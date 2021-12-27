ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
How to Save & Quit in VIM or VI

osxdaily.com
 4 days ago

If you’re new to VI or VIM, the command line text editors, you may be wondering some of the basics, like how to save files, or how to both save and quit in vim in one fell swoop. How to Save & Quit a File in VIM or...

osxdaily.com

knowtechie.com

How to save a GIF from Twitter on desktop and mobile

While Twitter makes sharing content easy, saving media isn’t so simple. Downloading GIFS from the social media platform is technically possible, but the method for doing so isn’t obvious. Twitter displays animated images as videos and makes saving content straight to your device difficult. But if you’re willing...
yourchoiceway.com

How To Save A Web Page As A PDF

Want to keep or share a web page? Saving them as PDFs from your web browser is easy. We show you how to convert them in a few clicks. The web is a great place to search for instructions, tutorials, recipes and other articles that you may well want to keep after reading them.
The Windows Club

How to shop with Microsoft Edge to save money online

Microsoft not too long ago introduced a new feature for Microsoft Edge known as Shopping with Microsoft Edge. It’s an impressive tool, that will save you money while shopping online, but more so for anyone who shops online on a regular basis. Now, to take advantage of this feature, you must be living in a supported country.
The LastPass Blog

How to Remove Saved Passwords

If you’re a long-time user of LastPass, you’ve probably accumulated a large number of passwords and website details in your vault. And you’re probably familiar with how to share, monitor, and store important account information safely with LastPass. But what about the passwords you used to keep in other places? What do you need to know about how to remove saved passwords from common browsers and devices? And how can you use LastPass to regularly audit your password security?
Android Authority

How to stop WhatsApp from saving photos and videos

Your phone's camera roll will thank you. Messaging apps like WhatsApp are perfect for sharing photos and videos made on your phone. But not every photo and video needs to be automatically downloaded to your camera roll. If everything was automatically downloaded, your camera roll would soon become cluttered, and you’d be spending lots of time deleting images and video. So how do you stop WhatsApp from saving photos and videos? As usual, the answer lies in the settings.
LivingCheap

How to save on Internet by buying your own modem

When you sign up for broadband Internet service, you need a modem that converts the digital signal into something your computers, phones, TVs and other connected devices can talk to. The big cable and phone companies make it very easy for you by offering to rent you a modem to use, but you don’t have to rent one.
Pocket-lint.com

How to save a bundle with the Epic Games sale

(Pocket-lint) - The Epic Games Store is currently running a sale with various discounts across a range of games, but you can also grab a coupon to save even more. From now until 6 January, Epic Games is running a sale with savings of up to 75 per cent on a massive library of games. You can also save even more with an "Epic Coupon" - a coupon that's worth $10/£10 off games costing over $14.99/£14.99.
osxdaily.com

How to Use Private MAC Address on iPhone & iPad

IPhone and iPad users can further safeguard their privacy by using a private MAC address feature in iOS and iPadOS. This should be particularly useful if you’re frequently connecting to different public wi-fi networks, and you don’t want the devices MAC address tracking to be used. For some...
osxdaily.com

How to Add People to Your Home Group on iPhone & iPad

Do you want to allow other people in your home to have control over your HomePod and other Apple HomeKit accessories? This is something that needs to be configured first by inviting the users to your Home group. Luckily, it’s not too hard since you can do this right from your iPhone or iPad.
SPY

Save Almost 50% On The (Expensive) Blueair Classic 605 Air Purifier

With the Christmas holiday now behind us, Amazon is releasing some really amazing deals to kick off the new year. On top of dropping prices on popular items including, Echo devices, Bowflex exercise equipment, and more, Amazon is offering 46% off the Blueair Classic 605 Air Purifier. This amazing reduction brings the price down from its original cost of $829.99 to $449.00. With COVID-19 levels rising and the normal cold and flu season hitting us hard this year, an air purifier is an extremely wise investment. Air purifiers help remove germs, allergens like dust and pollen, as well as other pollutants...
Woman's World

This Simple Phone Trick Will Stop Those Annoying Spam Calls For Good

No matter how much we try, it can seem impossible to stop spam phone calls. If you’re frustrated by endless robocalls – when a robot rattles off an automated message into your ear (or your voicemail) — you’re not alone. Some of these calls are legal, because they’re automated notifications from doctor’s offices, political campaigns, or even debt collectors. But a lot of them are illegal, and come from scammers trying to steal your money or identity. Fortunately, there’s an iPhone trick that prevents unwanted calls altogether: focus mode.
BGR.com

Dangerous Android scam drains your bank account with one phone call

Android device owners now have another scam to watch out for as a dangerous malware campaign spreads to new regions. Cybersecurity experts from Cleafy say that they have seen a spike in Android remote access trojan (RAT) infections over the past year. According to Cleafy, BRATA – a malware first discovered in Brazil – has made its way to Italy. Hackers are using the trojan to steal banking details from Android users and then drain their bank accounts.
Roxana Anton

Having These Old Mobile Phones Could Get You a Fortune

The nostalgics out there, who have preserved with care their old cell phones over the years, even for practical issues (better a functional old device, rather than a too-complicated-to-use new one) might hold now a true treasure in their hands, says LaPress.it.
Digital Trends

Walmart is practically giving away this 55-inch QLED TV today

There are still some pretty great discounts floating around, which you’ll find on our comprehensive list of the best Cyber Monday deals. Over 100 offers are still available, with some comparable to Black Friday and Cyber Monday discounts. This next one is one such deal, especially if you’re looking for a decent-sized smart TV. Today, Walmart is offering the TCL 55-inch Class 5-Series 4K UHD QLED Roku Smart TV for $550 with free shipping. That’s a whopping discount of $450 off the regular $1,000 price. If you’re looking to add a TV in a bedroom, office, or another room in your home, this is a truly enticing offer.
