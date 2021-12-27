ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Military

Ian Fishback: A Whistleblower Who Reminded the U.S. Military of Its Values

By Tom Malinowski
POLITICO
POLITICO
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=32lYIV_0dWa3bUd00
New America/Wikimedia Commons

Rep. Tom Malinowski represents New Jersey’s 7 th District in Congress. He previously served as a senior director on the National Security Council, chief advocate for Human Rights Watch and assistant secretary of State for democracy, human rights and labor.

At an American forward operating base in Iraq in 2002, U.S. Army Captain Ian Fishback saw prisoners being abused, and knew that it was wrong.

From his earliest days growing up in rural Michigan, Fishback had wrestled with what would be required of him to lead a just and honorable life. His journey had led him to West Point, where he embraced the written and unwritten rules of military service. This included respect for the chain of command and a soldier’s duty to obey orders. But his training had also included the Geneva Conventions, reinforcing his belief that Americans’ conduct on the battlefield must reflect the ideals that our military fights to defend. Fishback never lost sight of those ideals — and by coming forward with the truth, he reminded the country why they were worth fighting for.

Like many whistleblowers, Fishback did not set out to be one. When he learned that detainees on his base were being beaten, stacked in pyramids and subjected to sleep deprivation and extreme cold, he raised his concerns privately with his fellow officers and with his pastor. He asked his superiors for clarification — were soldiers supposed to follow their training and military manuals, which forbade torture, or listen to the guidance coming from the highest levels of the Bush administration, which seemed to encourage it?

When he complained to his company commander, the senior officer urged him to stand down, saying: “I see how you can take it that way, but remember that the honor of the unit is at stake.” When the secretary of the Army visited Iraq, Fishback asked him to give the troops clearer answers, but was told the problem had already been solved.

Then came the public disclosures of photos from Abu Ghraib prison, which showed detainees being subjected to the same horrific treatment Fishback had witnessed on his base. He was disturbed to see low-ranking enlisted soldiers at the prison blamed for what he knew was a problem caused by those same leaders’ poor decisions.

In 2005, having exhausted all other options, Fishback sat down with an investigator for Human Rights Watch, where I worked at the time. Two non-commissioned officers who had served at the same forward operating base corroborated his allegations. Fishback asked us to relay his concerns to Sen. John McCain, whom he trusted because of the senator’s military background and personal experience with torture. He wrote a letter, which I passed to McCain, and later I took him to meet the senator.

In his letter, Fishback wrote: “I can remember, as a cadet at West Point, resolving to ensure that my men would never commit a dishonorable act; that I would protect them from that type of burden. It absolutely breaks my heart that I have failed some of them in this regard.” He urged McCain to work to give the men and women of our military “a clear standard that is in accordance with the bedrock principles of our nation.”

He concluded: “If we abandon our ideals in the face of adversity and aggression, then those ideals were never really in our possession. I would rather die fighting than give up even the smallest part of the idea that is America.”

Fishback’s revelations disproved the Pentagon’s claims that the abuses at Abu Ghraib prison were isolated incidents. They helped McCain demonstrate that the Bush administration’s decisions had encouraged widespread use of torture by military and intelligence personnel in Iraq and in the broader war on terror.

Several weeks later, spurred in part by Fishback’s testimony, Congress overwhelmingly passed McCain’s Detainee Treatment Act, which banned the cruel practices Fishback had revealed, and limited military interrogators to the humane techniques specified in the U.S. Army’s own manuals. Several years later, Congress extended the same restrictions to the CIA. They remain the law of the land today.

After serving four combat tours in Iraq and Afghanistan, Fishback left the Army. He taught at West Point, and even thought about running for office someday. But for reasons we can’t be fully sure of, his troubles, including with mental health, grew. He died while on a waiting list for VA care. Just as he had revealed one injustice in his life, his death revealed another — the outrageous shortage of mental health treatment beds in America, including for veterans.

We should remember Ian Fishback as a hero twice over. He risked his life to fight America’s wars, and risked his career to secure America’s ideals. We have to do better for veterans like him, who give everything to protect our country and to make our country better.


Comments / 8

Related
The Independent

Retired general warns US military could lead coup after 2024

A retired general has warned that the US military could lead a coup after the 2024 election if the results are unclear. Paul Eaton, a retired US Army major general and an adviser to the progressive group VoteVets, told NPR earlier this week that “the real question is, does everybody understand who the duly elected president is? If that is not a clear cut understanding, that can infect the rank and file or at any level in the US military”. “We saw it when 124 retired generals and admirals signed a letter contesting the 2020 election,” he added.Maj Gen...
MILITARY
Navy Times

The U.S. military’s biggest stories of 2021

From the Capitol riot to the chaotic withdrawal of U.S. troops from Afghanistan, national security stories dominated discussions in 2021 as the world began to move beyond the pandemic. And those themes were evident in many of the articles Military Times readers viewed most in 2021. Each section reflects either...
MILITARY
Cumberland County Sentinel

Community Voices: US military and the Constitution

Americans should remember the turmoil and nationwide debates that opened 2021. Of note were a series of protests and demonstrations that raised questions about the role of the U.S. military and how it would/should respond to such events. In September, I was asked to provide my thoughts to a Constitution Day panel titled “A Conversation on the State of Civics Education in PA.”
MILITARY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
The Intercept

The U.S. Military Is a Machine of Impunity

My education in wartime savagery started in Bosnia in the 1990s. Reporting on the war, I visited death camps, saw civilians get shot and beaten, interviewed torturers, and was arrested multiple times for being in the wrong place and asking too many questions. Despite all of that, I sensed at the time that my Balkan lessons were incomplete — and those instincts have been confirmed by the past 20 years of U.S. warfare in Afghanistan, Iraq, and Syria.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Vox

Why the US is paying more for the military after the Afghanistan war is over

President Joe Biden withdrew from Afghanistan in fiery pandemonium this summer and has continued his predecessor’s scaling down of the US presence in Iraq. Yet Congress last week approved what is by some measures the biggest defense spending bill in history, to the tune of $768 billion. It’s bigger than those passed during the Vietnam and Korean War years, and bigger than Ronald Reagan’s military buildup. The only time this bill has been larger, adjusted for inflation, was in 2011, at a moment when the US had a peak in troops in Afghanistan and Iraq.
U.S. POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tom Malinowski
Person
John Mccain
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cia#Military Service#Detainees#Whistleblowers#Human Rights Watch#State#U S Army#Americans
americanmilitarynews.com

Viral Marine Scheller discharged from military after Afghanistan debacle

U.S. Marine Lt. Col. Stuart Scheller – who went viral for his videos in uniform publicly criticizing military leadership over the Afghanistan withdrawal – was discharged from the military on Thursday after 17 years of service. The discharge was processed after an unexplained two-month delay following the Marine Corps’ accepting Scheller’s resignation as part of a plea deal.
MILITARY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress
Country
Afghanistan
NewsBreak
Military
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
Country
Iraq
Daily Mail

Fauci, 81, will get the largest retirement package in federal government history at $350,000 a year when he steps down as Biden's top COVID advisor, records reveal

Anthony Fauci is set to rake in the highest-ever federal government retirement package in U.S. history with his annual payment exceeding $350,000, according to a Forbes estimate. The White House's top COVID adviser, who is 81, has shown no indications that he will retire any time soon after 55 years...
U.S. POLITICS
POLITICO

POLITICO

Washington, DC
160K+
Followers
10K+
Post
81M+
Views
ABOUT

POLITICO is the dominant source for politics and policy news around the world. Nobody knows politics like POLITICO.

 https://www.politico.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy