history professor, and Max was already a political legend, now serving as Georgia’s secretary of state. Our shared Atlanta roots helped us develop a quick and easy shorthand. Over the next decade, we became so close that my wife, Anne, and I named our baby son Johnny Cleland Brinkley, and Max — whose Vietnam injuries had prevented him from ever having children of his own — became a doting uncle, sending gifts like a Teddy bear with U.S. Army dog tags and DVDs of vintage Hollywood westerns. Frequently, he called me to ask, “How is little Cleland?” A couple years ago, following a bout of near-fatal illness, Max sent Johnny his U.S. Senate nameplate as a souvenir remembrance.

Over the past two decades, my family often would visit Max’s Buckhead apartment and take him to dinner, where he would hold forth about Braves baseball, Georgia Tech football, Keynesian economics and the music of Johnny Cash. Everybody, it seemed, wanted a hug or a picture with Max. And who could blame them? Max was void of elitism and artifice, and suffused with good karma, charming everyone with his down-home disposition, his faithful merriment and his wide Tom Sawyer grin. He loved telling comic stories about his service days, but he would also speak about his battle with PTSD and, if asked, would recall the spring day when a “friendly fire” M26 grenade, accidentally dropped, had shredded his body in one earthshaking moment. Rushed to a field hospital for emergency surgery, he somehow survived and was sent stateside for treatment at Walter Reed Army Medical Center outside Washington.

After Max was released from the hospital eight months later, an old girlfriend pushed him in his new wheelchair around the nation’s capital. Outside the White House, the chair hit a curb and Max tumbled to the pavement. “I remember trying to lift myself out of the dirt,” he told me in an interview for one of my books. “There were cigarette butts and trash in the street right alongside me.” That degrading moment, along with his fury about President Richard Nixon’s Vietnam War policy and the poor care being given his fellow veterans, set Max on a new path. “Politics became my therapy,” he said, “forcing me to get out of the house and be seen.”

In 1969, Max testified before the Senate Committee on Veterans’ Affairs, describing his fellow veterans’ hardships after returning home. The next year, he won a seat in the Georgia legislature, where he promoted a Vietnam peace plan that traded immediate U.S. withdrawal for the release of all American prisoners of war. A year later, on April 22, 1971, he watched on television as fellow Silver Star winner and future Massachusetts Sen. John Kerry testified before the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, articulating exactly what Max himself felt. “Kerry’s words still bolt right through what’s left of my body,” Max told me in 2003. “When he said, ‘How do you ask a man to be the last man to die for a mistake’ — that was gutsy. Kerry understood that, for someone like me, seriously wounded, our tour of duty had just begun.” From that moment onward, Max vouched for all his generation’s veterans, whether homeless, addicted to morphine or haunted by their own actions during wartime.

Max spent four years in the Georgia state Senate, then went to Washington to work with the Veterans' Affairs committee. In 1977, new President Jimmy Carter appointed him administrator of the Veterans Administration, and in 1982 he returned home to become the youngest secretary of state in Georgia history, holding that position until announcing a U.S. Senate bid in 1995. In the following year’s election, he defeated his Republican opponent by just over 30,000 votes. Even though Bill Clinton was president, Max forged his own path in Washington, dismissing the era’s centrist New Democrat mantra. “I’m an FDR Democrat,” he would thunder. “I’m a Jimmy Carter and Sam Nunn Democrat. But I’m not a New Democrat. I’m a blue-dog Democrat to the very fiber of my being.”

As a senator, Max became a leader on environmental, civil rights and national security issues, and developed close friendships with his fellow Vietnam vets in the chamber, both Democrats and Republicans: Bob Kerrey, John McCain, Chuck Hagel, Chuck Robb and John Kerry. In September 2003, when Kerry announced his bid to defeat President George W. Bush in the next year’s election, Max was all in. On the campaign trail, he proved to be Kerry’s best surrogate, handing out copies of my own recently published book about the candidate’s Vietnam years to help win over voters. Whether braving an ice storm in Des Moines or a low-level blizzard in Nashua, Max would work the crowd with delight, using his left arm like a piston to wheel himself around.

My best memory of that campaign, though, was from Charleston, S.C. Kerry had just delivered an uplifting speech at a Naval yard rally when Max, his backstage wingman, privately presented him with an irreplaceable gift. “Brother,” he said, placing his family Bible into Kerry’s hands, “I want you to keep it with you at all times.” Speechless for a moment, and full of emotion, Kerry refused. “Man, I can’t,” he said. “It’s your family bible. I’m afraid to lose it.” But Max insisted, explaining how his mother and father had read to him from that Bible when he was a boy. “You’ve got to keep it, brother,” he said. “You’ve got to win. It’s your duty.” Kerry just peered at his friend with a look of awe and love. Then he leaned down and embraced Max’s ravaged frame. “I know,” he whispered back. “I will. I won’t let us down.”

At the Democratic Convention in Boston that year, Max introduced Kerry with a romping testimonial about his party’s nominee being a “son of liberty” and “a brother in arms.” The crowd went wild when Kerry took center stage, saluted and said, “Reporting for duty.”

It sickened Max that the Republican Party smeared Kerry in 2004 with the infamous Swift Boat attacks. Defending veterans — dead and alive — from criticism was Max’s forte. President Barack Obama knew that when he appointed Max as head of the American Battle Monuments Commission from 2009-2017, to oversee U.S. military cemeteries and memorials outside the United States. “This is my dream job,” Max told me. “I get to make sure all of our heroes’ graves are swept clean.”


Comments / 1

Related
saportareport.com

Isakson and Cleland knew their voters, and their kids’ names

The death of former U.S. Sen. Johnny Isakson, a little more than a month after the death of former U.S. Sen. Max Cleland, brings this political year to a somber close. It’s tempting to say their passage marked the end of an era, but truthfully that era is already well behind us. If Parkinson’s disease had not forced Isakson to resign with two years left in his term, he would by now have faced the sternest test of his political career in the early days of January. He would have done the right thing. Just as certainly, he would have faced daunting challenges from inside and outside his party as next year’s elections approached.
ATLANTA, GA
The Free Press - TFP

US Rep. Gaetz Says Republicans, If They Win In 2022, Should Turn Every Committee Into An Investigative Committee To Get To Bottom Of Biden’s Abuses

U.S. Rep. Matt Gaetz believes that Republicans, if they retake the majority in Congress next year, should make every committee an investigative committee. In an exclusive interview with Breitbart News at the Turning Point USA AmericaFest conference in Phoenix, the Florida Republican said that the “weaponization” of the Justice Department, particularly of parents at school board meetings, is the most “dangerous” challenge confronting the country.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Massachusetts State
State
Washington State
The Independent

Heavily armed man arrested in Iowa says he was on his way to White House to kill Biden and Fauci

Authorities in Iowa have announced the arrest of a 25-year-old individual who allegedly wanted to kill Dr Anthony Fauci and president Joe Biden.Kuachua Brillion Xiong was arrested on 21 December while in possession of an AR-15 rifle, ammunition, loaded magazines, body armour and medical kits, according to a criminal complaint. Mr Xiong told investigators he would “do whatever it takes” to kill US government leaders on his “hit list,” including the president and his chief medical adviser.As NBC News reported on Wednesday, former US president Barack Obama and Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg also appeared on his list.US Secret Service agent...
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Chuck Hagel
Person
Bob Kerrey
Person
Max Cleland
Person
John Kerry
Person
John Mccain
Person
Douglas Brinkley
Person
Ernest Hemingway
Person
Chuck Robb
Person
Sam Nunn
epicstream.com

Kamala Harris Shock: VP’s Marriage To Doug Emhoff In Crisis? Joe Biden’s Partner Also Feuding With Jill Biden

Kamala Harris and Doug Emhoff's marriage is, allegedly, falling apart. Kamala Harris’ often serious demeanor has not earned her any favors. Even though the vice president gets the job done, her critics believe that she’s too serious for her own sake. In fact, there are claims that Harris is too straight to the point and she doesn’t care if she hurts other people’s feelings.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
The Independent

Donald Trump silent on Ghislaine Maxwell guilty verdict after previous comments wishing her ‘well’

Donald Trump’s multiple comments sending Ghislaine Maxwell kind wishes after her arrest last year have been bubbling back up on social media, after a New York federal court jury found the British socialite guilty on Wednesday of five charges related to sex trafficking. But so far, the former president has been silent now that a conviction has been handed down.Last year, after her arrest in rural New Hampshire, the then-president had warm words for Maxwell, a fellow member of the New York and Florida social scene in the late ‘90s and early 2000s, a period during which Maxwell and...
PUBLIC SAFETY
HuffingtonPost

Rand Paul Inadvertently Tells The Truth About Republican Voter Fraud Claims

Kentucky Sen. Rand Paul, one of the Republican Party’s staunchest devotees to the lie that the 2020 election was “stolen” from former President Donald Trump, continued to spread such claims this week — and in the process delivered one of the more honest statements about voter fraud and stolen elections any Republican lawmaker has made this year.
CONGRESS & COURTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Vietnam Veteran#Rice University#U S Army#American#Democratic#U S Senate
The Independent

Marjorie Taylor Greene calls for a national divorce between Republican and Democratic states

Republican Representative Majorie Taylor Greene has suggested Americans who move from states where voters have chosen to elect Democrats should be denied the right to vote if they move to Republican-leaning states as part of a “national divorce” that would provide for the breakup of the United States. Ms Greene, whose home state of Georgia once unsuccessfully tried to secede from the US so wealthy Georgians could continue to own Black people as slaves, made the incendiary suggestion on Wednesday in a tweet responding to a separate comment suggesting that “transplants” from so-called blue states should be “actively discriminat[ed]” against...
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Military
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Georgia Tech
Country
Vietnam
NewsBreak
PTSD
Daily Mail

Fauci, 81, will get the largest retirement package in federal government history at $350,000 a year when he steps down as Biden's top COVID advisor, records reveal

Anthony Fauci is set to rake in the highest-ever federal government retirement package in U.S. history with his annual payment exceeding $350,000, according to a Forbes estimate. The White House's top COVID adviser, who is 81, has shown no indications that he will retire any time soon after 55 years...
U.S. POLITICS
POLITICO

POLITICO

Washington, DC
160K+
Followers
10K+
Post
81M+
Views
ABOUT

POLITICO is the dominant source for politics and policy news around the world. Nobody knows politics like POLITICO.

 https://www.politico.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy